La Liga Tips: Expect goals between top two as Valencia and Real Madrid clash

Sociedad step up against Sevilla

Real Sociedad 2.727/4 v Sevilla 2.915/8; The Draw 3.211/5

Sunday 19 September, 15:15

Fourth placed Real Sociedad host a Sevilla side that are just two points behind them in sixth place.

Sevilla have a game in hand, albeit a tough one against Barcelona, which was postponed last weekend. That means that they haven't played a La Liga fixture since the end of August, when they drew with Elche to continue an unbeaten start to the season (P3 W2 D1). In midweek they drew again when they returned to action, as their home match with Salzburg in the Champions League finished 1-1, with Youssef En-Nesyri sent off early in the second-half.

Real Sociedad lost their opening game to Barcelona, but have since won all three of their La Liga games without conceding a goal, against Rayo Vallecano, Levante and Cadiz. On Thursday, they faced their most challenging match since that loss to Barcelona and managed a 2-2 draw at PSV in the Europa League.

This should be a close, competitive game. With Sociedad conceding when they've stepped up in class, both teams to score should land at 1.9520/21, as it did in Sevilla's last two outings.

Top two face off

Valencia 3.9 v Real Madrid 1.991/1; The Draw 4.03/1

Sunday 19 September, 20:00

The top two in La Liga face off as second placed Valencia take on the leaders Real Madrid.

With identical goal difference, Real are only above Valencia by virtue of the number of goals scored. Not that Valencia are struggling in that regard. In their last two games they have beaten Alaves 3-0 and Osasuna 4-1.

Real Madrid beat Celta Vigo 5-2 at home last weekend, which means that after four league games (W3 D1), they have already scored 13 and conceded six. On Wednesday, they contested a tighter game in the Champions League, winning 1-0 at Inter. Eduardo Camavinga folled his debut goal against Celta Vigo, by coming off the bench to set up his fellow substitute Rodrygo for the winning goal.

This is another match in which both teams to score looks a safe bet, this time at odds of 1.748/11. If backing the away win, combine with both teams to score at 3.7511/4.

Barca need to bounce back from humilation

Barcelona 1.330/100 v Granada 11.010/1; The Draw 6.611/2

Monday 20 September, 20:00

To lose to a team as good as Bayern Munich is no disgrace in itself. To lose 3-0 at home and record no shots on target, strays into such territory for Barcelona. They were previously unbeaten in three La Liga games this season (W2 D1), but such was the gulf in class between the teams in midweek, that you fear for Ronald Koeman's side when they have to face strong opposition.

Granada certainly don't fall into that category, based on current form. They are without a win this season (P4 D2 L2) and are 17th in the table.

Last weekend Granada came close to drawing with Real Betis, before conceding a late goal and losing 2-1. Barcelona should certainly win this one, but on the evidence we've seen so far, Granada may be able to get on the scoresheet, with the hosts having conceded in all four of their games. A home win and both teams to score is 2.89/5.