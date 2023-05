City aim to take three more title race points

Robertson key to Liverpool v Fulham Bet Builder

Tips for La Liga and Serie A

Man City 1.222/9 v West Ham 16.5, the Draw 8.27/1

20:00

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Alex Keble says: "Kevin de Bruyne is an injury doubt for Wednesday's game after missing out in the 2-1 defeat to Fulham. His absence in that game had a serious impact, because although Man City were deserved victors they played with far less fluency than usual, struggling to connect passes through midfield into the final third.

"West Ham will, of course, sit off Man City and attempt to frustrate them with a low block, using Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek to cut off the passing lanes into where De Bruyne usually operates.

"However, they were ripped open repeatedly by Crystal Palace last weekend as Eberichi Eze and Jeffrey Schlupp easily found space on either side of these two, thanks, mostly, to the fact David Moyes's 4-4-1-1 has Lucas Paqueta too advanced to help out...

"Ultimately, Man City are moving too freely to be stopped by a team that always seem to go through periods of looking passive, and with Kurt Zouma out injured there is an even higher chance of Erling Haaland breaking the Premier League goalscoring record on Wednesday.

Back under 3.5 goals @ 8/13

Liverpool 1.282/7 v Fulham 12.5, the Draw 7.06/1

20:00



Paul Higham says: "Liverpool are big 1/4 favourites but they'll have to guard against a huge emotional letdown after Sunday, while 10/1 shots Fulham put in a shift against Man City so will also need to somehow shake off tiredness or make changes.

"That 10/1 is an eye-watering price for any who watched Liverpool throw away a three-goal lead against Spurs and let Forest score twice on the break at Anfield.

"It's 7/1 draw no bet on Fulham and the 11/4 for Fulham or draw on the double chance may not be the worst idea in the world...

"Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are odds on to attempt 90 passes in the game, but Andrew Robertson is 11/4 despite going over 100 pass attempts in his last four games - since Alexander-Arnold started stepping into midfield at Leeds.

"He'd eclipsed 100 just once before that game this season, ironically enough also against Leeds, and had 79 on the opening day at Fulham - so the increase in volume is obvious and now looks like a new normal for him."

Andrew Robertson 90+ pass attempts @ 11/4

Valencia 3.02/1 v Villarreal 2.546/4, the Draw 3.55

Wednesday 3 May, 18:30

Live on LaLigaTV and Viaplay Sports 2

Dan Fitch says: "Two of the biggest clubs in Spain find themselves in contrasting circumstances, as Valencia take on Villarreal on Wednesday.

"Valencia lost 2-1 at Cadiz on Sunday, which leaves them at major risk of relegation. Now 17th in the table, both Espanyol and Getafe are within two points of Ruben Baraja's side.

"Villarreal are at the other end of the table, trying to catch Real Sociedad to secure Champions League qualification, with a five-point gap between the clubs."

"With Villarreal having won their last two games, they look pretty decent value at these odds. You can back the Yellow Submarine cautiously in the Draw No Bet market and still get a price of 1.76."

Back Villarreal draw no bet @ 1.76

AC Milan 1.351/3 v Cremonese 12.011/1, the Draw 5.69/2

20:00

Live on BT Sport 5

Chloe Beresford says: "While their recent form has seen them register two wins and a draw in their previous five games, it must be remembered that Cremonese have actually won just three times in their 32 league games this season.

"Meanwhile, Milan only occupy fourth place on goal difference and are currently level on points with Inter and AS Roma, meaning Stefano Pioli's men will be seeking to maintain their current five-game unbeaten run."

"It is worth noting that the Rossoneri have done so despite conceding in each of their last four games and, armed with that knowledge, the tip here is to back AC Milan to win & both teams to score, a market available at 23/10."