Football Bet of the Day: Potent Poles can strike again

Germany have kept one clean sheet in last five games

Poland scored in reverse and hit the post

BTTS a value play at 2.6 8/5

Poland (W) v Germany (W)

Tuesday 04 June, 17:00

A tough one to take in Brazil last night, as Santos lost their 100% home record to Botafogo SP, losing 2-1 to what had been the division's bottom side. We'll switch to the women's game now, because Germany are visiting Poland in the Euro 2025 qualifiers, and I think the hosts can at least score.

Poland gave Germany a real scare a few days ago, as they scored in the very first minute of their qualifier in Rostock. Natalia Padilla's strike saw Poland lead until the 34th minute, and after equalising Germany powered to victory with three goals in the final 13 minutes to secure a 4-1 win.

However, there are reasons to think that Poland can get on the scoreboard tonight. They had seven shots in Rostock, hit the woodwork and had three attempts on target. They have scored in 12 of their last 13 internationals, including goals against established nations like Switzerland and the Netherlands. Captain Ewa Pajor has just scored 18 goals in 19 Bundesliga games for Wolfsburg, and she has 59 goals in 75 caps.

Germany are also not as watertight as you might think. They conceded twice in a 3-2 win away to Austria in qualifying, and they then failed to keep a clean sheet against Iceland. Indeed, they have only managed one shut-out across their last five internationals.

It's worth remembering that Germany are in an uncertain position at present. The team crashed out of the World Cup at the group stage, and then long-serving coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg went on sick leave, before leaving the job altogether in November. Veteran coach Horst Hrubesch currently holds the reins.

Both Teams To Score is trading at a tempting 2.68/5 here, and given Poland's firepower and Germany's recent inability to keep clean sheets, that's a price that's too good to turn down.