Football Bet of the Day: Cesc v the Bull will be a great show

Como scoring and leaking goals

Torino have seen seven of last nine land a BTTS bet

Both teams can score at 1.95 20/21

Torino v Como

Friday 25 October, 19:45

Athletic Club took the honours in Spain last night, as they edged out Slavia Prague 1-0 to nix our BTTS bet. We were a little unfortunate, as the visitors from Czechia had more shots, more shots on target and more possession. Athletic keeper Julen Agirrezabala made a series of excellent saves.

We'll check in with Serie A new boys Como now, because they continue to be a source of entertainment. They are backed by significant finances, they have made exciting signings, and they have a reasonable nine points from their opening eight games. Highlights have been a 3-2 win at Atalanta and a thrilling 3-2 success against Verona.

Former Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona midfield ace Cesc Fabregas is still learning the coaching trade, but he has put together an attack-minded side that plays attractively. Former Milan and Wolves striker Patrick Cutrone has already bashed in four goals, while Liverpool fans watching Como will have pangs of nostalgia watching keeper Pepe Reina and attacking full-back Alberto Moreno ply their trade.

Como have been a gift for BTTS backers so far, with six of their eight league games featuring a goal for each side, including the last five. I think that trend will continue tonight against a Torino team that has faded badly after a good start.

Paolo Vanoli's Toro were unlucky not to hold onto a lead at Milan on the opening weekend, and then they reeled off back-to-back wins against Atalanta and Venezia. After five matchdays they had 11 points, but they have since lost four straight games in league and cup. Usefully for our purposes, seven of their last nine competitive matches have featured a goal for both sides.

With BTTS trading at a healthy 1.9520/21 here, that's the way I'm going.