Football Bet of the Day: Star striker to find the net again

Guirassy on fire for club and country

Augsburg have already leaked 18 goals

Dortmund striker is value at 2.38 11/8

Augsburg v Borussia Dortmund

Saturday 26 October, 14:30

We'll head to Germany this afternoon, because Borussia Dortmund are looking for their first away win of the league season as they visit Augsburg, and we're focused on a goalscorer.

Dortmund have developed a strange duality in their season. At home they have been flawless, winning all of their games across the Bundesliga and the Champions League. On the road Nuri Sahin's side have lost back-to-back Bundesliga matches, and in midweek they led 2-0 at the Bernabeu against European champions Real Madrid, only to collapse and lose 5-2. Sahin admitted a switch to a back three was a total failure, and there is growing speculation in the German media about whether the 35-year-old is up to the job.

However, there has been one constant in this chaotic Dortmund season, and that's been the form of summer signing Serhou Guirassy. The former Stuttgart goal-getter netted 30 times in all competitions last term for VfB, and he's already scored seven club goals for BvB this term. He's also on fire at international level, and scored five times in two internationals for Guinea recently.

To back Guirassy to score at any time at 2.3811/8, we need an obliging defence, and Augsburg can definitely provide that. The Swabians haven't managed a single clean sheet so far this season, and they have leaked a total of 18 goals in just seven league outings.

On that basis, backing a Guirassy goal makes a lot of sense.