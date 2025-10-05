Premier League Odds: Arsenal clear favourites for title after Liverpool lose

Arsenal 1/1 2.00 for title afer Liverpool lose three in a week

Man City shorten to 4/1 5.00 after narrow win at Brentford

Home form keeping United's European aspirations alive

Forest appear in Relegation market after winless run

Matchday 5 Results

Bournemouth 3-1 Fulham

Leeds 1-2 Tottenham

Arsenal 2-0 West Ham

Man United 2-0 Sunderland

Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool

Aston Villa 2-1 Burnley

Everton 2-1 Crystal Palace

Newcastle 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Wolves 1-1 Brighton

Brentford 0-1 Man City

Latets Standings

# Teams P W D L GF GA PTS xGF xGA xGD EXP FCST 1 Arsenal 7 5 1 1 14 3 16 0 0 0 2 Liverpool 7 5 0 2 13 9 15 0 0 0 3 Tottenham 7 4 2 1 13 5 14 0 0 0 4 Bournemouth 7 4 2 1 11 8 14 0 0 0 5 Man City 7 4 1 2 15 6 13 0 0 0 6 Crystal Palace 7 3 3 1 9 5 12 0 0 0 7 Chelsea 7 3 2 2 13 9 11 0 0 0 8 Everton 7 3 2 2 9 7 11 0 0 0 9 Sunderland 7 3 2 2 7 6 11 0 0 0 10 Man Utd 7 3 1 3 9 11 10 0 0 0 11 Newcastle 7 2 3 2 6 5 9 0 0 0 12 Brighton 7 2 3 2 10 10 9 0 0 0 13 Aston Villa 7 2 3 2 6 7 9 0 0 0 14 Fulham 7 2 2 3 8 11 8 0 0 0 15 Leeds 7 2 2 3 7 11 8 0 0 0 16 Brentford 7 2 1 4 9 12 7 0 0 0 17 Nottm Forest 7 1 2 4 5 12 5 0 0 0 18 Burnley 7 1 1 5 7 15 4 0 0 0 19 West Ham 7 1 1 5 6 16 4 0 0 0 20 Wolves 7 0 2 5 5 14 2 0 0 0 Show more Show less Powered by

Arsenal have gone clear favourites at 1/12.00 to win the Premier League title after they ended the weekend top of the table, one point ahead of 11/43.75 second favourites Liverpool.

The Gunners recorded a routine 2-0 win over West Ham on Saturday afternoon thanks to goals from Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka, and then sat back and watched title rivals Liverpool lose 2-1 to Chelsea (25/126.00 for the title) in dramatic fashion as they conceded a stoppage time goal for the second week running.

Manchester City remain third favourites and have shortened to 4/15.00 for the title after a 1-0 win over Brentford on Sunday afternoon. The Citizens remain just outside of the top four but they're now just three points off the lead having been as many as eight points behind Liverpool after five games.

Tottenham's strong start to the season under new boss Thomas Frank continued with a 2-1 win at Leeds on Saturday afternoon, and they are the fifth favourites at 50/151.00 to win the Premier League title.

Team Current Odds Pre-Season Odds Sportsbook High Sportsbook Low Arsenal 1/1 2.00 9/4 3.25 5/2 3.50 1/1 2.00 Liverpool 11/4 3.75 7/4 2.75 11/4 3.75 10/11 1.91 Man City 4/1 5.00 7/2 4.50 8/1 9.00 3/1 4.00 Chelsea 25/1 26.00 15/2 8.50 25/1 26.00 15/2 8.50 Tottenham 40/1 41.00 40/1 41.00 50/1 51.00 33/1 34.00

*Please Note: Pre-Season, Sportsbook High and Sportsbook Low Odds date back to Friday 15 August, the day the new Premier League season commenced. Any fluctuation in odds prior to 15 August are not recorded.

Are Bournemouth in the Top 4 Finish race? The market says yes after the came from behind to beat Fulham 3-1 on Friday night, and after starting the season at 33/134.00 to finish in the top four they're now as short as 7/18.00.

The Cherries ended the weekend fourth in the table, just two points behind leaders Arsenal and one point ahead of Man City in fifth.

Chelsea, Tottenham, Newcastle and Manchester United all strengthened their claims as the weekend with wins over Liverpool, Leeds, Nottingham Forest and Sunderland respectively, while Man City's win over Brentford on Super Sunday means they're now back into 2/151.13 to finish in the top four having drifted to a high of 2/51.40 earlier in the season.

Team Current Odds Pre-Season Odds Sportsbook High Sportsbook Low Man City 2/15 1.13 2/11 1.18 2/5 1.40 2/15 1.13 Chelsea 1/1 2.00 8/15 1.53 1/1 2.00 8/15 1.53 Tottenham 11/4 3.75 5/1 6.00 5/1 6.00 5/2 3.50 Newcastle 4/1 5.00 3/1 4.00 4/1 5.00 3/1 4.00 Man United 5/1 6.00 3/1 4.00 5/1 6.00 3/1 4.00 Bournemouth 7/1 8.00 33/1 34.00 33/1 34.00 7/1 8.00

After being the big movers in the wrong direction two weeks ago, Aston Villa are the big movers in the right direction to record a Top 6 Finish after recording back-to-back league wins. After beating Fulham 3-1 last weekend Unai Emery's men beat Burnley 2-1 on Sunday to move up to 13th in the table, and they're now 4/15.00 to finish in the top six having been as big as 6/17.00.

Crystal Palace's long unbeaten run came to an end when they lost 2-1 at Everton but they're still 9/43.25 to finish in the top six this season having been 17/29.50 at the start of the campaign, while Brighton can be backed at 11/43.75 following their 1-1 draw at Wolves.

Team Current Odds Pre-Season Odds Sportsbook High Sportsbook Low Chelsea 3/10 1.30 1/9 1.11 3/10 1.30 1/9 1.11 Tottenham 1/1 2.00 13/8 2.63 13/8 2.63 1/1 2.00 Newcastle 11/10 2.11 10/11 1.91 11/10 2.11 10/11 1.91 Man United 6/4 2.50 4/5 1.80 6/4 2.50 4/5 1.80 Bournemouth 2/1 3.00 9/1 10.00 9/1 10.00 2/1 3.00 Crystal Palace 9/4 3.25 17/2 9.50 17/2 9.50 9/4 3.25 Brighton 11/4 3.75 9/2 5.50 5/1 6.00 11/4 3.75 Aston Villa 4/1 5.00 5/4 2.25 6/1 7.00 5/4 2.25

Nottingham Forest are the new entrants into the Relegation market as they are now just 11/43.75 to go down this season after being as big as 8/19.00 before a ball was kicked this term.

Ange Postecoglou's men have dropped to 17th in the table following a 2-0 defeat at Newcastle on Sunday and the Forest boss has admitted that he expects to have talks with the owner after starting his tenure at the City Ground with seven games without a win.

Other than Forest there hasn't been much change in the market with all of Burnley, Sunderland, West Ham, Leeds and Brentford losing in Matchday 7. Rock bottom Wolves did record their second successive draw however after a 1-1 stalemate at home to Brighton.

Team Current Odds Pre-Season Odds Sportsbook High Sportsbook Low Burnley 3/10 1.30 1/4 1.25 2/5 1.40 2/9 1.22 Wolves 8/15 1.53 3/1 4.00 3/1 4.00 1/2 1.50 Sunderland 6/4 2.50 7/20 1.35 6/4 2.50 7/20 1.35 West Ham 6/4 2.50 5/1 6.00 5/1 6.00 11/8 2.38 Nottm Forest 11/4 3.75 8/1 9.00 8/1 9.00 11/4 3.75 Leeds 3/1 4.00 11/10 2.11 3/1 4.00 11/10 2.11 Brentford 7/2 4.50 3/1 4.00 7/2 4.50 9/4 3.25

At the time of writing the Top Goalscorer market is still suspended but we can certainly expect Erling Haaland to be a tad shorter after he scored another goal this weekend while his main market rivals failed to find the back of the net.

And we can also expect Antoine Semenyo to be much shorter when the market reappears after his brace on Friday night took his tally to six for the season, three behind Haaland.

Team Current Odds Pre-Season Odds Sportsbook High Sportsbook Low Haaland (9) N/A 6/4 2.50 6/4 2.50 1/3 1.33 Gyokeres (3) N/A 6/1 7.00 10/1 11.00 6/1 7.00 Salah (2) N/A 13/2 7.50 12/1 13.00 11/2 6.50 Isak (0) N/A 6/1 7.00 16/1 17.00 6/1 7.00 Ekitike (3) N/A 17/1 18.00 17/1 18.00 14/1 15.00 Pedro (2) N/A 14/1 15.00 25/1 26.00 14/1 15.00 Semenyo (6) N/A 150/1 151.00 150/1 151.00 33/1 34.00 Richarlison (3) N/A 125/1 126.00 125/1 126.00 40/1 41.00

