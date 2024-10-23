Brest v Bayer Leverkusen: German champs to stay perfect

Both teams have 100% records

Bayer haven't yet kept a clean sheet in the Bundesliga

Xabi Alonso's men to net lively win at 6/5 2.20

Brest v Bayer Leverkusen

Wednesday 23 October, 17:45

Live on TNT Sports

It was a nail-biting end for us in Milan last night, as the hosts had a late goal ruled out for offside, but the Rossoneri's 3-1 win over Club Brugge landed our Bet Builder, as our man Christian Pulisic scored directly from a corner.

We'll stick with the Champions League, because Brest and Bayer Leverkusen have 100% records on the line as they do battle in France. The game isn't being played at Brest's usual home the Stade Francis-le Ble because it doesn't meet UEFA standards, so they are instead playing at Guingamp's Stade du Roudourou.

That change of venue didn't bother Eric Roy's team on Matchday One, as they overcame Sturm Graz 2-1 to win their first ever Champions League game. They followed that up with an extraordinary performance in Austria, as they weathered an early storm to crush Salzburg 4-0. In Ligue 1, Stade Brestois are 11th after an up and down start, winning three but losing four.

Bayer Leverkusen have beaten Feyenoord 4-0 in Rotterdam and edged out Milan 1-0 at the BayArena, but in the Bundesliga they haven't been anywhere near as solid. Saturday's dramatic win over Eintracht Frankfurt was a case in point - Die Werkself had to come back from 1-0 down to 2-1, and they were extremely lucky not to give away a late penalty for what appeared to be a clear foul by Jonathan Tah on Eagles forward Hugo Ekitike.

Bayer are three points off top spot in the German top division, but the concern is their lack of defensive solidity. Xabi Alonso's team have already leaked 13 league goals, having only conceded 24 in the whole of last season. They haven't managed a single clean sheet in the league this term, and they have conceded multiple goals on four occasions.

At least the attacking side of the game is working well. Nigerian striker Victor Boniface scored the winner against Milan and has bashed in five league goals already, playmaker Florian Wirtz looks as sharp as ever, and the likes of Granit Xhaka and Robert Andrich have shown they can provide goals from midfield.

I'll keep this fairly simple and back Leverkusen to win and Over 2.5 Goals at 6/52.20 on the Sportsbook. Seven of Brest's last 11 games have featured at least three goals, and they'll take a swing at Leverkusen here, which should lead to a lively encounter.



