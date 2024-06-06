Football Bet of the Day: Marsch and co can at least find the net

Netherlands lost in Germany and gave up chances to Scotland

Canada will play on the front foot under Jesse Marsch

BTTS an attractive price at odds-against

Netherlands v Canada

Thursday 06 June, 19:45

Live on Premier Sports 1

The irrepressible Erling Haaland did the business for us last night, and if anything he overperformed, as his hat-trick in a 3-0 win for Norway over Kosovo gave us two more goals from him than we needed. Buoyed by back-to-back winners, we'll head to the Netherlands, because the Oranje are taking on Canada in a friendly.

The Dutch are in strong form, having won six of their last eight games. Last time out they pushed Germany hard before being edged out 2-1, but it's also worth noting that in the same international break they produced one of the most unconvincing 4-0 wins you could imagine. They beat Steve Clarke's Scotland heavily, but also gave up a ton of chances, and coach Ronald Koeman admitted his team were second-best for the first hour.

There's no doubt that a back three of Nathan Ake, Matthijs de Ligt and Virgil van Dijk is formidable, but the Netherlands do cough up opportunities as a team, and the absence of the injured Frenkie de Jong does weaken the centre of midfield.

Canada have given the coaching reins to former Leipzig and Leeds boss Jesse Marsch, which means the Canucks will become a side that scores goals and concedes them freely too. Star forward Jonathan David has just had an outstanding season for Lille, while ahead of him Cyle Larin can be a real handful.

Canada have scored in 12 of their last 14 internationals, scoring against the USA, Japan and Croatia in that sequence. The Dutch may be a little off the pace, with players staying to stay fit for the Euros, and I think Canada can at least score. I'm willing to back Both Teams To Score at 2.0811/10.