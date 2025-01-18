Football Bet of the Day: Bayer's top boy to get full marks

Bayer have won nine straight in all competitions

Gladbach shipped five in last away game

In-form Wirtz a value play at 2.22 6/5

Bayer Leverkusen v Borussia Mönchengladbach

Saturday 18 January, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports

The La Liga basement crew delivered for us last night, as Espanyol's 2-1 win over Real Valladolid landed our BTTS bet with room to spare at odds-against. We'll return to Germany now, because the champions Bayer Leverkusen face a Rhineland derby against Borussia Mönchengladbach, and I think rising star Florian Wirtz can make his mark.

Leverkusen are on the charge, having put together a run of nine straight competitive victories. They are still four points adrift of the leaders Bayern, but Xabi Alonso's men are consistently applying pressure.

Germany star Florian Wirtz is having another stellar campaign, with seven goals and seven assists in the league so far. He scored a late winner in the reverse fixture on Matchday One, and he has scored in four of his last nine competitive outings.

Gladbach have been slowly moving in the right direction under Gerardo Seoane, but they collapsed completely in the second half of Tuesday's 5-1 thrashing at Wolfsburg, and their away record is atrocious. Last season they clung on for a goalless draw at Bayer, but I can't see a repeat here. The Foals have lost six of their last 11 Bundesliga away matches, and have conceded twice or more in seven of those games.

Wirtz is a healthy 2.226/5 to find the net at any time here, so I'll back him to get onto the scoresheet.