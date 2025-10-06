Next Rangers Manager: Steven Gerrard 2/1 for Ibrox return

Rangers sack Martin after draw with Falkirk

Liverpool legend Gerrard favourite to make Gers return

Dyche, Benitez and Potter could all be contenders for job

Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!

Gerrard 2/1 to return to Rangers after Martin sacking

Steven Gerrard is the favourite to become Rangers' next manager after the Glasgow giants sacked Russell Martin on Monday morning.

The Liverpudlian, who steered Rangers to their last Scottish league title in 2020/21, is 2/13.00 on Betfair and reportedly under "strong consideration" by the board.

Since leaving Ibrox, Gerrard has had difficult spells as manager at Aston Villa and in Saudi Arabia, and is believed to be keen to get back into work.

His stock remains high at Rangers who, under Martin, have endured a difficult start to the season. They are currently eighth with just one win in their seven matches so far, 11 points off leaders Hearts.

Yesterday's 1-1 draw with Falkirk proved to be Martin's final match in charge and they will try to appoint a replacement during the current international break.

Gerrard has plenty of doubters to prove wrong. Winning the Scottish league title was a high but there were plenty of difficulties during his three year reign at Ibrox. He made a promising start at Villa before the team slid down the Premier League table and he was replaced by Unai Emery.

Dyche and Benitez also contenders for Rangers job

If Gerrard's potential appointment hits a snag, who else could be in contention for the Rangers job?

Sean Dyche comes next in the Betfair Sportsbook market at 11/43.75. He left Everton earlier this year after two years in charge.

Former-Liverpool and Everton manager Rafael Benitez is 3/14.00. Now 65, the Champions League-winning Spaniard was last in charge of Celta Vigo in 2024.

Graham Potter 10/34.33 only left West Ham nine days ago but he is also being linked with the Rangers role. The job could offer Potter the chance to rebuild his reputation, which was dented by his spells with the Hammers and Chelsea, but the timing may not be right for him or Rangers who will want a quick uptick in results.

Danny Rohl 4/15.00 impressed during his time in charge of Sheffield Wednesday who left in the summer. The German is, at 36, a promising manager to whom exciting jobs will surely come.

At the moment, however, the Betfair market indicates that Gerrard 2.0 is not a long way off for Rangers.

Now read about the latest Premier League odds with Arsenal title favourites