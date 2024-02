PSV have raced clear at the top of the league

Ajax recovering but still leaking goals

Ajax v PSV

Saturday 03 February, 19:00

Burgos kept last night's game at Elche in the balance until the final moments last night, but a penalty deep into stoppage time finished them off as they lost 2-0. We're still in profit for the week though, and tonight we'll head to the Dutch capital Amsterdam, because runaway leaders PSV are involved in a big game at resurgent Ajax.

Peter Bosz has worked wonders with PSV. They have won all but one of their 19 games in the Eredivisie, and they have reached the last 16 of the Champions League. There has been a mini-wobble recently - PSV were knocked out of the Dutch Cup at Feyenoord and drew 1-1 at Utrecht in the league - but they are still a dizzying 12 points clear of Feyenoord in the title race.

Ajax have had a startling season in a different way. They made their worst ever start to an Eredivisie season, and at once stage were in relegation danger. Hapless coach Maurice Steijn was fired, as was sporting director Sven Mislintat, who torpedoed his reputation with a dreadful spell in charge.

Ajax have since steadied the ship, with caretaker boss John van't Schip leading the team back into contention for a Champions League spot. The experienced Jordan Henderson has joined the ranks after his ill-advised sojourn in Saudi Arabia, and Ajax have won nine of their last 11 games.

However, it's worth noting that Ajax have still been leaking goals, even in their wins. They have conceded twice or more in five of their last ten games, and they lost 5-2 to PSV in Eindhoven.

I've been scouring the options on the #OddsOnThat section of the Sportsbook, and I like the look of backing PSV to score two goals and rack up six corners at 5/2. They have scored twice or more in all but one of their league games, and they average seven corners per match. I expect this to be an open game - Bosz only really plays one way, as his former club Ajax will know.