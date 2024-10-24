Fenerbahce v Manchester United: Back Garnacho and Tadic to shine in double reunion

Fenerbahce v Manchester United

Thursday 24 October, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports

When you hire Jose Mourinho, you guarantee box-office drama. Roma were selling out home games left, right and centre during his tenure, with fans ever grateful for his delivery of European finals in back-to-back seasons, but at the club itself his negativity and angst was having a wearing effect on players and executives alike.

The Giallorossi were well short of competing for a Champions League place, and the Friedkins lost patience.

At Fenerbahce, Mourinho seems to have started with the angst and forgotten the initial success. Fener put 99 points on the board last term, but still finished second in the Turkish Super Lig to bitter rivals Galatasaray, and it seems Mourinho will be fortunate to get anywhere near that total.

Fener have already lost at home to Galatasaray, and they find themselves eight points adrift in the title race.

However, it's always worth remembering that Mourinho is a master in continental competition, and although losing to Lille in the Champions League qualifiers was a major blow, the UEL campaign has at least started well.

Fenerbahce saw off Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise 2-1 on Matchday One, and then they drew 1-1 at Dutch side Twente.

There is plenty of experience and attacking quality in the Fenerbahce squad. Edin Dzeko and Youssef En-Nesyri are both excellent centre-forwards, while Dusan Tadic, Allan Saint-Maximin and Irfan Kahveci are all capable of supplying ammunition.

However, the defensive side of things is lacking, which is unusual for a Mourinho team. Fenerbahce have managed just five clean sheets in 14 games under their new coach, and they have conceded multiple goals five teams, including in the weekend's 2-2 draw at Samsunspor. In that game, Fenerbahce twice blew the lead.

Brentford win was encouraging, but can feel-good factor last?

The good news is that Manchester United delivered one of their best displays of the season in a 2-1 win over Brentford at the weekend. The bad news is that they are still in the bottom half of the Premier League, and have claimed just a point from their first two games in the Europa League.

Manager Erik ten Hag continues to stress that all is well on the good ship Red Devils, even though the cracks in the hull have been shoddily covered.

That victory over the Bees at Old Trafford ended a five-match winless run in all competitions, but the Europa League campaign has so far been full of drama and errors.

Against Twente, United led but then collapsed, giving up a poor equaliser and then failing to threaten in what turned out to be a 1-1 draw. At the Dragao against Porto, ten Hag's side built a 2-0 lead through Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund, but then fell 3-2 behind before Harry Maguire's late leveller saw them snatch a point.

However, there are at least some signs that United are looking a little more solid in general. They have kept four clean sheets in eight PL games, and in terms of shots allowed and shots on target allowed per 90 in the top flight, they are the sixth most effective team. That is a big improvement on last season's horror show.

Bruno Fernandes is suspended after his red card at the Dragao, while Kobbie Mainoo, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw are all out.

Casemiro suffered a calf injury against Brentford, and at time of writing it wasn't clear whether he'd be passed fit to start in Turkey. Former PSG and Sporting midfielder Manuel Ugarte is a more likely starter.

Onana to be tested in a battle

Although Mourinho's instinct is always to be cautious in this kind of game, he has players who can't resist playing on the front foot, and although United are improving defensively, I expect Andre Onana to be busy, just as he was against Porto.

The Cameroon international has had to make two saves or more in seven of his last ten appearances in all competitions.

The United keeper to make two saves or more is the first leg of my Bet Builder. The next is Juan Ugarte to commit two or more fouls. Ugarte is a tackling machine, and this could be something of a war of attrition.

In his only Premier League start so far, the Uruguayan committed three fouls, and he committed a foul against Twente in the Europa League. If Casemiro starts instead, the same theory applies (he has committed two fouls or more in three of his seven starts).

I'll also throw in Alejandro Garnacho to have a shot on target. The Argentinean continues to improve, and he scored a superb equaliser against Brentford on Saturday. Incredibly, he had five shots on target against the Bees, and he has worked the goalkeeper or scored at least once in eight of his 13 appearances this term.

That gives us a combined price of 2/13.00.

Recommended Bet Back Ugarte to commit 2+ fouls, Garnacho to have a shot on target and Man Utd GK to make 2+ saves SBK 2/1

Tadic can punish his former boss

Veteran string-puller Dusan Tadic has delivered a goal or an assist in six of his last eight appearances, and across those eight games the 35-year-old has contributed six goals and three assists. He was a key part of the Ajax team that reached the Champions League under Erik ten Hag in 2019, and at 8/52.60 to score or assist, he's too good a price to ignore.