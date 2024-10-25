Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Cesc v the Bull will be a great show

Como coach Cesc Fabregas
Cesc Fabregas is doing interesting things with Como

After an agonising near-miss in Spain, Kevin Hatchard hopes to make amends in Italy tonight.

Torino v Como
Friday 25 October, 19:45

Athletic Club took the honours in Spain last night, as they edged out Slavia Prague 1-0 to nix our BTTS bet. We were a little unfortunate, as the visitors from Czechia had more shots, more shots on target and more possession. Athletic keeper Julen Agirrezabala made a series of excellent saves.

We'll check in with Serie A new boys Como now, because they continue to be a source of entertainment. They are backed by significant finances, they have made exciting signings, and they have a reasonable nine points from their opening eight games. Highlights have been a 3-2 win at Atalanta and a thrilling 3-2 success against Verona.

Former Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona midfield ace Cesc Fabregas is still learning the coaching trade, but he has put together an attack-minded side that plays attractively. Former Milan and Wolves striker Patrick Cutrone has already bashed in four goals, while Liverpool fans watching Como will have pangs of nostalgia watching keeper Pepe Reina and attacking full-back Alberto Moreno ply their trade.

Como have been a gift for BTTS backers so far, with six of their eight league games featuring a goal for each side, including the last five. I think that trend will continue tonight against a Torino team that has faded badly after a good start.

Paolo Vanoli's Toro were unlucky not to hold onto a lead at Milan on the opening weekend, and then they reeled off back-to-back wins against Atalanta and Venezia. After five matchdays they had 11 points, but they have since lost four straight games in league and cup. Usefully for our purposes, seven of their last nine competitive matches have featured a goal for both sides.

With BTTS trading at a healthy 1.9520/21 here, that's the way I'm going.

Recommended Bet

Back Both Teams To Score @

EXC1.95

Now read Kev's Bundesliga preview here!

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

UEFA Champions League

PSG v Arsenal: 7/1 Rice can give Gunners hope

  • Dave Tindall
Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice
UEFA Champions League

PSG v Arsenal: French football expert James Eastham says Ligue 1 hosts must be opposed

  • James Eastham
PSG and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma
UEFA Europa Conference League

Chelsea v Djurgarden Conference League Tips: Big 7/1 Sancho shout as Blues finish job

  • Stephen Tudor
Jadon Sancho, Chelsea

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    PSG v Arsenal: 7/1 Rice can give Gunners hope

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Chelsea v Djurgarden Conference League Tips: Big 7/1 Sancho shout as Blues finish job

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League Player Stats Sheet: Wissa is main man and Schade next shooting star

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Football Bet of the Day: Back Ronaldo to net in title showdown

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Bodo/Glimt v Tottenham: Comeback is on! Back Spurs to crash out at 5/1

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Who'll be European finalist

  • Editor
Football...Only Bettor

Brentford's deadly duo

  • Editor