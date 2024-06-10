Football Bet of the Day: League leaders to stay unbeaten

Visitors unbeaten in first 11 league games

Hosts have only won two of last four at home

Home side too short at 1.94 20/21 to win the game

IFK Hassleholm v FBK Balkan

Monday 10 June, 18:00

It wasn't exactly a Brazilian barnstormer last night, and even though our boys Avai dominated their clash with Chapecoense, they couldn't get the winner we needed. Before we give the FBOTD keys back to Tobias for a while, we'll head to Sweden to take in a game from the Swedish lower leagues.

It's the regional leagues for us tonight, because unbeaten league leaders IFK Hassleholm are visiting Balkan, and I fancy the visitors to at least manage a draw.

It's been an excellent start to the season for IFK, who have won eight and drawn three of their league games so far. Believe it or not, IFK count former England and Liverpool striker Peter Crouch as one of their alumni. He had a loan spell at IFK back in 2000, scoring three goals in eight games.

IFK have rattled in an impressive 21 goals in 11 games, but it's defensively where they have really stood out. They have leaked just five goals, the best mark in the league by some distance.

Opponents FBK Balkan are on the charge, having won four of their last five league games, but they have only won two of their last four outings at the Rosengards IP. FBK was legendary striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic's first club, and as the name suggests, it was founded by Yugoslav immigrants back in the 1960s.

There's little to justify Balkan being 1.9420/21 favourites here, given IFK's strong start to the campaign, so I'll simply lay the hosts at odds-on.