Fluminense v Internacional: Back 11/1 Brazilian Bet Builder
Our football props column heads back to Brazil on Thursday where Fluminense and Internactional look good for both fouls and cards. Andy Schooler explains why...
-
Ref and teams ranked highly for fouls and cards
-
Ganso carded in 7 of his 10 league starts this season
-
Back four-legged Bet Builder at around 11/112.00
-
Champions Full Gallop - coming soon to ITV
-
Use Betfair's Safer Gambling Tools at Euro 2024
-
Head to our Euro 2024 HUB for today's best tips and previews!
Fluminense v Internacional
Thursday 4 July, 23:00
Ahead of the latest round of Serie A matches in Brazil, this one stood out in terms of both cards and fouls.
Not only do we have two teams with good numbers on both metrics, we also have a referee above average on each count too.
The man in the middle is Felipe Fernandes de Lima and he's averaging 29 fouls per game and 6.8 cards.
As for the teams, let's start with the fouls.
Leg 1: Samuel Xavier to commit 2+ fouls
Both are in the top seven when it comes to fouls committed, while Fluminense are the most fouled team in Brazil's top flight.
The scrapping needs to continue for Fluminense, too. They sit rock bottom with just six points from 13 games - a remarkable fall from grace given they were lifting the Copa Libertadores as recently as November.
Last month's Rio derby defeat to Flamengo proved the final straw for boss Fernando Diniz. They've since lost two games without scoring under temporary leadership but for this contest, Mano Menezes takes the reins for the first time. That should ensure a response from the Flu players and I'd expect them to be charging into challenges.
The first player I'm turning to in terms of committing fouls is Fluminense's Samuel Xavier.
He's been playing right wing back so looks set to go up against Internacional's most-fouled player, Wesley, who has been upended 2+ times in six of his last seven starts.
Xavier has only actually landed the 2+ fouls bet in two of his last five but this should be a thorough examination and a price of 11/102.11 looks fair.
Leg 2: Martinelli to commit 1+ foul
His team-mate Martinelli also gets the nod for 1+ foul, something the defensive midfielder has landed in his last 11 games.
Leg 3: Martinelli to be fouled 1+ time
Martinelli, who should start even with midfield partner Andre due to make his return from injury, is also worth backing to be fouled 1+ time - that's occurred in 10 of his last 12 outings for this oft-fouled Flu side.
Moving onto cards, which will complete our Bet Builder, both teams are in the top seven, with the home side second in the cards table.
Leg 4: Ganso to be shown a card
With this in mind, Flu's Ganso has to be worth backing for one at 9/52.80.
The attacking midfielder has been shown a card in seven of his 10 Serie A starts this season. Throw in the referee and those odds look good.
The worry is that he was dropped to the bench for the last game - a 1-0 lost to Gremio - but a player who started all bar one of the games in last season's Copa Libertadores run will surely be wanted by the new boss as he looks to get off to a strong start.
The four legs put into a Bet Builder create a near-11/112.00 shot - worth a try.
Euro 2024: Alan Shearer's quarter-final predictions!
Recommended bets
Column P/L 2023/24
Staked: 299pts
Returned: 320.31pts
P/L: +21.31pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
England v Switzerland: Back Three Lions and a 10/1 Bet Builder treble
-
Football Betting Tips
Euro 2024 Quarter-Final Stat Pack: Kane at 8/1 & Bellingham at 20/1 tipped
-
Football Betting Tips
Netherlands v Turkey: Back both sides to oblige in Berlin
-
Football Betting Tips
Euro 2024 Quarter-Final Tips: Back England penalties at 9/1 with Betfair Exchange
-
Football Betting Tips
England's Route to Euro 2024 Final: Switzerland next as quarter-finals begin