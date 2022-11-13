</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a World Cup 2022 Golden Boot: 20 hot-shots examined examined</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/kevin-hatchard/">Kevin Hatchard</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-11-13">13 November 2022</time></li> <li>10:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "World Cup 2022 Golden Boot: 20 hot-shots examined", "name": "World Cup 2022 Golden Boot: 20 hot-shots examined", "description": "The World Cup's big kick-off in Qatar is fast approaching, so we've asked Kevin Hatchard to look at some of the runners and riders in the Golden Boot market...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/world-cup-2022-golden-boot-golden-ball-tips-twenty-hot-shots-examined-091122-140.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/world-cup-2022-golden-boot-golden-ball-tips-twenty-hot-shots-examined-091122-140.html", "datePublished": "2022-11-13T12:50:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2022-11-13T15:54:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Messi & Neymar World Cup.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "The World Cup's big kick-off in Qatar is fast approaching, so we've asked Kevin Hatchard to look at some of the runners and riders in the Golden Boot market... England's Harry Kane Betfair Exchange favourite to win Golden Boot PSG star trio heading market to win Golden Ball Kevin Hatchard runs the rule over main contenders Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here Harry Kane - [10.0] to win Golden Boot 17.0 to win Golden Ball In the only World Cup he's competed in, Harry Kane was top scorer, smashing in six goals in Russia four years ago. Five of those goals were in the group stage, and England once again have a kind draw, with games against Iran, Wales and the USA. Kane is looking sharp - he's in double-figures in the Premier League, and closing in on Jimmy Greaves' record as Tottenham's all-time top scorer. Kane has scored 51 goals in 75 England caps, and his status as the favourite in this market is fully justified. Sportsbook Exchange Kylian Mbappé - [11.0] to win Golden Boot 10.5 to win Golden Ball The PSG superstar has had mixed fortunes at major tournaments for Les Bleus. He scored four goals as France won the 2018 World Cup, but not only did he fail to score at EURO 2020, he also missed the critical penalty in the shoot-out loss to Switzerland. Domestically he is in terrific form, with 11 goals in 13 Ligue 1 games, and seven strikes in six matches in the Champions League. An incredibly well organised Denmark will provide the toughest test in the group stage, but Mbappé should get plenty of chances to score against Australia and Tunisia. Sportsbook Exchange Lionel Messi - [13.0] to win Golden Boot 10.0 to win Golden Ball Having finally won a major title with Argentina - the Albiceleste won the 2021 Copa America by beating Brazil in their own backyard - Messi can approach what might be his final World Cup with a bit more freedom. It took the diminutive genius a while to settle after his shock switch from Barcelona to Paris, but now we are seeing a return to his best. Messi is in double-figures for goals and assists across Ligue 1 and the Champions League this term, and he is playing with that old Messi swagger. He takes free-kicks (he has hit some stunning strikes already this term) and despite a patchy record from the penalty spot, he may well get that responsibility too. With Argentina placed in a kind group that includes Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia, Messi can get a good start, and as with Neymar, you might wish to go for the slightly smaller price available for Messi to win the Golden Ball. Sportsbook Exchange Karim Benzema - [16.0] to win Golden Boot 15.5 to win Golden Ball Real Madrid striker Benzema was rightly awarded the Ballon d'Or, having fired Los Merengues to La Liga and Champions League glory. However, this term he has been disrupted by a series of muscle injuries. He didn't score at all in the Champions League group stage, and he has missed a number of games in La Liga. Benzema had some bright moments for Les Bleus at EURO 2020, scoring four goals before the team's shock exit to Switzerland. With his injury issues this season, some poor form shown by Didier Deschamps' side coming into the tournament and the prospect of having to at least share the limelight with Mbappé, Benzema's price of [16.0] to top the scoring charts isn't hugely exciting. Sportsbook Exchange Neymar - [17.0] to win Golden Boot 10.5 to win Golden Ball It could be an historic World Cup for Neymar for a number of reasons. Not only can he lead the Selecao to global glory, but in doing so he can also pass Pele as his nation's top scorer. Neymar sits on 75 goals for Brazil, with the living legend two goals ahead of him. Neymar is certainly in good shape ahead of the tournament, ripping it up for PSG at home and abroad. At time of writing, Neymar has 11 goals and nine assists in Ligue 1, while in the Champions League he has been involved in four goals. With so many potential scorers in the Brazil side, I'm sceptical about backing Neymar in this market, but it does make sense to back him in the Golden Ball market instead (player of the tournament). If Brazil lift the trophy, it seems likely that Neymar will have played a huge role. Sportsbook Exchange Cristiano Ronaldo - [22.0] to win Golden Boot 29.0 to win Golden Ball While Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag remains sceptical of 37-year-old Ronaldo's value to the Red Devils, Portugal boss Fernando Santos is still a devotee. Ronaldo delivered a tournament-high five goals at the European Championship last year, and he has scored the most international goals in history, having bagged a staggering 117 for his country. Ronaldo has seven goals in 11 group-stage appearances, but remarkably he has never scored in a World Cup knockout match in six attempts. Your view of Ronaldo's chances probably depends on how far you think Portugal will go - I believe their group (Uruguay, South Korea and Ghana) is trickier than the market suggests, and it wouldn't surprise me to see Santos' talented but sometimes disjointed side fail to take top spot. Sportsbook Exchange Romelu Lukaku - [28.0] to win Golden Boot 50.0 to win Golden Ball In normal circumstances, I'd be all over that price for Lukaku to be top scorer at a tournament, as I believe that on form and fully fit he is one of the best centre-forwards on the planet. However, he's not on form, and he's not fully fit. His return to Chelsea was a disaster on and off the pitch, and his return to his beloved Inter has been disrupted by injury. I'm also of the opinion that Belgium will only get four games in this tournament. While it's likely they will qualify from their group, they are likely to face either Spain or Germany in the last 16, and they'll struggle to overcome either of those sides. Sportsbook Exchange Lautaro Martinez - [28.0] to win Golden Boot 38.0 to win Golden Ball Although Inter striker Martinez can be a streaky scorer, he is at least coming into this tournament with some good performances under his belt, not least an outstanding display in the 3-3 draw against Barcelona at Camp Nou. His record for his country is superb, with 21 goals scored in 40 caps, and of course it does no harm to have Lionel Messi supplying his ammunition. However, if he makes a poor start, could he be replaced by Manchester City wonderkid Julian Alvarez? Sportsbook Exchange Memphis Depay - [29.0] to win Golden Boot 38.0 to win Golden Ball While he has been pushed to the fringes at Barcelona by their expensive influx of talent, Memphis Depay remains a key player for a Dutch side that could go a long way under the watchful and experience-filled guidance of Louis van Gaal. With no club form to go on (he has barely played in either La Liga or the Champions League), backing Memphis is a leap of faith. However, the 28-year-old did fire in 12 goals in 10 qualifiers, he scored three goals in four games in the Nations League, and he has 42 international goals in 81 caps. The Dutch are capable of winning a group that includes Senegal, Ecuador and the hosts Qatar, and that would set up a last-16 tie against the runners-up in England's group. If the Dutch come anywhere close to repeating their semi-final appearance under van Gaal in 2014, Memphis is likely to be a big part of their success, so I think he's a back-to-lay option at the very least. Sportsbook Exchange Richarlison - [32.0] to win the Golden Boot 38.0 to win the Golden Ball As with all of Brazil's players, I have reservations about this market. Not because Brazil won't do well and score plenty of goals, but because of the sheer number of attacking options coach Tite is taking to Qatar. The in-form Roberto Firmino couldn't even get into the squad, and Tottenham forward Richarlison is competing with some excellent rivals to be at the top of the formation. After scoring six goals in eight qualifiers, it's possibly Richarlison's shirt to lose. However, a calf injury kept him out for a month and he has only recently returned to training with Tottenham. Sportsbook Exchange Darwin Nuñez - [40.0] to win Golden Boot 100.0 to win Golden Ball Liverpool's new wrecking-ball is a true force of nature, and after a chequered start to his career at Anfield (he starred in the Community Shield win against Manchester City, but then picked up a red card against Crystal Palace for a headbutt), he is starting to look like the player who caught the eye so often at Benfica and warmed-up nicely for the World Cup with a brace against Southampton on Saturday. For Uruguay, the 23-year-old has scored three goals in 13 games, and he netted in the most recent friendly against Canada. The big question here is whether he'll actually start games, as he is up against veterans Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani. Sportsbook Exchange Alvaro Morata - [40.0] to win Golden Boot 75.0 to win Golden Ball As the saying goes, the more things change, the more they stay the same. Spain remain a team capable of playing beautiful football, but the age-old problem of creating and converting high-quality chances is still a thorny one. In the group stage of EURO 2020, Spain were staring down the barrel after drawing 0-0 with Sweden and 1-1 with Poland, only to progress with a 5-0 demolition of Slovakia. They won a chaotic tie 5-3 after extra time against Croatia, but played out 1-1 draws with Switzerland and Italy. They beat the Swiss on penalties, but lost to the Italians in the same manner. Atletico Madrid striker Morata scored three goals in that tournament, and he will probably lead the line at this one too, but the 30-year-old remains a confusing player to watch. He veers from being a stone-cold killer in front of goal to being a bag of nerves, often within the same game, and with Atleti this season he has tailed off after a promising start. If you like Spain's chances of going deep in the tournament, backing Morata might be for you, but I'm just not sure he can be truly trusted to deliver. Sportsbook Exchange Vinicius Junior - [46.0] to win Golden Boot 19.5 to win Golden Ball 2022 has been the year of Vini Jr. The Real Madrid star scored the winning goal against Liverpool in the Champions League final in Paris, and he was involved in 27 La Liga goals as Los Blancos took the Spanish crown. Vinicius Junior has improved his decision-making, he is calmer in front of goal, and his Infogol Expected Goals figures (he has outperformed his xG in La Liga in each of the last two seasons) show he is a strong finisher. The only thing that would hold me back from getting involved at that price would be his record for Brazil, as he has scored just once in 16 caps. Sportsbook Exchange Kai Havertz - [50.0] to win the Golden Boot 90.0 to win the Golden Ball With Timo Werner suddenly out of action, Germany boss Hansi Flick has to find a centre-forward from somewhere. While there has been a clamour for a more traditional number nine like Werder Bremen's Niclas Füllkrug, there's a decent chance that Chelsea's Havertz will be given the nod. Havertz played at the top of Germany's formation in the 3-3 draw with England at Wembley, and scored twice. One was a long-range goal of the highest quality, the other was a tap-in after an error by England keeper Nick Pope, showing that Havertz does have striker's instincts. There has long been debate about Havertz's best position, but he certainly has the technique and the aerial ability to play as a striker, and he's stronger on the ball than people often give him credit for. Sportsbook Exchange Robert Lewandowski - [55.0] to win Golden Boot 40.0 to win Golden Ball If anyone thought the Polish predator's decision to swap his Munich-based comfort zone for the chaos of Barcelona would be a mistake, Lewandowski's form has swiftly disabused them of that notion. Although Barca have exited the Champions League early, Lewandowski still scored five goals in five appearances, and in la Liga he has rattled in 13 goals in 14 games. The 34-year-old has scored 76 goals for Poland in 134 games, but he is yet to score at a World Cup. Poland have a great chance of qualifying from a group involving Argentina, Mexico and Saudi Arabia, but they may well run into France in the last 16. Sportsbook Exchange Aleksandar Mitrovic - [60.0] to win Golden Boot 100 to win Golden Ball Fulham striker Mitrovic fired in the late winner against Portugal that punched Serbia's ticket to the World Cup finals, and he has maintained his momentum in the Premier League. Before this campaign Mitrovic's top-flight record in England was modest at best, but he has exploded into life this term for a Cottagers side that has played to his strengths. Mitrovic has scored an incredible 50 goals in 76 games for Serbia, and he should get excellent service from in-form Juventus winger Filip Kostic. With strike partner Dusan Vlahovic tying up defenders, I can see Mitrovic getting chances in a group that features Brazil, Cameroon and Switzerland. Sportsbook Exchange Raheem Sterling - [90.0] to win Golden Boot 50.0 to win Golden Ball Chelsea forward Sterling was outstanding for England as they reached the final of the European Championship, scoring three goals in the first four matches. I wouldn't be surprised if he makes a similar early impact in Qatar, with USA, Iran and Wales a modest set of opponents in the group stage. Sterling has been in and out of form at Chelsea, a club that has had a change of coach and approach. That said, he remains a favourite of England boss Gareth Southgate, and I'd be surprised if he wasn't a regular starter. He's an enticing option if you want to back him at the start of the tournament and then trade out later. Sportsbook Exchange Antoine Griezmann - [95.0] to win Golden Boot 75.0 to win Golden Ball Although the likes of Mbappé and Benzema get the attention these days, Griezmann remains an important part of the French attack. He has been scoring goals at Atletico Madrid this term, and he got six in eight World Cup qualifiers for Les Bleus. Griezmann netted four goals as France won the 2018 tournament in Russia (only Harry Kane scored more), and at EURO 2016 he was the competition's top scorer with six. Love him or hate him, Griezmann has always been a player for the big stage. Sportsbook Exchange Christopher Nkunku - 100/1 to win Golden Boot (Sportsbook) 100.0 to win Golden Ball In all honesty, this one is a bit of a leap of faith, as there is no guarantee that Leipzig forward Nkunku is going to start for France. However, his current form at club level just can't be ignored. He scored a whopping 35 goals in all competitions last term, and incredibly he is on track to beat that figure if he carries on at the same rate. If any of France's forwards are injured, Nkunku has a great chance of being parachuted into the team, and he could be an excellent impact sub too. At 101.0, he's certainly worth considering. Sportsbook Exchange Jamal Musiala - [140.0] to win Golden Boot 100.0 to win Golden Ball There's an argument to say that Bayern Munich star Musiala is the Bundesliga's best player at the moment. The 19-year-old is already in double figures for goals in all competitions, and he has surely played his way into Germany coach Hansi Flick's starting XI. Florian Wirtz is just coming back from a serious knee problem, Marco Reus's campaign has been disrupted by injury, and Thomas Müller appears to be behind Musiala in the pecking order for club and country. Musiala could be a breakout star of this World Cup, and when you consider that Germany don't have a true focal point in their attack, I think the teenager will get into some great scoring positions. That price of [140.0] is too big to ignore. Sportsbook Exchange Betfair Sportsbook Golden Boot offer Before you make your selections, dear reader, there are a couple of things to bear in mind. The first is that injury problems are more of an issue than ever, as this is the first winter World Cup that's been plonked in the middle of the European club season. That has led to a congested schedule, so watch the team news and injury news like a hawk. Secondly, if you bet at least £10 on the Golden Boot market in the week before the first game, then Betfair will give you a free £2 bet any time your selected player gets a goal or an assist. If you're therefore looking at backing assist machines like Lionel Messi or Neymar, there's potential an enticing bi-product of that strategy. Finally, if you are looking at some of these players to score in individual games, we'll have lots of preview content on betting.betfair.com, and the Football Only Bettor gang will have daily preview shows throughout the tournament. Good luck!", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Messi%20%26%20Neymar%20World%20Cup.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Kevin Hatchard" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Messi & Neymar World Cup.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Messi & Neymar World Cup.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Messi & Neymar World Cup.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Messi & Neymar World Cup.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.197054123"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Can PSG teammates Neymar and Lionel Messi lead their nations to World Cup glory? </figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.197054123" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"FIFA World Cup 2022","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.197054123","entry_title":"World Cup 2022 Golden Boot: 20 hot-shots examined"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.197054123">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=World%20Cup%202022%20Golden%20Boot%3A%2020%20hot-shots%20examined&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-2022-golden-boot-golden-ball-tips-twenty-hot-shots-examined-091122-140.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-2022-golden-boot-golden-ball-tips-twenty-hot-shots-examined-091122-140.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-2022-golden-boot-golden-ball-tips-twenty-hot-shots-examined-091122-140.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-2022-golden-boot-golden-ball-tips-twenty-hot-shots-examined-091122-140.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-2022-golden-boot-golden-ball-tips-twenty-hot-shots-examined-091122-140.html&text=World%20Cup%202022%20Golden%20Boot%3A%2020%20hot-shots%20examined" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>The World Cup's big kick-off in Qatar is fast approaching, so we've asked Kevin Hatchard to look at some of the runners and riders in the Golden Boot market...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><blockquote> <ul> <li>England's Harry Kane Betfair Exchange favourite to win Golden Boot</li> <li>PSG star trio heading market to win Golden Ball</li> <li>Kevin Hatchard runs the rule over main contenders</li> <li>Sign up for our <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html%20target=%22_blank%22%20rel=%22noopener" target="_blank" data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html%2520target%3D%2522_blank%2522%2520rel%3D%2522noopener&source=gmail&ust=1668246028451000&usg=AOvVaw219Bw_bAwQRHyMrrAxBkTt" rel="noopener">World Cup Newsletter</a> here</li> </ul> </blockquote><hr><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Harry Kane - <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> to win Golden Boot</h3> <h4>17.0 to win Golden Ball</h4> <p>In the only World Cup he's competed in, Harry Kane was top scorer, smashing in six goals in Russia four years ago. Five of those goals were in the group stage, and England once again have a kind draw, with games against Iran, Wales and the USA.</p> <p><img alt="Harry Kane Celebrating - 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/8332d4a29694402aa1b7e8256dfb589857ca8c40.600x393.jpg" width="4735" height="3100" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p> <p>Kane is looking sharp - he's in double-figures in the Premier League, and closing in on Jimmy Greaves' record as Tottenham's all-time top scorer. Kane has scored 51 goals in 75 England caps, and his status as the favourite in this market is fully justified.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football">Sportsbook</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.197054123">Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Kylian Mbappé - <b class="inline_odds" title="10/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">11.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/1</span></b> to win Golden Boot</h3> <h4>10.5 to win Golden Ball</h4> <p>The PSG superstar has had mixed fortunes at major tournaments for Les Bleus. He scored four goals as France won the 2018 World Cup, but not only did he fail to score at EURO 2020, he also missed the critical penalty in the shoot-out loss to Switzerland.</p> <p>Domestically he is in terrific form, with 11 goals in 13 Ligue 1 games, and seven strikes in six matches in the Champions League. An incredibly well organised Denmark will provide the toughest test in the group stage, but Mbappé should get plenty of chances to score against Australia and Tunisia.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football">Sportsbook</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.197054123">Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Lionel Messi - <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b> to win Golden Boot</h3> <h4>10.0 to win Golden Ball</h4> <p>Having finally won a major title with Argentina - the Albiceleste won the 2021 Copa America by beating Brazil in their own backyard - Messi can approach what might be his final World Cup with a bit more freedom. It took the diminutive genius a while to settle after his shock switch from Barcelona to Paris, but now we are seeing a return to his best. Messi is in double-figures for goals and assists across Ligue 1 and the Champions League this term, and he is playing with that old Messi swagger.</p> <p><img alt="Messi points Copa America.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Messi%20points%20Copa%20America.600x338.jpg" width="2560" height="1440" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p> <p>He takes free-kicks (he has hit some stunning strikes already this term) and despite a patchy record from the penalty spot, he may well get that responsibility too. With Argentina placed in a kind group that includes Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia, Messi can get a good start, and as with Neymar, you might wish to go for the slightly smaller price available for Messi to win the Golden Ball.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football">Sportsbook</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.197054123">Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Karim Benzema - <b class="inline_odds" title="15/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">16.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/1</span></b> to win Golden Boot</h3> <h4>15.5 to win Golden Ball</h4> <p>Real Madrid striker Benzema was rightly awarded the Ballon d'Or, having fired Los Merengues to La Liga and Champions League glory. However, this term he has been disrupted by a series of muscle injuries. He didn't score at all in the Champions League group stage, and he has missed a number of games in La Liga.</p> <p>Benzema had some bright moments for Les Bleus at EURO 2020, scoring four goals before the team's shock exit to Switzerland. With his injury issues this season, some poor form shown by Didier Deschamps' side coming into the tournament and the prospect of having to at least share the limelight with Mbappé, Benzema's price of <b class="inline_odds" title="15/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">16.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/1</span></b> to top the scoring charts isn't hugely exciting.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football">Sportsbook</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.197054123">Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Neymar - <b class="inline_odds" title="16/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">17.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">16/1</span></b> to win Golden Boot</h3> <h4>10.5 to win Golden Ball</h4> <p>It could be an historic World Cup for Neymar for a number of reasons. Not only can he lead the Selecao to global glory, but in doing so he can also pass Pele as his nation's top scorer. Neymar sits on 75 goals for Brazil, with the living legend two goals ahead of him. Neymar is certainly in good shape ahead of the tournament, ripping it up for PSG at home and abroad. At time of writing, Neymar has 11 goals and nine assists in Ligue 1, while in the Champions League he has been involved in four goals.</p> <p><img alt="Neymar looks to skies 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/313825dbaf603d457138a61d4df536ce5677e236.600x337.jpg" width="1652" height="929" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p> <p>With so many potential scorers in the Brazil side, I'm sceptical about backing Neymar in this market, but it does make sense to back him in the Golden Ball market instead (player of the tournament). If Brazil lift the trophy, it seems likely that Neymar will have played a huge role.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football">Sportsbook</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.197054123">Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Cristiano Ronaldo - <b class="inline_odds" title="21/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">22.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">21/1</span></b> to win Golden Boot</h3> <h4>29.0 to win Golden Ball</h4> <p>While Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag remains sceptical of 37-year-old Ronaldo's value to the Red Devils, Portugal boss Fernando Santos is still a devotee. Ronaldo delivered a tournament-high five goals at the European Championship last year, and he has scored the most international goals in history, having bagged a staggering 117 for his country.</p> <p><img alt="ronaldo_portugal_nov_2020.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/2d006b820874c007195f2cec59f424c95c073d6e.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p> <p>Ronaldo has seven goals in 11 group-stage appearances, but remarkably he has never scored in a World Cup knockout match in six attempts. Your view of Ronaldo's chances probably depends on how far you think Portugal will go - I believe their group (Uruguay, South Korea and Ghana) is trickier than the market suggests, and it wouldn't surprise me to see Santos' talented but sometimes disjointed side fail to take top spot.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football">Sportsbook</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.197054123">Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Romelu Lukaku - <b class="inline_odds" title="27/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">28.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">27/1</span></b> to win Golden Boot</h3> <h4>50.0 to win Golden Ball</h4> <p>In normal circumstances, I'd be all over that price for Lukaku to be top scorer at a tournament, as I believe that on form and fully fit he is one of the best centre-forwards on the planet. However, he's not on form, and he's not fully fit. His return to Chelsea was a disaster on and off the pitch, and his return to his beloved Inter has been disrupted by injury.</p> <p>I'm also of the opinion that Belgium will only get four games in this tournament. While it's likely they will qualify from their group, they are likely to face either Spain or Germany in the last 16, and they'll struggle to overcome either of those sides.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football">Sportsbook</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.197054123">Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Lautaro Martinez - <b class="inline_odds" title="27/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">28.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">27/1</span></b> to win Golden Boot</h3> <h4>38.0 to win Golden Ball</h4> <p>Although Inter striker Martinez can be a streaky scorer, he is at least coming into this tournament with some good performances under his belt, not least an outstanding display in the 3-3 draw against Barcelona at Camp Nou. His record for his country is superb, with 21 goals scored in 40 caps, and of course it does no harm to have Lionel Messi supplying his ammunition. However, if he makes a poor start, could he be replaced by Manchester City wonderkid Julian Alvarez?</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football">Sportsbook</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.197054123">Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Memphis Depay - <b class="inline_odds" title="28/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">29.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">28/1</span></b> to win Golden Boot</h3> <h4>38.0 to win Golden Ball</h4> <p>While he has been pushed to the fringes at Barcelona by their expensive influx of talent, Memphis Depay remains a key player for a Dutch side that could go a long way under the watchful and experience-filled guidance of Louis van Gaal. With no club form to go on (he has barely played in either La Liga or the Champions League), backing Memphis is a leap of faith. However, the 28-year-old did fire in 12 goals in 10 qualifiers, he scored three goals in four games in the Nations League, and he has 42 international goals in 81 caps.</p> <p><img alt="Memphis Depay Netherlands 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Memphis%20Depay%20Netherlands%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p> <p>The Dutch are capable of winning a group that includes Senegal, Ecuador and the hosts Qatar, and that would set up a last-16 tie against the runners-up in England's group. If the Dutch come anywhere close to repeating their semi-final appearance under van Gaal in 2014, Memphis is likely to be a big part of their success, so I think he's a back-to-lay option at the very least.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football">Sportsbook</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205728185">Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Richarlison - <b class="inline_odds" title="31/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">32.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">31/1</span></b> to win the Golden Boot</h3> <h4>38.0 to win the Golden Ball</h4> <p>As with all of Brazil's players, I have reservations about this market. Not because Brazil won't do well and score plenty of goals, but because of the sheer number of attacking options coach Tite is taking to Qatar. The in-form Roberto Firmino couldn't even get into the squad, and Tottenham forward Richarlison is competing with some excellent rivals to be at the top of the formation.</p> <p>After scoring six goals in eight qualifiers, it's possibly Richarlison's shirt to lose. However, a calf injury kept him out for a month and he has only recently returned to training with Tottenham.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football">Sportsbook</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.197054123">Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Darwin Nuñez - <b class="inline_odds" title="39/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">40.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">39/1</span></b> to win Golden Boot</h3> <h4>100.0 to win Golden Ball</h4> <p>Liverpool's new wrecking-ball is a true force of nature, and after a chequered start to his career at Anfield (he starred in the Community Shield win against Manchester City, but then picked up a red card against Crystal Palace for a headbutt), he is starting to look like the player who caught the eye so often at Benfica and warmed-up nicely for the World Cup with a brace against Southampton on Saturday.</p> <p>For Uruguay, the 23-year-old has scored three goals in 13 games, and he netted in the most recent friendly against Canada. The big question here is whether he'll actually start games, as he is up against veterans Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football">Sportsbook</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.197054123">Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Alvaro Morata - <b class="inline_odds" title="39/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">40.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">39/1</span></b> to win Golden Boot</h3> <h4>75.0 to win Golden Ball</h4> <p>As the saying goes, the more things change, the more they stay the same. Spain remain a team capable of playing beautiful football, but the age-old problem of creating and converting high-quality chances is still a thorny one.</p> <p>In the group stage of EURO 2020, Spain were staring down the barrel after drawing 0-0 with Sweden and 1-1 with Poland, only to progress with a 5-0 demolition of Slovakia. They won a chaotic tie 5-3 after extra time against Croatia, but played out 1-1 draws with Switzerland and Italy. They beat the Swiss on penalties, but lost to the Italians in the same manner.</p> <p><img alt="1280 Alvaro Morata Spain Euro 2020.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280%20Alvaro%20Morata%20Spain%20Euro%202020.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p> <p>Atletico Madrid striker Morata scored three goals in that tournament, and he will probably lead the line at this one too, but the 30-year-old remains a confusing player to watch. He veers from being a stone-cold killer in front of goal to being a bag of nerves, often within the same game, and with Atleti this season he has tailed off after a promising start. If you like Spain's chances of going deep in the tournament, backing Morata might be for you, but I'm just not sure he can be truly trusted to deliver.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football">Sportsbook</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.197054123">Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Vinicius Junior - <b class="inline_odds" title="45/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">46.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">45/1</span></b> to win Golden Boot</h3> <h4>19.5 to win Golden Ball</h4> <p>2022 has been the year of Vini Jr. The Real Madrid star scored the winning goal against Liverpool in the Champions League final in Paris, and he was involved in 27 La Liga goals as Los Blancos took the Spanish crown. Vinicius Junior has improved his decision-making, he is calmer in front of goal, and his Infogol Expected Goals figures (he has outperformed his xG in La Liga in each of the last two seasons) show he is a strong finisher.</p> <p>The only thing that would hold me back from getting involved at that price would be his record for Brazil, as he has scored just once in 16 caps.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football">Sportsbook</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.197054123">Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Kai Havertz - <b class="inline_odds" title="49/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">50.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">49/1</span></b> to win the Golden Boot</h3> <h4>90.0 to win the Golden Ball</h4> <p>With Timo Werner suddenly out of action, Germany boss Hansi Flick has to find a centre-forward from somewhere. While there has been a clamour for a more traditional number nine like Werder Bremen's Niclas Füllkrug, there's a decent chance that Chelsea's Havertz will be given the nod.</p> <p>Havertz played at the top of Germany's formation in the 3-3 draw with England at Wembley, and scored twice. One was a long-range goal of the highest quality, the other was a tap-in after an error by England keeper Nick Pope, showing that Havertz does have striker's instincts. There has long been debate about Havertz's best position, but he certainly has the technique and the aerial ability to play as a striker, and he's stronger on the ball than people often give him credit for.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football">Sportsbook</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.197054123">Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Robert Lewandowski - <b class="inline_odds" title="54/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">55.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">54/1</span></b> to win Golden Boot</h3> <h4>40.0 to win Golden Ball</h4> <p>If anyone thought the Polish predator's decision to swap his Munich-based comfort zone for the chaos of Barcelona would be a mistake, Lewandowski's form has swiftly disabused them of that notion. Although Barca have exited the Champions League early, Lewandowski still scored five goals in five appearances, and in la Liga he has rattled in 13 goals in 14 games.</p> <p><img alt="Robert Lewandowski Poland 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Robert%20Lewandowski%20Poland%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p> <p>The 34-year-old has scored 76 goals for Poland in 134 games, but he is yet to score at a World Cup. Poland have a great chance of qualifying from a group involving Argentina, Mexico and Saudi Arabia, but they may well run into France in the last 16.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football">Sportsbook</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.197054123">Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Aleksandar Mitrovic - <b class="inline_odds" title="59/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">60.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">59/1</span></b> to win Golden Boot</h3> <h4>100 to win Golden Ball</h4> <p>Fulham striker Mitrovic fired in the late winner against Portugal that punched Serbia's ticket to the World Cup finals, and he has maintained his momentum in the Premier League. Before this campaign Mitrovic's top-flight record in England was modest at best, but he has exploded into life this term for a Cottagers side that has played to his strengths.</p> <p><img alt="1280 Aleksandar Mitrovic Serbia.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280%20Aleksandar%20Mitrovic%20Serbia.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p> <p>Mitrovic has scored an incredible 50 goals in 76 games for Serbia, and he should get excellent service from in-form Juventus winger Filip Kostic. With strike partner Dusan Vlahovic tying up defenders, I can see Mitrovic getting chances in a group that features Brazil, Cameroon and Switzerland.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football">Sportsbook</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.197054123">Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Raheem Sterling - <b class="inline_odds" title="89/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">90.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">89/1</span></b> to win Golden Boot</h3> <h4>50.0 to win Golden Ball</h4> <p>Chelsea forward Sterling was outstanding for England as they reached the final of the European Championship, scoring three goals in the first four matches. I wouldn't be surprised if he makes a similar early impact in Qatar, with USA, Iran and Wales a modest set of opponents in the group stage.</p> <p><img alt="Raheem Sterling action 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Raheem%20Sterling%20action%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p> <p>Sterling has been in and out of form at Chelsea, a club that has had a change of coach and approach. That said, he remains a favourite of England boss Gareth Southgate, and I'd be surprised if he wasn't a regular starter. He's an enticing option if you want to back him at the start of the tournament and then trade out later.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football">Sportsbook</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.197054123">Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Antoine Griezmann - <b class="inline_odds" title="94/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">95.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">94/1</span></b> to win Golden Boot</h3> <h4>75.0 to win Golden Ball</h4> <p>Although the likes of Mbappé and Benzema get the attention these days, Griezmann remains an important part of the French attack. He has been scoring goals at Atletico Madrid this term, and he got six in eight World Cup qualifiers for Les Bleus.</p> <p>Griezmann netted four goals as France won the 2018 tournament in Russia (only Harry Kane scored more), and at EURO 2016 he was the competition's top scorer with six. Love him or hate him, Griezmann has always been a player for the big stage.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football">Sportsbook</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.197054123">Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Christopher Nkunku - 100/1 to win Golden Boot (Sportsbook)</h3> <h4>100.0 to win Golden Ball</h4> <p>In all honesty, this one is a bit of a leap of faith, as there is no guarantee that Leipzig forward Nkunku is going to start for France. However, his current form at club level just can't be ignored. He scored a whopping 35 goals in all competitions last term, and incredibly he is on track to beat that figure if he carries on at the same rate. If any of France's forwards are injured, Nkunku has a great chance of being parachuted into the team, and he could be an excellent impact sub too. At 101.0, he's certainly worth considering.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football">Sportsbook</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.197054123">Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Jamal Musiala - <b class="inline_odds" title="139/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">140.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">139/1</span></b> to win Golden Boot</h3> <h4>100.0 to win Golden Ball</h4> <p>There's an argument to say that Bayern Munich star Musiala is the Bundesliga's best player at the moment. The 19-year-old is already in double figures for goals in all competitions, and he has surely played his way into Germany coach Hansi Flick's starting XI.</p> <p>Florian Wirtz is just coming back from a serious knee problem, Marco Reus's campaign has been disrupted by injury, and Thomas Müller appears to be behind Musiala in the pecking order for club and country.</p> <p>Musiala could be a breakout star of this World Cup, and when you consider that Germany don't have a true focal point in their attack, I think the teenager will get into some great scoring positions. That price of <b class="inline_odds" title="139/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">140.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">139/1</span></b> is too big to ignore.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football">Sportsbook</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.197054123">Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><h2>Betfair Sportsbook Golden Boot offer</h2><p></p><p>Before you make your selections, dear reader, there are a couple of things to bear in mind. The first is that injury problems are more of an issue than ever, as this is the first winter World Cup that's been plonked in the middle of the European club season. That has led to a congested schedule, so <strong>watch the team news and injury news like a hawk.</strong></p><p>Secondly, if you bet at least <strong>£10 on the Golden Boot</strong> market in the week before the first game, then Betfair will give you a <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=goldenbootwc22">free £2 bet any time your selected player gets a goal or an assist</a><strong>. </strong>If you're therefore looking at backing assist machines like Lionel Messi or Neymar, there's potential an enticing bi-product of that strategy.</p><p>Finally, if you are looking at some of these players to score in individual games, we'll have lots of preview content on <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">betting.betfair.com</a>, and the <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/football-only-bettor/">Football Only Bettor</a> gang will have daily preview shows throughout the tournament.</p><p>Good luck!</p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Get the best of our tips every day of Qatar 2022</h2> <p>Sign up for our <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">World Cup Newsletter</a> here and you will receive a daily email with the pick of our bets on every day of action in Qatar.</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">BET £10 ON GOLDEN BOOT WINNER GET £2 FREE BET ANY TIME THEY SCORE OR ASSIST</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p><span>Applies to the first bet placed on the World Cup FIFA Golden Boot market only upto 3:59pm Sunday 20 November. Back Memphis Depay to win the Golden Boot at 29.0
Back-to-lay Jamal Musiala to win the Golden Boot at 140.0
Back Neymar to win the Golden Ball at 10.5
Back Lionel Messi to win the Golden Ball at 10.0 