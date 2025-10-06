Next Rangers Manager: Steven Gerrard 2/1 for Ibrox return
Get the latest Betfair odds on who will be the next Rangers manager after the Ibrox hierarchy brought an end to Russell Martin's miserable reign...
-
Rangers sack Martin after draw with Falkirk
-
Liverpool legend Gerrard favourite to make Gers return
-
Dyche, Benitez and Potter could all be contenders for job
-
Gerrard 2/1 to return to Rangers after Martin sacking
Steven Gerrard is the favourite to become Rangers' next manager after the Glasgow giants sacked Russell Martin on Monday morning.
The Liverpudlian, who steered Rangers to their last Scottish league title in 2020/21, is 2/13.00 on Betfair and reportedly under "strong consideration" by the board.
Since leaving Ibrox, Gerrard has had difficult spells as manager at Aston Villa and in Saudi Arabia, and is believed to be keen to get back into work.
His stock remains high at Rangers who, under Martin, have endured a difficult start to the season. They are currently eighth with just one win in their seven matches so far, 11 points off leaders Hearts.
Yesterday's 1-1 draw with Falkirk proved to be Martin's final match in charge and they will try to appoint a replacement during the current international break.
Gerrard has plenty of doubters to prove wrong. Winning the Scottish league title was a high but there were plenty of difficulties during his three year reign at Ibrox. He made a promising start at Villa before the team slid down the Premier League table and he was replaced by Unai Emery.
Dyche and Benitez also contenders for Rangers job
If Gerrard's potential appointment hits a snag, who else could be in contention for the Rangers job?
Sean Dyche comes next in the Betfair Sportsbook market at 11/43.75. He left Everton earlier this year after two years in charge.
Former-Liverpool and Everton manager Rafael Benitez is 3/14.00. Now 65, the Champions League-winning Spaniard was last in charge of Celta Vigo in 2024.
Graham Potter 10/34.33 only left West Ham nine days ago but he is also being linked with the Rangers role. The job could offer Potter the chance to rebuild his reputation, which was dented by his spells with the Hammers and Chelsea, but the timing may not be right for him or Rangers who will want a quick uptick in results.
Danny Rohl 4/15.00 impressed during his time in charge of Sheffield Wednesday who left in the summer. The German is, at 36, a promising manager to whom exciting jobs will surely come.
At the moment, however, the Betfair market indicates that Gerrard 2.0 is not a long way off for Rangers.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
