Atalanta v Celtic Tips: Gasperini and co to show no mercy

Listen to Football... Only Bettor Champions League Matchday 3 Tips

Atalanta v Celtic

Wednesday 23 October, 17:45

Live on TNT Sports

Relentless Gasperini chasing more glory

Having finally secured a tangible reward for all of his excellent work down the years at Atalanta, veteran coach Gian Piero Gasperini shows no signs of slowing down or having his gaze diverted elsewhere. The 66-year-old saw his side dismantle Bayer Leverkusen in last season's Europa League final, handing the Germans their only defeat of the entire season, and lifting Atalanta's first European trophy. The 3-0 win, powered by Ademola Lookman's classy hat-trick, was truly startling.

Atalanta don't look out of place in the Champions League, and nor should they, as Gasperini has taken them into Europe's premier competition time and time again. La Dea held Arsenal to a goalless draw in Bergamo (it could've been a win if Gunners keeper David Raya hadn't made a stunning penalty save), and then they swept aside a competent Shakhtar side 3-0 in Germany.

Gasperini's men are also going well in Serie A. The weekend's 2-0 victory at Venezia was their third straight competitive victory, and they are only six points off top spot. After Lookman's ill-judged flirtation with PSG, he has knuckled down, and has netted three goals in eight appearances. A serious injury to centre-forward Gianluca Scamacca could have been a major problem, but his replacement Mateo Retegui has fired in eight goals in 11 games, including a hat-trick against his old club Genoa.

There have been some missteps. Como came to the Gewiss Stadium and won 3-2, while Atalanta suffered defeats at Torino and Napoli, but Gasperini appears to have settled things down. When you bear in mind Scamacca's injury and a similar problem for rising defensive star Giorgio Scalvini, it's been an impressive start to the season overall.

Dortmund thrashing underlines Celtic's naivete

Not only were Celtic outclassed in their 7-1 hammering at Borussia Dortmund on Matchday Two, but they played right into the German side's hands. Time and time again, last season's runners-up profited from Celtic mistakes, and manager Brendan Rodgers shows no signs of trying to be more pragmatic against such opposition.

Celtic's recent away record in the Champions League is atrocious. They have lost six in a row on their travels at this level, conceding an eye-watering 25 goals along the way. They haven't won a group stage away game in the competition for seven years, a huge embarrassment for a club of the Scottish champions' stature.

It's not just in the Champions League where Celtic are having hiccups. Against Jimmy Thelin's swashbuckling Aberdeen at the weekend, Celtic blew a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2, which means the two sides are still level on points at the summit of the Scottish top flight. It means the Bhoys have managed just one clean sheet in their last six competitive matches. The recent injury-enforced absence of American defender Cameron Carter-Vickers has proven to be detrimental.

Of course, it's not a completely negative picture for Rodgers' side. They sparkled in the 5-1 win over Slovan Bratislava at Parkhead on Matchday One, and there are certainly winnable home games to come against the likes of Club Brugge and Young Boys, who are currently fighting an improbable relegation battle in Switzerland.

Goals galore at the Gewiss

It's hard not to see plenty of goals here, and I'm happy to go for Over 3.5 Goals here at 2.285/4. That has paid out in five of Celtic's last six competitive matches, and five of their last nine Champions League outings. Rodgers just isn't the type of coach to try to shut up shop, and I'm not sure he has the defensive quality available to do that effectively anyway.

As for Atalanta, five of their last ten matches have featured four goals or more, and four of their last five games at the Gewiss Stadium have seen an Over 3.5 Goals bet land.

Recommended Bet Back Over 3.5 Goals in Atalanta v Celtic EXC 2.28

Hot-shot Retegui worth considering

Mateo Retegui is an interesting player. Born in Argentina, he has been brought into the Italian national team set-up (there is a long tradition of so-called "oriundi" playing for the Azzurri, like Brazilian-born Jorginho for example), and he has scored a respectable six goals in 16 caps.

At club level, Retegui has made a flying start with Atalanta, and he's priced attractively here at 2.47/5 to find the net at any time. If for whatever reason he doesn't start, then Lookman is a strong alternative at 2.3211/8 - the former Everton, Fulham and Leicester man scored against Shakhtar on Matchday Two, and looks like he's returning to his previous level of sharpness.