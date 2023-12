Villarreal making small steps under Marcelino

Celta Vigo without star striker Aspas

Villarreal v Celta Vigo

Thursday 20 December, 20:30

Live on Viaplay

A gut punch of epic proportions was delivered last night, as Antoine Griezmann netted the goal we needed him to against Getafe, we got the five cards we needed, but a 2/1 winner was obliterated when ten-man Atletico Madrid blew a 3-1 lead from the 87th minute onwards, collapsing to draw 3-3 by conceding a penalty in the third minute of stoppage time. If I'd used Betfair's 90 Minute Payout feature, I'd have been saved...but I didn't (facepalm emoji).

We'll stay in Spain regardless, because two struggling sides lock horns in La Liga, and I'm backing Villarreal to overcome Rafa Benitez's Celta Vigo.

Champions League winner Benitez has been on the wrong end of his fair share of tough VAR calls and bad luck this term, and he's still manfully pushing through despite a season that has seen the northern club collect just two league wins this season.

A 1-0 victory against Granada at the weekend gave the former Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle boss some breathing space, but the only other victory was against hopeless Almeria, and Celta are in the dropzone. On the road, the Vigo club have taken just two points from their last six games, and their cause tonight isn't helped by a suspension for star striker Iago Aspas, who was sent off at the weekend.

Villarreal aren't exactly having a vintage campaign themselves, but experienced coach Marcelino is back at the helm, and the Yellow Submarine did win their Europa League group with a 3-2 success at Rennes. An injury crisis hasn't helped (Gerard Moreno, Yeremy Pino and Francis Coquelin are all out), but big Norwegian striker Alexander Sørloth is back in action.

Villarreal have only won two of their last 12, but they've had tough fixtures of late (they've played Atletico Madrid, Real Sociedad and Real Madrid in the last five weeks), and I think there's enough raw material for Marcelino to work with. Despite the injuries, I'll back the hosts Draw No Bet here at 1.84/5. Celta have won just ten of their last 40 away games in La Liga, and without Aspas they'll lack punch up front.