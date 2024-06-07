Football Bet of the Day: Euro 2024 hosts to net unspectacular win
We're checking in with Germany ahead of Euro 2024, and Kevin Hatchard predicts they'll win their final warm-up against Greece.
Greece competed well against Netherlands and France
Germany unbeaten in last three
Hosts can grind out a win at just shy of evens
Germany v Greece
Friday 07 June, 19:45
Live on Premier Sports
While the Netherlands did their bit for us last night, Jesse Marsch's Canada pressed high but were brought low in a 4-0 defeat, falling well short of landing our BTTS bet. We're still in the black for the week, so we'll head to Germany for the Euro 2024 host nation's final warm-up game before the Euros.
It's been a topsy-turvy time for Julian Nagelsmann as Germany coach. The former Bayern and Leipzig boss was parachuted in to repair the damage of Hansi Flick's surprisingly ineffective spell at coach of Die Mannschaft, and he started well against the USA and Mexico. There was then a disastrous international break that featured worrying defeats to Turkey and Austria, but in March the team found its form with wins over France and the Netherlands.
Nagelsmann has had a few key revelations that have ignited Germany's chances of performing well on home soil this summer. He has found a way to accommodate rising stars Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala in the same team, he has given form players like Maximilian Mittelstädt, Waldemar Anton and Robert Andrich a platform, and he has welcomed back Toni Kroos for one last dance before retirement.
Germany face a Greece side that proved awkward opposition in a tough Euro 2024 qualifying group. Gus Poyet's men only lost 1-0 in France and 1-0 at home to the Netherlands, and they held France to a 2-2 draw in Athens. Agonisingly, on the 20th anniversary of their remarkable trophy win at Euro 2004, Greece missed out on the finals as they lost on penalties to Georgia.
Greece can be diligent opponents here, and I think Germany will have to work hard to break them down. We can back Germany to win and Under 3.5 Goals on the Sportsbook at 19/201.95, and I think that's a fair price. If Germany build an early lead, how hard will they really push to add further goals, with the tournament opener against Scotland just a week away?
Back Germany to win and Under 3.5 Goals @
