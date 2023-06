Six teams at threat of relegation on final day

Elche and Espanyol already down

Valladolid currently occupying third drop spot

Betis v Valencia (Sunday, 20:00)

Valencia are the biggest club at threat of relegation, as they prepare to travel to Betis.

It's Valencia that are the narrow favourites at 2.588/5, ahead of Betis at 2.8815/8 and the draw at 3.711/4.

With Betis guaranteed of a sixth placed finish that will see them qualify for the Europa League, Valencia have the advantage of facing a team that have nothing to play for.

The visitors only need a point to definitely stay up. Back a Bet Builder of Valencia double chance and both teams to score, at odds of 21/202.04.

Back Valencia double chance against Betis and both teams to score @ 21/20

Celta Vigo v Barcelona (Sunday, 20:00)

Celta Vigo are hovering just outside the relegation zone and host the LaLiga champions Barcelona on Sunday night.

Barca are the slight favourites at 2.568/5, just ahead of Celta Vigo at 2.77/4, with the draw at 4.03/1.

Though Xavi's team don't need the points, they bounced back from two defeats by beating Mallorca 3-0 last weekend, with Ansu Fati scoring twice. In contrast, Celta Vigo are without a win in six games (D1 L5).

The value would appear to be with the visitors. Let's take a big chance to end the season on a high. A Barcelona win, both teams to score and Fati to score, is priced at 71/10.

Back Barcelona to beat Celta Vigo, both teams to score and Fati to score @ 71/10

Espanyol v Almeria (Sunday, 20:00)

Almeria are looking for one more point to survive, when they visit the already relegated Espanyol.

It is Almeria that are the favourites at 2.56/4, with Espanyol at 2.915/8 and the draw at 3.8514/5.

If the visitors look big at that price against a team that have nothing to play for, it is because they have only won one of their LaLiga away games this season (P18 D4 L13).

Espanyol fought hard at the end of the season and actually come into this match unbeaten in three (W1 D2). Combine Espanyol double chance with both teams to score at 21/202.04.

Back Espanyol double chance against Almeria and both teams to score @ 21/20

Valladolid v Getafe (Sunday, 20:00)

The one game that features two of the six teams at threat of relegation, sees 18th placed Valladolid host a Getafe side in 14th.

Valladolid are rated as the 2.35/4 favourites, with the draw at 3.412/5 and Getafe at 3.55.

Both teams have been picking up points of late. Valladolid have beaten Barcelona and drawn at Almeria in their last two games, while Getafe have won their last two matches, against Real Betis and Osasuna.

A point will be enough for Getafe to survive. Valladolid must win to be certain, but a draw could be enough if results elsewhere go their way. Back the draw and both teams to score at 3/13.95.