Argentina v Canada: Johnston card appeals in Copa SF

Netherlands v England Superboost

England are in the semi-final of Euro 2024, and Betfair are offering up another SuperBoost on Wednesday!

Liverpool and Netherlands defender Virgil Van Dijk can now be backed to commit 1 or more fouls vs England at 1/12.00 - up from 1/3!

Virgil Van Dijk has committed more fouls than any other player at Euro 2024 (12), at an average of 2.4 per 90.

Indeed, he has made a foul in each of the Netherlands' five games at the tournament so far, and committed 2 or more in four of those - 2 v Poland, 1 v France, 3 v Austria, 4 v Romania, 2 v Turkey.

England (73) are the most fouled team at Euro 2024, whilst both Harry Kane (10) and Jude Bellingham (11) sit in the top five most fouled players at the tournament.

Recommended Bet Back Virgil Van Dijk to commit 1 or more fouls v England - was 1/3 - NOW SBK 1/1

Argentina v Canada

Tuesday 9 July, 01:00 (Wed, BST)

Live on Premier Sports 1

Argentina have already beaten Canada at Copa America, winning the sides' group-stage clash 2-0, and something similar in Tuesday's first semi-final would be no surprise.

The defending champions topped their group without conceding a goal and while their defence was finally breached in the quarter-finals by an injury-time Ecuador goal, they recovered to win the subsequent penalty shoot-out.

Lionel Messi doesn't look 100 per cent fit but Lautaro Martinez has contributed four goals and Argentina's strength in depth looks very impressive.

Canada have been short on goals - only two scored in four games so far - and despite a decent effort in that first meeting with the Argentines, they were eventually ground down in the second half.

Given Argentina's defensive solidity and Canada's lack of goal threat, it looks worth backing the favourites to win to nil.

This can be done in a Bet Builder by backing them to win in 90 minutes and then selecting both teams to score 'no'.

The other bet I like here goes back to how I got into props betting - via the card markets.

They say in times of trouble turn to what you know, so it's off to the player-card market where Alistair Johnston looks the man to back.

The Canada right-back has been carded in eight of his last 20 international starts and in this contest he looks set to go up against Nico Gonzalez, who was the most-fouled player in last season's Europa Conference League, being fouled 32 times in 11 games.

In total, he was fouled 2+ times (an even-money chance here) on 23 separate occasions for Fiorentina in 2023/24 and should test out the full-back, who received seven cards for Celtic last term.

The referee is also a good appointment for cards. Chile's Piero Maza averages above six per game in 2024 and his last match in this competition saw six shown in Paraguay v Brazil.

Playing for the most-carded side in the tournament, Johnston is 23/103.30 to go into the book which, combined with Argentina to win to nil, pays out at around 11/26.50.