Saturday Football Tips: Back 4/1 Bet Builder double in La Liga
Our football props column is back in Spain on Saturday where a 4/1 Bet Builder appeals in Villarreal's clash with Osasuna.
-
Comesana 2+ shots in 5 of last 6 home games
-
Garcia foul numbers on rise since move inside
-
Back Bet Builder double at north of 4/15.00
-
Villarreal v Osasuna
Saturday 3 May, 15:15
With little appealing in a limited Premier League programme, it's a return to La Liga on Saturday for this props column.
A couple of prices catch the eye and we can combine them for a Bet Builder which pays north of 4/15.00.
Leg 1: Santi Comesana 2+ shots
Let's start in the shots markets, for Villarreal sit third in the shots-taken table, behind only Barcelona and Real Madrid. As an added bonus, Osasuna are in the top six for shots conceded.
Santi Comesana looks the value selection here.
The midfielder's shot output has been on the rise in the second half of the season and he's now managed 2+ shots in seven of his last 11 starts, including five of his last seven.
Apply the 'home' filter and he's landed this bet in five of his last six appearances, yet we can still get 7/52.40. That makes the betslip.
Leg 2: Ruben Garcia to commit 2+ fouls
We move on to the fouls market where the visitors' Ruben Garcia gets the nod to commit 2+ fouls.
Osasuna are the fourth-best team in La Liga for committing fouls and we've also got a referee - Alejandro Quintero Gonalez - who is rather whistle-happy. He's second in the rankings when it comes to fouls awarded per game, averaging 27.
Garcia has committed multiple fouls in seven of his last 12 starts but what I like here is that he's recently moved in off the right to play a more central role in the attack.
Since that switch, he's landed this bet in all four starts.
Garcia scored the winner last time out and, with Osasuna chasing their European goal (as are the hosts), he can be expected to be putting himself about.
A double of more than 4/15.00 appeals.
Recommended bets
Column P/L 2024/25
Staked: 289pts
Returned: 308.3pts
2024/25 P/L: +19.3pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
