Thursday Football Tips: Back Wales' Wilson in 17/2 Bet Builder

Wales face Finland in Euro 2024 qualifier

Wales v Finland

Thursday, 19:45

Live on Viaplay Sports & S4C

While there's meaningless friendlies everywhere this week there is some ultra serious business as well, with Wales starting their bid for a place at Euro 2004 this summer with a play-off game against Finland.

The hosts are 4/51.80 to get the job done in 90 minutes and 4/111.36 to qualify (via extra time and pens if required) to go one game away from Germany.

There's no Gareth Bale so it'll be a huge boost if Robert Page's side can make a fourth tournament in five without their talisman, and a good sign for the future.

The Cardiff City Stadium will be mahem and the atmosphere will be tough to handle for both sides really, but it should just push the hosts over the edge - but we're staying away from the match result and picking out a few player props for Thursday's Bet Builder.

Harry Wilson is definitely one of those players that steps up in importance for his country away from his club - and he led Wales throughout qualifying with 11 shots on target.

Wilson hit the target in six of his eight qualifying games - managing two or more in three of those.

And at home he's been particularly productive, with 12 shots, seven on target, and two games with 3+ shots on target in the three outings on home soil.

He'll shoot from anywhere and can take free kicks so throw all that together, and the situation, and 3/14.00 for Wilson 2+ shots on target looks a touch.

Brennan Johnson hit the target four times in Euro 2024 qualifying, but it worked out at just over one per 90 minutes played given his more limited action.

And he's bene growing in form and confidence at Spurs, hitting the target in seven of his 10 club games in 2024.

Johnson played 90 minutes of Wales' last home qualifying game against Turkey and hit the target twice from three attempts so he should have no problem landing the 8/131.61 on just the one shot on target.

Spurs defender Ben Davies gave away five fouls in five games during qualifying - but all of those came in just two games.

Both of those games were at home as well as he gave away three against Croatia and two against Turkey - their biggest games against better opposition.

He'll have Teemu Pukki and company to deal with so it won't be a picnic back there, and you can forgive him for being a touch too anxious getting stuck in with the atmosphere and occasions.

He really should land the 4/111.36 for Davies 1+ foul here.