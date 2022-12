Croatia dumped out Brazil

Argentina squeezed past Dutch on penalties

Perisic having plenty of shots

Argentina v Croatia

Tuesday 13 December, 19:00

Live on ITV

In a World Cup of surprises, Croatia pulled off the greatest of all in the quarter-finals, as they dumped out Brazil on penalties after grabbing an equaliser late in extra time.

The 2018 finalists took advantage of Brazilian sloppiness late on, and the midfield triumvirate of Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic and Mateo Kovacic was able to give Croatia much-needed breathers as a team. Croatia actually had more of the ball over the 120 minutes, which is some effort when you think of how talented Brazil are.

Croatia's ability to tiptoe their way through difficult ties in this competition is extraordinary, and their fitness levels beggar belief. Four years ago they beat Russia and Denmark on penalties in the first two knockout rounds, before disposing of England in extra time.

This time around they have edged out both Japan and Brazil on spot-kicks, with keeper Dominik Livakovic playing the role of match-winning hero on both occasions.

Argentina came through their own titanic tussle in the quarter-finals, as they squandered a 2-0 lead against the Netherlands before finding a way to win on spot-kicks.

The win came at a cost though - full-backs Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel are suspended for this game, so Nahuel Molina (who scored a superb goal against the Dutch) and Nicolas Tagliafico will start. Having struggled with injury for much of the tournament, Angel Di Maria hopes to be available from the beginning.

As is often the case with Argentina, Lionel Messi is the talisman upon whom the country's hopes rest.

He made the first goal against the Netherlands with a barely believable blind pass, scored the second from the penalty spot, and also has success from 12 yards in the shoot-out. Pre-tournament I put the PSG star up as a Golden Ball selection at 10.09/1, and he is now trading at 2.265/4.

I have rarely been impressed by Lionel Scaloni's side at this tournament, and I'm far from excited by their price of 1.9310/11 to win this inside 90 minutes. I think it may take a bit longer than that if Messi is to reach his second World Cup final with the Albiceleste.

Instead I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder. I'll back Luka Modric to commit at least one foul, Ivan Perisic to have at least two shots, and Lionel Messi to have at least one shot on target. That comes out at a combined price of 3.44.

Messi has had nine shots on target so far at this World Cup, with only Kylian Mbappe ahead of him on ten. Perisic has had 13 goals attempts across his five appearances, while Modric has committed a team-high 12 fouls.