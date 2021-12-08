To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Championship Tips

Daily Football Tips

The Daily Acca

Manager Markets Blog

La Liga Tips: Real Madrid and Sevilla to win top-six clashes in Gameweek 16

Casemiro Real Madrid
Casemiro opened the scoring as Real Madrid won last season's home derby

Using Expected Goals (xG) data from Infogol, Tom Victor provides La Liga result and scoreline predictions ahead of the Madrid derby...

"Atlético Madrid sat top of the table at this stage of last season, but a defeat in Sunday's derby could leave Diego Simeone's side 13 points off the summit."

Mallorca to fall short after surprise Atléti win

Mallorca v Celta Vigo
Friday, 20:00
Watch on Betfair Live Video

Mallorca's stunning late victory at Atlético Madrid last weekend helped pull them back towards mid-table, but Celta can climb back above Luis García's side with a win at Visit Mallorca Estadi. Neither side has been especially consistent this season, hence their bottom-half positions going into the game, but Infogol's model gives the visitors a slight upper hand.

BTTS? Yes
Over/Under 2.5? Under
Correct Score Prediction - Back the 1-1 @ 6.6011/2 or 1-2 @ 12.50

Espanyol to continue home run

Espanyol v Levante
Saturday, 13:00
Watch on Betfair Live Video

Espanyol have been outperforming their numbers at home this season, conceding just four goals from a 12.6 xGA average, and they'll hope that doesn't come back to bite them against bottom-of-the-table Levante. The visitors have found a bit of resilience on home soil themselves, but an away xGA of 1.61 xGA means the ball is very much in the hosts' court.

BTTS? No
Over/Under 2.5? Under
Correct Score Prediction - Back the 2-0 @ 9.4017/2

Alavés to cut short Getafe's unbeaten run

Alavés v Getafe
Saturday, 15:15
Watch on Betfair Live Video

Getafe have gone three games without conceding under Quique Sánchez Flores, with the underlying numbers to back it up, suggesting their trip to face goal-shy Alavés won't be the most exciting. The hosts are averaging just 0.88 xGA across their last three at Mendizorrotza, and last season's corresponding game ended goalless, but Infogol backs the home side to get over the line this time.

BTTS? No
Over/Under 2.5? Under
Correct Score Prediction - Back the 2-0 @ 12.50

Valencia to make it six games unbeaten

Valencia v Elche
Saturday, 17:30
Watch on Betfair Live Video

Valencia have lost just once at home this season, and a rare away win last weekend helped them climb back into the top half. Pepe Bordalás will be keen to keep the momentum going before next week's derby against Levante, and it should be achievable against opponents averaging a league-worst 0.80 xGF across their eight away games and conceding chances freely on the road.

BTTS? No
Over/Under 2.5? Under
Correct Score Prediction - Back the 2-0 @ 8.207/1

Sevilla to keep hold of second spot

Athletic Bilbao v Sevilla
Saturday, 20:00
Watch on Betfair Live Video

Sevilla have the league's lowest away xGA average, and this could be important in Bilbao against hosts who are similarly stingy at the back. Julep Lopetegui's team sit in a very precarious second spot, with the teams below them breathing down their necks, but Infogol backs them to pull out a result after a make-or-break Champions League group stage closer on Wednesday night.

BTTS? No
Over/Under 2.5? Under
Correct Score Prediction - Back the 0-2 @ 16.0015/1

bono-sevilla.jpg

Villarreal to ease lingering relegation worries

Villarreal v Rayo Vallecano
Sunday, 13:00
Watch on Betfair Live Video

Villarreal fans may feel their squad is too strong to be dragged into a relegation dogfight, but a return of just three wins from 15 games would worry anyone. They can make it four from 16 against poor travellers Rayo, though, and in the process pull closer to the sort of position their underlying numbers say they should be occupying.

BTTS? Yes
Over/Under 2.5? Over
Correct Score Prediction - Back the 2-1 @ 9.008/1

Barça to inflict more home misery on Osasuna

Osasuna v Barcelona
Sunday, 15:15
Watch on Betfair Live Video

Osasuna have underperformed in relation to their numbers at El Sadar this season, and Barcelona's surprise defeat last weekend might not be enough to give Jagoba Arrasate's side confidence of a second home victory. Xavi's visitors will arrive off the back of an energy-sapping Champions League trip to Munich, but are expected to have too much for a home side whose last win came in mid-October.

BTTS? No
Over/Under 2.5? Over
Correct Score Prediction - Back the 0-3 @ 19.0018/1

Betis to continue winning run

Real Betis v Real Sociedad
Sunday, 17:30
Watch on Betfair Live Video

Real Betis' three straight league victories have come with an average xGF of 1.71, though the win at Camp Nou was achieved with the lowest return of the trio of games. They face another top-six side this weekend, though defeat would see the visitors leapfrog them, and Infogol backs the hosts to get some vengeance for last season's 3-0 defeat in the corresponding fixture.

BTTS? No
Over/Under 2.5? Under
Correct Score Prediction - Back the 2-0 @ 13.0012/1

Real Madrid to gain significant derby victory

Real Madrid v Atlético Madrid
Sunday, 20:00
Watch on Betfair Live Video

Atlético Madrid sat top of the table at this stage of last season, but a defeat in Sunday's derby could leave Diego Simeone's side 13 points off the summit. A loss in this fixture last term was Atléti's only reverse before Christmas, and they're expected to suffer a similar fate against a Real Madrid side averaging 2.09 xGF at the Bernabéu this term and similar numbers away from home.

BTTS? No
Over/Under 2.5? Under
Correct Score Prediction - Back the 2-0 @ 12.0011/1

Cádiz and Granada to cancel each other out

Cádiz v Granada
Monday, 20:00
Watch on Betfair Live Video

Two of La Liga's worst defensive records are on show at Ramón de Carranza on Monday night, with the hosts' 1.86 xGA and the visitors' 1.93 xGA averages explaining their lowly positions. Infogol can't find anything to choose between two teams who played out a 1-1 draw in the corresponding game last season, and a repeat - right down to the scoreline - wouldn't be out of the question.

BTTS? Yes
Over/Under 2.5? Under
Correct Score Prediction - Back the 1-1 @ 6.005/1

Get a £5 Free Bet - Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply. And don’t forget that Match Odds punters across all major European leagues will enjoy No Cash Out Suspensions on their bets this season. Sportsbook only - T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Mallorca v Celta Vigo: ack the 1-1 @ 6.6011/2

Athletic Bilbao v Sevilla: Back the 0-2 @ 16.0015/1

Real Betis v Real Sociedad: Back the 2-0 @ 13.0012/1

Spanish La Liga: Mallorca v Celta Vigo (Correct Score)

Show Hide

Friday 10 December, 8.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
0 - 0
0 - 1
0 - 2
0 - 3
1 - 0
1 - 1
1 - 2
1 - 3
2 - 0
2 - 1
2 - 2
2 - 3
3 - 0
3 - 1
3 - 2
3 - 3
Any Other Home Win
Any Other Away Win
Any Other Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Spanish La Liga: Athletic Bilbao v Sevilla (Correct Score)

Show Hide

Saturday 11 December, 8.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
0 - 0
0 - 1
0 - 2
0 - 3
1 - 0
1 - 1
1 - 2
1 - 3
2 - 0
2 - 1
2 - 2
2 - 3
3 - 0
3 - 1
3 - 2
3 - 3
Any Other Home Win
Any Other Away Win
Any Other Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Spanish La Liga: Betis v Real Sociedad (Correct Score)

Show Hide

Sunday 12 December, 5.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
0 - 0
0 - 1
0 - 2
0 - 3
1 - 0
1 - 1
1 - 2
1 - 3
2 - 0
2 - 1
2 - 2
2 - 3
3 - 0
3 - 1
3 - 2
3 - 3
Any Other Home Win
Any Other Away Win
Any Other Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses

T&Cs apply.

Bet now

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Spanish Football