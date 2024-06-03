Football Bet of the Day: Brazilian behemoths to come up trumps
We're doing a midnight flit to Brazil, and Kevin Hatchard is backing Santos to strut their stuff.
Santos have 100% home record
Visitors are bottom of the table
Santos to win by two or more goals at 2.1411/10
Santos v Botofogo SP
Tuesday 04 June, 00:00
Going into the 83rd minute of last night's Segunda Division game, we were sitting pretty with our Under 2.5 Goals bet. However, the hosts Espanyol then added a second goal against FC Cartagena, and deep into stoppage time they twisted the knife and scored a third which meant nothing to them but brought us down.
We'll head to Brazil now, because giants Santos are trying to win promotion back to the top flight at the first attempt (their relegation caused riots in the streets), and they are making a pretty good fist of it.
Santos, once the club of Pele and Neymar, have racked up 15 points from their first seven games. They have won all three of their Serie B games at the Estadio Urbano Caldeira, and all three of those victories have been by two goals or more. Santos are up to third in the standings.
Opponents Botafogo SP are struggling badly. They are bottom of the division, having amassed a pitiful four points thus far. Away from home they have collected a solitary point from three games, have scored one goal and have conceded seven. Indeed, if you stretch back a bit, they have won just five of their last 35 away games at Serie B level.
We can back Santos -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at 2.1411/10. If they win by a single goal, we get our stake returned, but a bigger victory gives us a full payout at odds-against.
Back Santos -1.0 on the Asian Handicap @
