Still eleven points between Barcelona and Real Madrid

Villarreal five points from Champions League place

Atletico claim another win

Barca will take step closer to title

Barcelona 1.241/4 v Osasuna 17.016/1; The Draw 7.06/1

Tuesday 2 May, 18:30

Live on LaLigaTV and Viaplay Sports 1

Barcelona will be looking for a crucial three points in the title race when they host Osasuna on Tuesday.

Over the weekend they romped to a 4-0 home win over Betis, leaving them eleven points clear, with just six games remaining. Barca took advantage of the opposition being reduced to ten-men relatively early in the game, to end a sequence of five games in which they've failed to score more than one goal.

Osasuna lost to Real Sociedad over the weekend, but the eighth placed club have been in pretty decent form. They should make things tougher than Betis were able to, so let's go with a Barcelona win and under 3.5 goals, at 5/6 on the Sportsbook.

Back Barcelona to beat Osasuna and under 3.5 goals @ 5/6

Madrid are outsiders

Real Sociedad 2.6213/8 v Real Madrid 2.962/1; The Draw 3.55

Tuesday 2 May, 21:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Viaplay Sports 1

Real Madrid face what looks likely to be their biggest remaining test of the season when they travel to Real Sociedad.

If Carlo Ancelotti's team are to retain their title, then they will surely need a perfect end to the season. This looks like the fixture where they are most likely to drop points, with Sociedad looking to secure Champions League qualification.

The hosts have not been in the most convincing form in recent weeks, but have seemed to have turned a corner with a three-match unbeaten run (W2 D1), in which they have only conceded one goal. Yet it is perhaps a slight overreaction for Sociedad to be favourites. You can combine Real Madrid double chance with under 3.5 goals and get odds of 1.9420/21.

Back Real Madrid double chance against Real Sociedad and under 2.5 goals @ 1.94

Back Villarreal cautiously

Valencia 3.02/1 v Villarreal 2.546/4; The Draw 3.55

Wednesday 3 May, 18:30

Live on LaLigaTV and Viaplay Sports 2

Two of the biggest clubs in Spain find themselves in contrasting circumstances, as Valencia take on Villarreal on Wednesday.

Valencia lost 2-1 at Cadiz on Sunday, which leaves them at major risk of relegation. Now 17th in the table, both Espanyol and Getafe are within two points of Ruben Baraja's side. Villarreal are at the other end of the table, trying to catch Real Sociedad to secure Champions League qualification, with a five-point gap between the clubs.

With Villarreal having won their last two games, they look pretty decent value at these odds. You can back the Yellow Submarine cautiously in the Draw No Bet market and still get a price of 1.768/11.

Back Villarreal draw no bet against Valencia @ 1.76

Atletico will claim another win

Atletico Madrid 1.330/100 v Cadiz 12.5; The Draw 5.95/1

Wednesday 3 May, 21:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Viaplay Sports 2

In-form Atletico Madrid host a Cadiz side that are fighting for their lives on Wednesday night.

Cadiz's 2-1 win over Valencia has sent them up to 14th place in the table. Four points clear of the relegation zone, Cadiz are still in need of points if they are not to be sucked back into trouble. They might have to wait until the weekend, because Atletico remain in top form, winning 5-2 at Real Valladolid over the weekend.

Diego Simeone has sorted out the issues the team had earlier this season and there's a strong chance that they could finish above Real Madrid in second place. There have been at least three goals scored in four of Atletico's last five games and you can combine a home win with over 2.5 goals and get odds of 2.01/1.