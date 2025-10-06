Premier League Sack Race Latest: Forest 2/5 to cut short Ange's reign

Postecoglou favourite to leave next at 2/5 1.40

Forest manager still without win after seven matches

Ange Postecoglou is 2/51.40 to be the third Premier League manager to be sacked this season after failing to win any of his first seven games in charge of Nottingham Forest.

Does loss to Newcastle leave Ange on the brink?

Postecoglou's men lost 2-0 at Newcastle yesterday and slid to 17th in the Premier League table. Just one place outside the dropzone, Forest are 11/43.75 to be relegated.

Magpies fans chanted that Postecoglou would be "sacked in the morning" and, while that deadline has passed, Forest's unpredictable owner Evangelos Marinakis could yet pull the trigger on the Australian's reign imminently.

Postecoglou said he would discuss the team's predicament and his plans with Marinakis this week. Forest finished seventh last season so their current position shows they have gone backwards so far in 2025/26.

Winless Ange under pressure at Forest

It is five losses and two draws for Forest under Postecoglou. Sunday saw a third successive defeat in all competitions, following the 3-2 at home to FC Midtjylland in the Europa League in midweek and prior to that a 1-0 reverse to Sunderland at the City Ground.

Forest have conceded an average of more than two goals per game under the former-Tottenham manager.

Postecoglou was appointed during the September international break, after the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo, and the odds indicate the Australian could leave while domestic action is suspended for this month's friendlies and World Cup qualifiers.

Forest's next match is at home to Chelsea on Saturday 18 October. Will Postecoglou be in charge for that?

He is not the only Premier League manager under pressure, although the odds on Manchester United's Ruben Amorim have drifted to 3/14.00 after their win over Sunderland on Saturday.

It was a third successive home victory for the Red Devils, and a first clean sheet of the season, but if they are defeated by Liverpool in their next fixture, the price on the Portuguese leaving Old Trafford will shorten.

For now, all eyes are on the City Ground to see if Forest are going to make a second managerial sacking of the season after just seven games.

