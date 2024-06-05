Football Bet of the Day: Back Haaland to strike once again

Norway expected to field Odegaard and Haaland

Kosovo don't manage many clean sheets

Man City ace is close to evens to score

Norway v Kosovo

Wednesday 05 June, 18:00

We're on the board for the week, as Poland's 3-1 defeat to Germany in the Euro 2025 qualifiers gave us a winner at odds-against yesterday evening. Poland grabbed their goal early on, just as they had in last week's 4-1 defeat to Germany, but they were once again overpowered.

We'll stick with international football, but we'll switch back to the men's game, because Norway are facing Kosovo for the first time in an international friendly.

Norway are expected to field a strong line-up that includes Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland and Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard. Stale Solbakken's men are hoping to find some form and momentum, having missed out on qualification for this summer's European Championship.

Haaland's record for his country is typically impressive. The 23-year-old has bashed in 27 goals in just 31 caps, and is only six goals behind the country's all-time scoring leader Jörgen Juve, who scored his 33 goals in 45 games (although that was over 100 years ago).

Kosovo have some excellent players like Napoli defender Amir Rrahmani, Lille winger Edon Zhegrova and Mallorca targetman Vedat Muriqi. However, they won just two of their ten Euro 2024 qualifiers, and in that schedule they kept just one clean sheets on the road. That shut-out was against Andorra, and I can't see them keeping a clean sheet here.

I'll back Haaland to score at any time at 9/10 on the Sportsbook, but if he doesn't start, back Both Teams To Score at a hefty 11/102.11. Kosovo have scored at least once in 12 of their last 16 internationals.