Premier League Odds: Arsenal clear favourites for title after Liverpool lose
We had more late drama in the Premier League this weekend and we also have a new team at the top of the table, and at the top of the betting to win the title. Mike Norman updates all the significant Betfair markets after Matchday 7...
-
Arsenal 1/12.00 for title afer Liverpool lose three in a week
-
Man City shorten to 4/15.00 after narrow win at Brentford
-
Home form keeping United's European aspirations alive
-
Forest appear in Relegation market after winless run
-
Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!
Matchday 5 Results
- Bournemouth 3-1 Fulham
- Leeds 1-2 Tottenham
- Arsenal 2-0 West Ham
- Man United 2-0 Sunderland
- Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool
- Aston Villa 2-1 Burnley
- Everton 2-1 Crystal Palace
- Newcastle 2-0 Nottingham Forest
- Wolves 1-1 Brighton
- Brentford 0-1 Man City
Latets Standings
|# Teams
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|PTS
|xGF
|xGA
|xGD
|EXP
|FCST
|1 Arsenal
|7
|5
|1
|1
|14
|3
|16
|0
|0
|0
|2 Liverpool
|7
|5
|0
|2
|13
|9
|15
|0
|0
|0
|3 Tottenham
|7
|4
|2
|1
|13
|5
|14
|0
|0
|0
|4 Bournemouth
|7
|4
|2
|1
|11
|8
|14
|0
|0
|0
|5 Man City
|7
|4
|1
|2
|15
|6
|13
|0
|0
|0
|6 Crystal Palace
|7
|3
|3
|1
|9
|5
|12
|0
|0
|0
|7 Chelsea
|7
|3
|2
|2
|13
|9
|11
|0
|0
|0
|8 Everton
|7
|3
|2
|2
|9
|7
|11
|0
|0
|0
|9 Sunderland
|7
|3
|2
|2
|7
|6
|11
|0
|0
|0
|10 Man Utd
|7
|3
|1
|3
|9
|11
|10
|0
|0
|0
|11 Newcastle
|7
|2
|3
|2
|6
|5
|9
|0
|0
|0
|12 Brighton
|7
|2
|3
|2
|10
|10
|9
|0
|0
|0
|13 Aston Villa
|7
|2
|3
|2
|6
|7
|9
|0
|0
|0
|14 Fulham
|7
|2
|2
|3
|8
|11
|8
|0
|0
|0
|15 Leeds
|7
|2
|2
|3
|7
|11
|8
|0
|0
|0
|16 Brentford
|7
|2
|1
|4
|9
|12
|7
|0
|0
|0
|17 Nottm Forest
|7
|1
|2
|4
|5
|12
|5
|0
|0
|0
|18 Burnley
|7
|1
|1
|5
|7
|15
|4
|0
|0
|0
|19 West Ham
|7
|1
|1
|5
|6
|16
|4
|0
|0
|0
|20 Wolves
|7
|0
|2
|5
|5
|14
|2
|0
|0
|0
Premier League Winner
Arsenal have gone clear favourites at 1/12.00 to win the Premier League title after they ended the weekend top of the table, one point ahead of 11/43.75 second favourites Liverpool.
The Gunners recorded a routine 2-0 win over West Ham on Saturday afternoon thanks to goals from Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka, and then sat back and watched title rivals Liverpool lose 2-1 to Chelsea (25/126.00 for the title) in dramatic fashion as they conceded a stoppage time goal for the second week running.
Manchester City remain third favourites and have shortened to 4/15.00 for the title after a 1-0 win over Brentford on Sunday afternoon. The Citizens remain just outside of the top four but they're now just three points off the lead having been as many as eight points behind Liverpool after five games.
Tottenham's strong start to the season under new boss Thomas Frank continued with a 2-1 win at Leeds on Saturday afternoon, and they are the fifth favourites at 50/151.00 to win the Premier League title.
|Team
|Current Odds
|Pre-Season Odds
|Sportsbook High
|Sportsbook Low
|Arsenal
|1/12.00
|9/43.25
|5/23.50
|1/12.00
|Liverpool
|11/43.75
|7/42.75
|11/43.75
|10/111.91
|Man City
|4/15.00
|7/24.50
|8/19.00
|3/14.00
|Chelsea
|25/126.00
|15/28.50
|25/126.00
|15/28.50
|Tottenham
|40/141.00
|40/141.00
|50/151.00
|33/134.00
*Please Note: Pre-Season, Sportsbook High and Sportsbook Low Odds date back to Friday 15 August, the day the new Premier League season commenced. Any fluctuation in odds prior to 15 August are not recorded.
Premier League Top 4 Finish
Are Bournemouth in the Top 4 Finish race? The market says yes after the came from behind to beat Fulham 3-1 on Friday night, and after starting the season at 33/134.00 to finish in the top four they're now as short as 7/18.00.
The Cherries ended the weekend fourth in the table, just two points behind leaders Arsenal and one point ahead of Man City in fifth.
Chelsea, Tottenham, Newcastle and Manchester United all strengthened their claims as the weekend with wins over Liverpool, Leeds, Nottingham Forest and Sunderland respectively, while Man City's win over Brentford on Super Sunday means they're now back into 2/151.13 to finish in the top four having drifted to a high of 2/51.40 earlier in the season.
|Team
|Current Odds
|Pre-Season Odds
|Sportsbook High
|Sportsbook Low
|Man City
|2/151.13
|2/111.18
|2/51.40
|2/151.13
|Chelsea
|1/12.00
|8/151.53
|1/12.00
|8/151.53
|Tottenham
|11/43.75
|5/16.00
|5/16.00
|5/23.50
|Newcastle
|4/15.00
|3/14.00
|4/15.00
|3/14.00
|Man United
|5/16.00
|3/14.00
|5/16.00
|3/14.00
|Bournemouth
|7/18.00
|33/134.00
|33/134.00
|7/18.00
*Please Note: Pre-Season, Sportsbook High and Sportsbook Low Odds date back to Friday 15 August, the day the new Premier League season commenced. Any fluctuation in odds prior to 15 August are not recorded.
Premier League Top 6 Finish
After being the big movers in the wrong direction two weeks ago, Aston Villa are the big movers in the right direction to record a Top 6 Finish after recording back-to-back league wins. After beating Fulham 3-1 last weekend Unai Emery's men beat Burnley 2-1 on Sunday to move up to 13th in the table, and they're now 4/15.00 to finish in the top six having been as big as 6/17.00.
Crystal Palace's long unbeaten run came to an end when they lost 2-1 at Everton but they're still 9/43.25 to finish in the top six this season having been 17/29.50 at the start of the campaign, while Brighton can be backed at 11/43.75 following their 1-1 draw at Wolves.
|Team
|Current Odds
|Pre-Season Odds
|Sportsbook High
|Sportsbook Low
|Chelsea
|3/101.30
|1/91.11
|3/101.30
|1/91.11
|Tottenham
|1/12.00
|13/82.63
|13/82.63
|1/12.00
|Newcastle
|11/102.11
|10/111.91
|11/102.11
|10/111.91
|Man United
|6/42.50
|4/51.80
|6/42.50
|4/51.80
|Bournemouth
|2/13.00
|9/110.00
|9/110.00
|2/13.00
|Crystal Palace
|9/43.25
|17/29.50
|17/29.50
|9/43.25
|Brighton
|11/43.75
|9/25.50
|5/16.00
|11/43.75
|Aston Villa
|4/15.00
|5/42.25
|6/17.00
|5/42.25
*Please Note: Pre-Season, Sportsbook High and Sportsbook Low Odds date back to Friday 15 August, the day the new Premier League season commenced. Any fluctuation in odds prior to 15 August are not recorded.
Premier League Relegation
Nottingham Forest are the new entrants into the Relegation market as they are now just 11/43.75 to go down this season after being as big as 8/19.00 before a ball was kicked this term.
Ange Postecoglou's men have dropped to 17th in the table following a 2-0 defeat at Newcastle on Sunday and the Forest boss has admitted that he expects to have talks with the owner after starting his tenure at the City Ground with seven games without a win.
Other than Forest there hasn't been much change in the market with all of Burnley, Sunderland, West Ham, Leeds and Brentford losing in Matchday 7. Rock bottom Wolves did record their second successive draw however after a 1-1 stalemate at home to Brighton.
|Team
|Current Odds
|Pre-Season Odds
|Sportsbook High
|Sportsbook Low
|Burnley
|3/101.30
|1/41.25
|2/51.40
|2/91.22
|Wolves
|8/151.53
|3/14.00
|3/14.00
|1/21.50
|Sunderland
|6/42.50
|7/201.35
|6/42.50
|7/201.35
|West Ham
|6/42.50
|5/16.00
|5/16.00
|11/82.38
|Nottm Forest
|11/43.75
|8/19.00
|8/19.00
|11/43.75
|Leeds
|3/14.00
|11/102.11
|3/14.00
|11/102.11
|Brentford
|7/24.50
|3/14.00
|7/24.50
|9/43.25
*Please Note: Pre-Season, Sportsbook High and Sportsbook Low Odds date back to Friday 15 August, the day the new Premier League season commenced. Any fluctuation in odds prior to 15 August are not recorded.
Premier League Top Goalscorer
At the time of writing the Top Goalscorer market is still suspended but we can certainly expect Erling Haaland to be a tad shorter after he scored another goal this weekend while his main market rivals failed to find the back of the net.
And we can also expect Antoine Semenyo to be much shorter when the market reappears after his brace on Friday night took his tally to six for the season, three behind Haaland.
|Team
|Current Odds
|Pre-Season Odds
|Sportsbook High
|Sportsbook Low
|Haaland (9)
|N/A
|6/42.50
|6/42.50
|1/31.33
|Gyokeres (3)
|N/A
|6/17.00
|10/111.00
|6/17.00
|Salah (2)
|N/A
|13/27.50
|12/113.00
|11/26.50
|Isak (0)
|N/A
|6/17.00
|16/117.00
|6/17.00
|Ekitike (3)
|N/A
|17/118.00
|17/118.00
|14/115.00
|Pedro (2)
|N/A
|14/115.00
|25/126.00
|14/115.00
|Semenyo (6)
|N/A
|150/1151.00
|150/1151.00
|33/134.00
|Richarlison (3)
|N/A
|125/1126.00
|125/1126.00
|40/141.00
*Please Note: Pre-Season, Sportsbook High and Sportsbook Low Odds date back to Friday 15 August, the day the new Premier League season commenced. Any fluctuation in odds prior to 15 August are not recorded.
Now read more Football tips and previews here.
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Upcoming Premier League Fixtures
No upcoming matches to display.
Most Read Stories
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Premier League Odds: Arsenal clear favourites for title after Liverpool lose
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Sunday Football Tips: Jimmy The Punt's best bets include a 12/1 play in Newcastle vs Forest
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Opta Predicts Chelsea v Liverpool: Back Reds to return to winning ways in 8/1 Bet Builder
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Championship Tips: Expect goals in South Yorkshire and South Wales
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Premier League Tips: Six of the best player prop bets for the weekend