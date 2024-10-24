Football Bet of the Day: San Mames showdown to deliver goals

Athletic Club strong at home, but leaking goals

Czech table-toppers Slavia scored four against Union Saint-Gilloise

BTTS a value play at 1.94 20/21

Athletic Club v Slavia Prague

Thursday 24 October, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports

We were a Bayer Leverkusen goal away from where we needed to be last night, but Die Werkself were denied what I felt was a clear penalty in the dying embers of the game, and the German champions had to settle for a frustrating 1-1 draw at Brest. That means we're pretty much back to we started the week.

I'll take us to the Europa League now, because Basque giants Athletic Club are in action at home to Czech league leaders Slavia Prague, and I expect both teams to find the net.

Athletic Club were able to retain the services of Euro 2024 star Nico Williams in the summer, and he's part of an excting attacking unit. His brother Inaki already six goals in all competitions, Gorka Guruzeta has four and Nico himself has a goal and a couple of assists.

Athletic continue to be a formidable force at San Mames. They lost to Atletico Madrid early in the campaign, but they have since won three and drawn one on home soil. In the UEL so far they have drawn 1-1 at Roma and beaten AZ 2-0.

Slavia are going well domestically, and they have taken four points from their two games. They won at Bulgarian giants Ludogorets, but were then held at home by Ajax. In the Champions League qualifiers they were edged out by Lille, losing 2-0 on the road in the first leg.

Slavia have plenty of attacking quality, and they put four goals past Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise across two legs in the Champions League qualifiers. I think they are capable of at least ascoring at San Mames, and Athletic have only managed three clean sheets in their last 12 competitive home matches.

BTTS is trading at 1.9420/21 here, and I believe that's a generous price.