La Liga Tips: Wins for Atletico and Sevilla in top four race

Atletico have found consistency

Rayo Vallecano 4.3100/30 v Atletico Madrid 2.0621/20; The Draw 3.45

Saturday 19 March, 20:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

It's taken some time, but Atletico may have finally found some consistency this season.

In midweek they won 1-0 at Old Trafford to progress through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, with a 2-1 aggregate victory over Manchester United. They are now unbeaten in six games (W5 D1), winning 2-1 at Cadiz last weekend in La Liga.

Joao Felix has been central to this improvement, with the Portuguese forward scoring five goals in those six games. Now fourth in the table, qualification for next season's Champions League looks likely, though it's still no certainty, with the likes of Betis and Real Sociedad in close attendance.

Vallecano picked up an eye-catching point with a draw against Sevilla last weekend, but they are without a win in nine La Liga games (D2 L7). That run started with a 2-0 defeat to Atletico in the reverse fixture and the visitors look value to win at 2.0621/20.

Celta Vigo strong at home

Celta Vigo 2.285/4 v Betis 3.55; The Draw 3.55/2

Sunday 20 March, 15:15

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

If Atletico do win on Saturday, then Betis will go into Sunday's match with Celta Vigo, needing victory to keep apace.

Fifth in the table, Betis are currently two points behind Atletico, which could be stretched to five on Saturday night. It's not so long ago that Betis were third, with a little distance between themselves and fourth place, but consecutive defeats to Sevilla and Atletico Madrid have seen them slide down the table.

Last weekend they brought an end to that run with a 1-0 home win over Athletic Bilbao. It's their only win in seven games across all competitions (D3 L3), with a heavy cup fixture list making it difficult to compete in La Liga. Thursday's 1-1 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt saw Betis exit the Europa League with a 3-2 aggregate defeat and that should help Betis rediscover their form, with a kind fixture list this side of April's Copa del Rey final.

Betis might have to wait for that revival to start. Celta Vigo are unbeaten in five home games (W4 D1) and at the very least should make this competitive. Both teams to score is 1.814/5.

Sevilla have to be backed despite poor form

Sevilla 2.166/5 v Real Sociedad 4.1; The Draw 3.3512/5

Sunday 20 March, 17:30

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

The El Clasico will be Sunday's main course but this match between Sevilla and Real Sociedad promises to be a very tasty starter.

Second placed Sevilla are now ten points adrift of the leaders Real Madrid and badly need a win in order to put on a little pressure. Sevilla are another club for whom the Europa League has been a draining distraction and they will no doubt be tired for this match, having lost 2-0 to West Ham in extra time on Thursday, which saw them exit the competition with a 2-1 aggregate loss.

Julen Lopetegui's team have drawn eleven times in the league this season, which is more than any other side other than Cadiz (12), who are in the relegation zone. Six of these draws have come in Sevilla's last eight league games.

Sixth placed Real Sociedad are only four points away from fourth and have won three of their last four league games. They have however, failed to beat any of the teams above them this season (P6 D2 L4) and Sevilla are unbeaten at home in La Liga (P13 W10 D3). Given those statistics, odds of 2.166/5 for a Sevilla win look big, even if they're not in the best form.