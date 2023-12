Alanyaspor struggling for goals on the road

Besiktas strong at home

Besiktas v Alanyaspor

Thursday 21 December, 17:00

Villarreal made us sweat a bit last night, as it seemed they might blow a 3-0 lead against Celta Vigo, but they held on to win 3-2, and we are on the board for this week. We'll head to Turkey now, because Besiktas are up against Alanyaspor, and I fancy a routine home win.

Besiktas finished third last season, and this term they are well off the pace when it comes to the title race. Istanbul rivals Fenerbahce and Galatasaray have been streets ahead, and both are a massive 17 points clear of Besiktas at this stage of the campaign. There was a recent reminder of the current gap, as Besiktas were beaten 3-1 at home by Fener.

However, Besiktas have generally impressed at home lately, winning five of their last six league games at the Tupras Stadyumu. Usefully for our purposes, all of those wins featured fewer than four goals.

Visitors Alanyaspor have won their last two games in league and cup, but they are in the relegation zone, and their away form is poor. They have won just one of their last eight away games in the league, and have failed to score in five of those encounters.

I'll use the Sportsbook to back Besiktas to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 6/52.20. That has paid out eight times this term in Besiktas games, and five of Alanyaspor's seven defeats have featured fewer than four goals.