Wales v Finland Euro 2024 Play-Off Tips: Cymru to take step closer to qualification

Wales to show why they're favourites to advance

Johnson to bring Spurs form to the international stage

Pukki will pose a threat for visitors

Wales v Finland

Thursday, 19:45

Live on Viaplay Sports & S4C

Balance is being restored

It's remarkable to think that after a year where Gareth Bale announced his retirement and Wales slumped to their lowest FIFA ranking in eight years, we are, as fans, awash with hope, optimism and excitement for the near future.

One of the main reasons for that faith is the youngster affectionately referred to as 'JJ'.

Jordan James may be enduring a tough period at club level at present, not receiving the adulation that he does from the swaths of adoring Wales fans but as Birmingham gear themselves for a Championship relegation scrap, there is a more enviable challenge ahead of him this week and there's no disputing that the Hereford born midfielder has taken to his international responsibilities admirably.

The impact the 19-year-old has had, has made fans and management similarly giddy and the prospect of James and Ethan Ampadu controlling things in midfield for years to come is a thrilling one - he has helped give this national side some much needed direction in a time of upheaval and uncertainty.

When you combine that solidity with the number of attacking options, like Dan James, Brennan Johnson and David Brooks who are growing in confidence and stature at club level, there's a really superb opportunity for Wales to reach a fourth major tournament in five, a feat that fans could seldom dream of for a long while.

Things are looking bright for Brennan

There is no denying that Johnson had a difficult start to life at Tottenham Hotspur but following a number of successful, game-changing displays off the bench, the 22-year-old was rewarded with a place in the starting XI for Spurs crucial clash with Aston Villa, a game he went on to score in.

His confidence is continuously growing at club level and that should bode well heading into Thursday's fixture.

If Wales can get anywhere near the monumental performance level delivered against Croatia back in October then I think they'll book their spot in the final with relative ease.

Pukki could pose a threat

Teemu Pukki's consistent goalscoring prowess needs little description, we were treated to multiple seasons of it during his time at Norwich, particularly in the Championship. Whilst he now plies his trade in the MLS, he is still very much a mainstay in the national setup.

His goalscoring ability is just one of the 33-year-old's many attributes, his pressing and tireless work out of possession to win the ball back are also admirable. His ability to time his runs in behind defences to perfection means that if Wales switch off for even a second at the back, the Finn is highly likely to exploit them.

Finland finished third in Group H behind Denmark and Slovenia, a qualifying campaign in which Pukki scored two goals and provided five assists and the former Canary is 21/10 to score or assist again in the Welsh capital.

