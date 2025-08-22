Weekend ACCA Tips: Betfair tipsters' best bets in a 55/1 multi across EPL, EFL & La Liga

Goals at the Etihad and a United win fancied

Ste Tudor

The last 10 meetings between Man City and Spurs have produced 4.5 goals per 90 with high-scoring thrillers almost the norm. There's been plenty of late drama too. Both sides kicked off this campaign by scoring 3+ goals last weekend and though Thomas Frank will be more pragmatic than Ange Postecoglou at the Etihad this is never a fixture that disappoints.

Read Ste's 'fvie players to watch' column here.

Jack Critchley

Hull beat Oxford here last weekend with an xG of 1.91 and took 20 shots in the process. John Lundstram was excellent and they should have too much for Blackburn, who have started the season poorly.

Read Jack's Championship preview here.

Alan Dudman

Crewe have looked superb so far with great invention at set-pieces, good movement and intelligent football. This was all evident again on Tuesday with a thumping 4-1 victory over Fleetwood, a lovely lob for a goal and high energy and athletic performance in which they were hungry for the second-ball. Lee Bell's team already have an xG on the road of 1.98 and can continue their superb start to the season.

Read Alan's League 1 & 2 preview here.

Kevin Hatchard

Barcelona beat Mallorca 3-0 in a canter last weekend and newly-promoted Levante - who lost 2-1 at Alaves - aren't likely to offer up much more resistance this weekend. Raphina had an excellent season last term, netting 31 times across La Liga and the Champions League and he commenced this season wiht a goal again Mallorca. He's likely to be offered plenty of chances to add to his tally on Saturday and at 6/52.20 to score anytime he's very much worth a bet.

Read Kev's European tipsheet here.

Max Liu

Manchester United have won their last eight away games against Fulham in the Premier League. There was enough about United's performance in defeat to Arsenal last week to suggest the Red Devils can extend that run at Craven Cottage. It should be close, possibly with United prevailing by one goal.

Read Max's Opta Stats tips here.