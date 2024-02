Villa wobble continued with Newcastle loss

Blades undone by Palace magic

Sheffield United v Aston Villa

Saturday 03 February, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Palace defeat shows brutality of top division

Given their conservative approach to squad-strengthening in the summer, Sheffield United were always likely to struggle in the top flight, and Tuesday's 3-2 defeat at Crystal Palace perhaps underlined the gap they are trying to bridge each and every week.

Palace stars Ebere Eze and Michael Olise were utterly outstanding at Selhurst Park, scoring all three goals between them, and afterwards Blades boss Chris Wilder made the point that it was a pair of "£50million-pound players" who had taken the game away from his team.

The defeat cemented United's position at the bottom of the table, but they do at least seem more competitive under Wilder than they were under his embattled predecessor Paul Heckingbottom.

In Ben Brereton Diaz they have signed an excellent goalscorer - the Chile international netted in the first minute at Selhurst Park, following up his debut goal against West Ham. After a frustrating spell in La Liga with underperforming Villarreal, the former Blackburn striker can put himself firmly in the Premier League shop window in the next few months.

United's biggest problem is however at the other end. They have leaked a league-high 54 goals, and they have conceded at least twice in five of their last six competitive matches.

Wilder has regularly bemoaned his side's defensive behaviour, and the recent acquisition of Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Ivo Grbic hasn't yet had the desired effect. Indeed, the Croatian suffered a blow to the head at Selhurst Park, and had to be replaced early in the second half by Wes Foderingham.

Rhian Brewster is still missing from the attack because of suspension, while Chris Basham is a long-term injury casualty.

Reality biting for fading Villa

If you'd offered Aston Villa fans the club's current position at the start of the season, they'd have gleefully accepted. Villa are very much in the mix for Champions League qualification, they are still in the FA Cup and they won their group in the UEFA Europa Conference League. However, a wobble in the Premier League looks to have ended any hopes of mounting a surprise push for the title.

Villa were beaten 3-1 at home by Newcastle in midweek, with manager Unai Emery admitting the Magpies outplayed his side for at least the first hour. Villa have now won just one of their last five Premier League matches, and the loss to Newcastle was their first top-flight home defeat since a loss to Arsenal last February.

One concern for the West Midlands giants is that they have suddenly started conceding lots of goals. They have leaked nine goals across the last five matches in the league, as many as they conceded in the previous nine outings. Villa can however usually be relied upon to score. Emery's side have found the net in 16 of their last 18 Premier League matches, and seven of the last ten on the road.

Emi Buendia and Tyrone Mings are long-term absentees, while Jhon Duran and Pau Torres hope to shake off knocks. Jacob Ramsey and Lucas Digne hope to be fit in time.

Bullish Blades can at least find the net

Since Chris Wilder took charge of Sheffield United, the Yorkshire club have been scoring consistently, and the arrival of Ben Brereton Diaz has given them much more punch in attack. Both Teams To Score is trading at 1.738/11, but we can boost that to 2.486/4 on the Sportsbook's Bet Builder by backing Sheffield United +2 on the Handicap and backing Brereton Diaz to have at least one goal attempt.

United have only lost by multiple goals in two of their last seven league games, and if they score as I think they will, Villa would need to score at least three goals to destroy the Handicap part of the bet. As for Villa, 11 of their last 15 games have seen both teams find the net.

It's also worth bearing in mind that Sheffield United drew 1-1 at Aston Villa in the reverse fixture back in December. That draw ended Villa's run of 15 straight home victories in the Premier League, and United nearly won, but Nicolo Zaniolo grabbed a 97th-minute leveller.

Back BTTS, Sheffield United +2 Handicap and Brereton Diaz to have a shot at 2.486/4 Bet now

Football... Only Bettor - Watch here!