Weekend ACCA Tips: Betfair tipsters' best bets in a 55/1 multi across EPL, EFL & La Liga

Betfair ACCA Tips
This week's Acca pays out at 55/1

As the domestic and European action continues at a pace we banged together five of Betfair's top football tipsters to combine for this week's ACCA that pays out at 55/156.00 if successful...

  • Goals at the Etihad and a United win fancied

  • Hull and Crewe fancied in the EFL while Raphina to shine in La Liga

  • Back this week's Betfair tipsters ACCA at 55/156.00

Listen to Football...Only Bettor Premier League Matchday 2 preview

Ste Tudor

Back Over 3.5 Goals in Man City v Spurs @ 6/52.20 (Sat, 12:30)

The last 10 meetings between Man City and Spurs have produced 4.5 goals per 90 with high-scoring thrillers almost the norm. There's been plenty of late drama too. Both sides kicked off this campaign by scoring 3+ goals last weekend and though Thomas Frank will be more pragmatic than Ange Postecoglou at the Etihad this is never a fixture that disappoints.

Read Ste's 'fvie players to watch' column here.

Jack Critchley

Hull to beat Blackburn @ 13/102.30 (Sat, 12:30)

Hull beat Oxford here last weekend with an xG of 1.91 and took 20 shots in the process. John Lundstram was excellent and they should have too much for Blackburn, who have started the season poorly.

Read Jack's Championship preview here.

Alan Dudman

Back Crew to beat Gillingham @ 6/42.50 (Sat, 15:00)

Crewe have looked superb so far with great invention at set-pieces, good movement and intelligent football. This was all evident again on Tuesday with a thumping 4-1 victory over Fleetwood, a lovely lob for a goal and high energy and athletic performance in which they were hungry for the second-ball. Lee Bell's team already have an xG on the road of 1.98 and can continue their superb start to the season. 

Read Alan's League 1 & 2 preview here.

Kevin Hatchard

Back Raphina to Score in Levante v Barcelona @ 6/52.20 (Sat, 20:30)

Barcelona beat Mallorca 3-0 in a canter last weekend and newly-promoted Levante - who lost 2-1 at Alaves - aren't likely to offer up much more resistance this weekend. Raphina had an excellent season last term, netting 31 times across La Liga and the Champions League and he commenced this season wiht a goal again Mallorca. He's likely to be offered plenty of chances to add to his tally on Saturday and at 6/52.20 to score anytime he's very much worth a bet.

Read Kev's European tipsheet here.

Max Liu

Back Man United to beat Fulham @ 1/12.00 (Sun, 16:30)

Manchester United have won their last eight away games against Fulham in the Premier League. There was enough about United's performance in defeat to Arsenal last week to suggest the Red Devils can extend that run at Craven Cottage. It should be close, possibly with United prevailing by one goal.

Read Max's Opta Stats tips here.

Now read Mike Norman's Arsenal v Leeds preview here.

