Kane-inspired Bayern can sparkle again

Bayern Munich v Heidenheim

Saturday 11 November, 14:30

Bayern Munich produced by far their best display under Thomas Tuchel in Der Klassiker last weekend, as they tore Borussia Dortmund to pieces in a 4-0 win at Signal Iduna Park. The record champions went 2-0 up in the first nine minutes, pressed ferociously and played through a ponderous BVB midfield at will.

Leroy Sané racked up two more assists, the midfield duo of Leon Goretzka and Konrad Laimer worked effectively (although Tuchel loudly berated Goretzka for a few misplaced passes) and Kingsley Coman had Dortmund full-back Julian Ryerson on toast.

Of course, most of the headlines were grabbed by the irrepressible Harry Kane. The England captain netted his third hat-trick of the campaign, and he is now the league's top scorer, with 15 goals from 10 appearances. It is an unprecedented start to a Bundesliga career, and Kane's double in Wednesday's 2-1 Champions League success against Galatasaray means he has now netted 22 goals for club and country since the start of this season.

Heidenheim are living the Bundesliga dream, and coach Frank Schmidt will celebrate his 600th game in charge of FCH with a trip to face one of the biggest clubs in Europe. There is a touch of naivete about Heidenheim in the way they attack and leave themselves open, but last weekend's 2-0 derby win over Stuttgart was a huge boost, and in their maiden Bundesliga season Heidenheim have already scored 15 goals.

Heidenheim aren't the type of team to just dig in and hope for the best, and I expect them to go for it here, whatever the consequences may be. Bayern have already scored 54 goals in all competitions, and I think we'll see another goalfest here.

An Over 4.5 Goals bet has landed in four of Heidenheim's 10 league games, and I can see Bayern running up a big score here, so I'll back Any Other Home Win in the Correct Score market at 1.84/5 on the Exchange. As long as Bayern score four and win, we are in business, and that has landed in four of their ten league games. Already at home this term they have beaten Bochum 7-0 and Darmstadt 8-0.

Another way to approach it is to back Bayern to win, Sané to score and Over 3.5 Goals on the Sportsbook at 2.226/5. Sané has already drawn level with his best ever scoring tally in the Bundesliga, having already rattled in eight league goals.

Bochum can win basement battle

Bochum v FC Koln

Saturday 11 November, 17:30

Having won a relegation six-pointer at Darmstadt last week, Bochum are looking to repeat the trick against the bottom side Köln this weekend. Takuma Asano was last weekend's hero for VFL, as the Japanese international produced two stunning finishes in a 2-1 success.

That was Bochum's first league win of the season, and they'll now hope it can free them up psychologically. They came very close to winning their last home game against Mainz, only for the visitors to equalise with the last kick of the game.

Köln are at the foot of the table, and although the club has so far stood by popular coach Steffen Baumgart, that patience isn't infinite. The Billy Goats are particularly awful on the road - they have lost four of their five road games in the league this term, including a 6-0 hammering at RB Leipzig last time out.

Bochum will get raucous backing on Saturday evening, and although I think both sides lack quality, the home advantage might make all the difference here. I'll back Bochum Draw No Bet at 1.845/6.

Goals in Darmstadt and Augsburg the way to go

Although last week's Over 2.5 Goals double didn't work, I'm going to try again this matchday.

Darmstadt face Mainz on Saturday, and although the visitors picked up their first win and first clean sheet last week by beating RB Leipzig 2-0, their defensive issues haven't suddenly been fixed. Darmstadt have already leaked a league-high 32 goals, and their last nine league games have all featured three goals or more. Mainz have seen nine of their last 11 competitive matches feature three goals or more, so I think we're on safe ground here.

I'm also going for goals in the clash between Augsburg and Hoffenheim. FCA have seen eight of their ten league games feature three goals or more, and the Swabians have really gone for it in attack since Danish coach Jess Thorup took charge. As for Hoffenheim, nine of their ten league games have seen an Over 2.5 Goals bet land, including the last five.

If both games have three goals or more, we get a winner on the Bet Builder at 2.4529/20.