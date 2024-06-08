Football Bet of the Day: Go go Oviedo
After picking up three winners from five selections this week, Kevin Hatchard's looking to lock in a profit in Spain.
-
Real Oviedo strong at home
-
Eibar lost ten away games despite finishing third
-
Hosts can be backed with insurance
Real Oviedo v Eibar
Saturday 08 June, 17:30
Germany left it late last night, but Pascal Gross scored an 89th-minute winner to edge out Greece 2-1, and give us our third winner of the week.
We'll switch back to club football now, because Eibar are visiting Real Oviedo in the Spanish second tier's promotion playoffs, and the hosts need to find a response after losing 4-3 at Eibar in their final game of the regular season.
Real Oviedo very nearly didn't make it into the playoffs at all. They finished sixth in the Segunda Division, edging out Racing Santander on goal difference. They do however have a strong record at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere, having collected 43 points from 21 home matches.
Real have lost just one of their last 18 home games in the league, and although Eibar finished third in the standings, the Basque side's away form leaves a lot to be desired.
Eibar have lost four of their last six away games, and they suffeted a 2-1 reverse in Oviedo back in November. In all Eibar suffered ten defeats on the road in the league.
We can back Real Oviedo Draw No Bet here at 1.768/11, so if the game is drawn, we get our stake returned.
Back Real Oviedo Draw No Bet @
