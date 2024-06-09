Football Bet of the Day: In-form hosts to rack up another win

Avai have won five in a row

Chapecoense struggling to win, or even to score

Hosts can be backed to win at nearly evens

Avai v Chapecoense

Sunday 09 June, 20:00

A push for us in Spain on Saturday evening, as Real Oviedo's promotion playoff with Eibar ended 0-0. While those two gird their loins for the second leg, we'll head to Brazil. Avai are up against Chapecoense in Serie B, and I fancy the hosts to pick up a win.

Avai made a poor start to the season, as they failed to win any of their first three games, but they have since made up for it. The team from Florianopolis have reeled off five straight victories, sparking hopes of a surprise promotion. They have won their last three matches at the Ressacada, and remarkably they have conceded just five goals across their first eight games of the campaign.

Chapecoense - sadly famous for the 2016 plane crash that killed all but three of their squad - are 13th in the standings after winning just two of their first eight games of the league season. They are on a six-game winless run, and they have lost two of their last three on the road.

It's early days in the season, but it's Avai who have all the momentum here, and we can back them to win the game at 1.9520/21 on the Betfair Exchange. Chapecoense have scored just two goals across their last five league games, and they've only scored twice in their four away matches this term. Conversely, Avai have scored five goals in their last three home games.