2024-25 La Liga Season Predictions: Back Real for title, Valladolid to go down and 25/1 Golden Boot long shot

Real Madrid to score their way to title defence

Athletic Bilbao to unseat Girona in top four

Volatile Valladolid for relegation

Alexander Sorloth the value bet for Golden Boot

Real Madrid won La Liga and the Champions League last season, in what was one of Carlo Ancelotti's finest ever campaigns as a coach. Without a recognised no.9 starting and carrying the scoring load for his side, his work in shaping the team and creating a cohesive unit who were balanced on both ends came off remarkably well.

Oh, and now they have Kylian Mbappe.

Before I make the obvious points surrounding the arrival of arguably the world's best player, there are some less glamorous questions to pose. Carlo Ancelotti's side were dominant defensively last term and didn't have any problem putting the ball in the back of the net. In that sense they'd likely still be favourites to win La Liga this season without Mbappe, while the Frenchman's arrival may make their life harder on the defensive side and subtract from the team's balance, which was superbly established last term.

It may sound tenuous given the player they're inheriting, but the collective really was Real Madrid's hallmark last season. Preserving as much of that as possible now Mbappe is there will occupy much of Ancelotti's mind.

Of course, the trade-off will be that for any potential weakening of their defensive structure - Mbappe will likely be in energy-saving mode - the rewards on the attacking end could be seismic. Ancelotti would prefer to build from a sturdy defensive base, but the attacking talent of his side will probably mean they can outscore their way through the campaign. Real Madrid are pretty used to having a Galactico guide them, after all.

As for their competitors, it's hard to believe too strongly in the chances of Barcelona. While financial issues continue to condition the day-to-day, despite the arrival of EURO 2024 star Dani Olmo, the overall strength of their squad still lags behind their Clasico rivals. The Sergio Busquets-shaped hole in midfield remains, and the performance levels of Robert Lewandowski - soon to turn 36 - leave a lot of doubts at the head of the team.

Though their performances in pre-season have been good, and Hansi Flick is hell-bent on creating a team with more dominant level of fitness and physicality to sustain performance, closing the gap to Real Madrid remains a big ask.

If you're looking for more value in the title winner market, opt for Atletico Madrid at 9/110.00 over Barcelona. After a summer of big investment across all the main positions of their squad, their spending ambition has to count for more than just further top four consolidation this season. If they can recoup their typical defensive standards under Simeone - the arrival of Robin Le Normand should help greatly - they could bug the big favourites this term.

Recommended Bet Back Real Madrid to win La Liga SBK 4/9

Girona crashed the top four party in La Liga last season, earning themselves a spot in European competition for the first time in their history. Maintaining their place in that four in 2024-25, after a raft of key exits and Champions League football on the menu, will be a serious challenge though.

Along with the big three of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, the side finishing in fourth spot has changed in each of the last three campaigns. Sevilla finished there in 2021-22, Real Sociedad there in 2022-23 and Girona took fourth last term. Indeed, once European football gets added to the calendar of whoever cracks the top four, repeating the feat takes on a new layer of difficulty. I see Girona clashing with that reality this season.

Where they'll want to make their mark in Europe, Michel's side have lost key players from last season in Aleix Garcia, Savinho and Artem Dovbyk; three essential pieces in them becoming a high-powered attack. And although I expect Girona to remain an equally adept footballing side, they won't be able to count on quite the same firepower in attack to drive results in 2024-25.

With that in mind, I'm drawn to Athletic Club in the top four race this term. Ernesto Valverde's side made huge strides in La Liga last season and earned themselves an historic Copa del Rey triumph too. With a supremely talented generation of players in tow, it looks like Athletic are initiating what could be a golden period for the club - at least within recent decades.

Los Leones had the second-best defensive record in La Liga last season, ranking only behind title winners Real Madrid for both goals conceded (37) and clean sheets (18). The foundations of the team are solid, their pressing from the front is dialled in, and their attacking options continue to grow. Along with Nico Williams going to a new level at the EUROs, the €15 million signing of Alvaro Djalo from Braga will help them to navigate multiple competitions on that end.

Recommended Bet Back Athletic Bilbao to finish in top four SBK 13/8

Play-off winners Espanyol were the third and final side to seal their promotion to LaLiga, making them theoretically the weakest side to come up. However, it's Real Valladolid - who finished 2nd - who I'm most concerned about heading into the campaign.

Paulo Pezzolano managed to lead them to automatic promotion despite not being very well-liked by the supporters, and against the backdrop of a rather toxic atmosphere surrounding it all. Indeed, at their own promotion party in the town, Pezzolano ironically began the chant asking for his own sacking; one that had been sung by the club's fans during the season.

The Uruguayan remains in charge of the club as it stands, although the toxicity will be almightily quick to return if Valladolid don't start the season well. If Pezzolano goes, the lack of stability could set in pretty quickly for the promoted side, and their squad isn't good enough to overcome a fracturing of organisation. Having to make a coaching change early on rarely bodes well.

With three sides at shorter odds to go down on the Betfair Sportsbook, Valladolid look like good value for a relegation bet here at 7/42.75.

Recommended Bet Back Real Valladolid to be relegated SBK 7/4

As expected, Kylian Mbappe 4/71.57 is the big favourite to win the Golden Boot in his first season in Madrid. Although there's some work to do to accommodate the Frenchman and figure out how he operates best with the likes of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, his motivation after sealing his dream move will be incredibly high and he'll want to conquer LaLiga from day one.

Even with some potential teething problems, it seems likely the 25-year-old will have the platform to dominate the scoring charts. He'll be the featured piece in Real Madrid's attack and the one with the fewest defensive responsibilities, along with very likely scooping up the penalties the reigning champions earn. Despite the lack of value, I wouldn't dissuade anyone from backing Mbappe.

However, if you want to think outside the box and go after something more speculative, Alexander Sorloth at 25/126.00 looks the best option for me. The Norwegian lost out on last season's Golden Boot by a single goal to Artem Dovbyk, while his 17 goals from January onwards last term were the most of any player in La Liga. Not to mention, none of those 17 came from the penalty spot.

After sealing his €32 million move to Atletico Madrid, Sorloth will now spearhead a team that has benefitted from plenty of investment this summer. Of course, the marquee signing of Julian Alvarez would suggest he'd be the de facto goalscorer of the side, but the Argentinean is likely to be more of an attacking all-rounder for them. It will be Sorloth who takes up the most recognisable no.9 position, at least in terms of the scope of his role.

With Robert Lewandowski's importance to Barcelona dwindling, Vinicius Junior competing with Mbappe, and Jude Bellingham perhaps playing deeper this season, Sorloth looks a good outside bet to push the big favourite in the capital.