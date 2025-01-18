Football Bet of the Day: Bayer's top boy to get full marks
After securing an odds-against winner in Spain last night, Kevin Hatchard's on the hunt for another one in Germany.
-
Bayer have won nine straight in all competitions
-
Gladbach shipped five in last away game
-
In-form Wirtz a value play at 2.226/5
Bayer Leverkusen v Borussia Mönchengladbach
Saturday 18 January, 17:30
Live on Sky Sports
The La Liga basement crew delivered for us last night, as Espanyol's 2-1 win over Real Valladolid landed our BTTS bet with room to spare at odds-against. We'll return to Germany now, because the champions Bayer Leverkusen face a Rhineland derby against Borussia Mönchengladbach, and I think rising star Florian Wirtz can make his mark.
Leverkusen are on the charge, having put together a run of nine straight competitive victories. They are still four points adrift of the leaders Bayern, but Xabi Alonso's men are consistently applying pressure.
Germany star Florian Wirtz is having another stellar campaign, with seven goals and seven assists in the league so far. He scored a late winner in the reverse fixture on Matchday One, and he has scored in four of his last nine competitive outings.
Gladbach have been slowly moving in the right direction under Gerardo Seoane, but they collapsed completely in the second half of Tuesday's 5-1 thrashing at Wolfsburg, and their away record is atrocious. Last season they clung on for a goalless draw at Bayer, but I can't see a repeat here. The Foals have lost six of their last 11 Bundesliga away matches, and have conceded twice or more in seven of those games.
Wirtz is a healthy 2.226/5 to find the net at any time here, so I'll back him to get onto the scoresheet.
Now read Kev's other Bundesiga tips here!
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League And FA Cup Opta Stats: Nine weekend bets including a 9/1 Tractor Boys shout
-
Football Betting Tips
Stoke v Sheffield United: Potters appeal at the prices
-
Football Betting Tips
Football Bet of the Day: Back brilliant Brazilian to find the net
-
Football Betting Tips
Chelsea v Everton: Back a Stamford Bridge stalemate & a 4/1 Bet Builder in battle of the Blues
-
Football Betting Tips
Championship Betting Tips: Best bets for Saturday afternoon in the second tier