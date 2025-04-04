Football Accumulator Tips: Back 4/1 Match Odds 90 four-fold in Championship, La Liga and more

Bellingham and co backed in La Liga

Leg 1 - Back Real Madrid to beat Valencia @ 1/4 1.25

Real Madrid face a battle to retain their La Liga title with Carlo Ancelotti's side currently three points behind Barcelona who have won their last nine games in the division. Madrid boast the best home record in the Spanish top flight, winning 12 of their 14 games at the Bernabeu this season, scoring 36 goals in the process - only Barcelona have scored more goals at home than Real Madrid this season (40).

They face a Valencia side that has become a lot more organised and effective under the tutelage of Carlos Corberan. Getting a result at the Bernabeu is an entirely different challenge, however, and one that the away side are likely to struggle with. They lost out to Los Blancos in the initial meeting between the sides, with Real Madrid running out 2-1 winners.

Real Madrid should be able to beat off a resurgent Valencia side with their significant attacking quality, they do have a Champions League quarter final tie against Arsenal to keep an eye on but Madrid have the depth at their disposal to compete on both fronts.

Leg 2 - Back Charlton to beat Lincoln @ 8/11 1.73

Charlton have made a real push for the playoffs since the turn of the year with Nathan Jones setting his side up superbly to deal with the chaos of the lower leagues. Charlton have won four of their last five games in League One with the exception coming against an in-form Peterborough side who ran out 3-0 winners, in a scoreline that wasn't truly reflective of the level of performance Charlton put in.

Charlton's home form has been particularly impressive this season, winning 13 of their 20 games in the league which is a record only bettered by Wrexham and Birmingham. By contrast, Lincoln have struggled to find consistency on the road this season, winning just five of their 20 assignments away from the LNER Stadium.

The initial meeting between these sides ended in a 0-0 draw but Charlton have turned a few corners since that result and now look in pole position to finish in the playoffs and be in with a chance of reaching the Championship next season. They may even have their eyes on an automatic promotion place if they can make up the six point gap that currently exists to Wrexham in second.

Leg 3 - Back Bayer Leverkusen to beat Heidenheim @ 4/11 1.36

Bayer Leverkusen boast the best away record in the Bundesliga this season. Xabi Alonso's side are yet to lose on the road in the league this season, winning eight of their 13 assignments and scoring 30 goals in the process, only Bayern Munich have scored more goals on the road.

Leverkusen fired five goals past Heidenheim in their 5-2 win over the relegation-threatened side earlier in the season. They should be able to comfortably navigate their way to victory again here given their impressive away record and how much Heidenheim have struggled in the Bundesliga this season.

Heidenheim have the unfortunate title of the worst home record in the Bundesliga this season, winning just three of their 13 games on home territory this campaign. Only St Pauli (8) and Union Berlin (11) have scored fewer goals at home than Heidenheim this season (13) which suggests that they'll have a tough time in breaking down this Leverkusen side who can extend their excellent away record in the Bundesliga here with still an outside chance of catching Bayern Munich to the title.

Leg 4 - Back Leeds to beat Luton @ 4/7 1.57

There has been plenty of noise around Leeds this week with Daniel Farke confirming that he will drop goalkeeper Illan Meslier from the starting lineup after a series of mistakes throughout the season, which has put Leeds' automatic promotion chances slightly at risk. The race is tight for two spaces between Leeds, Burnley and Sheffield United.

Leeds have won eight of their 19 games on the road this season, they're certainly more convincing at Elland Road but only Burnley and Sheffield United boast a better away record than Daniel Farke's side indicating that they are still competitive on their travels in the Championship this season.

They visit a Luton side that are three points from safety but do look like a side that could plot a late escape. This fixture may just be that bit beyond them given the superior quality Leeds have at their disposal. Leeds are far and away the top scorers in the division and can use that record to outscore a Luton side that have only scored 20 goals across their 19 home games this season.

