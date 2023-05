Sensational City looking to reclaim top spot

Citizens have scored 27 goals in last six home games

Back-to-back defeats have Hammers in trouble again

Haaland can claim Premier League record in 6.83 Bet Builder

Citizens in sensational form

Manchester City went top of the Premier League table with a hard-fought 1-2 win at Fulham on Sunday afternoon, but they remained there for just two nights with Arsenal reclaiming top spot with a 3-1 win over Chelsea on Tuesday evening.

Crucially however, City now have two games in hand again with the first of those being at home to West Ham, and they're almost unbackable at 1/12 in the Premier League Winner market.

Pep Guardiola's men go into the game in stunning form. They've won 13 of their last 14 games in all competitions, and at the Etihad Stadium they have a 100% record in 2023, played 12 won 12.

During this incredible home run they've scored a total of 44 goals - that's nearly 3.7 per game on average - and they haven't failed to score at least three goals in each of their last six games in front of their own fans.

The big concern for City fans with a two-legged Champions League semi-final against Relad Madrid on the horizon is the fitness of Kevin De Bruyne. He missed the weekend win over Fulham due to injury and the club are being very tight-lipped about the nature of his injury, simply saying they are continuing to monitor him.

Good week followed by a bad one for Hammers

After beating Fulham 0-1 away from home West Ham then enjoyed a great week, coming from 0-2 down to draw 2-2 with Arsenal, thrashing Gent in the Europa Conference League, and then hitting Bournemouth for four at the Vitality Stadium.

Those seven league points from a possible nine looked as though they had sealed the Hammers' Premier League saftey, but back-to-back defeats to Liverpool and Crystal Palace, conceding six goals in the process, have dragged David Moyes' men back onto the fringes of the battle to avoid the drop.

West Ham still enjoy a four point cushion over the three teams immediately below them, but a heavy defeat this evening and their Relegation odds of 25/1 are likely to become a distant memory.

Defender Kurt Zouma looks set to miss the trip to the Etihad with an ankle injury sustained in the weekend defeat to Palace, and Moyes added in his pre-match press conference that his team have a few "knocks and niggles" ahead of tonight's game.

City can cover a -2 goal handicap

In the Match Odds market Manchester City are unsurprisingly red hot favourites at 1.222/9 on the Betfair Exchange with West Ham available to back at 16.015/1 and the Draw at 8.27/1.

There's something inside me telling me that odds of 1.222/9 are actually quite generous.

City's form in general is superb but their home form is on another planet. They've scored an incredible 27 goals in their last six games at the Etihad, and in that time they've dished out three-goal-margin victories over the likes of Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

And given that Guardiola's men covered the -2 goal handicap in all but one of their last six home wins (a 3-1 win over Leicester being the exception thanks to a late Foxes goal), a price of 2.6413/8 about them doing so against a leaky West Ham side is far from unreasonable.

The Hammers have conceded six in their last two games, and they conceded a total of seven goals in two games against top-four sides Newcastle and Arsenal recently.

Back Man City -2 to beat West Ham @ 2.64

Haaland, obviously, the crux of a Bet Builder

And so we come to that man Erling Haaland. What more can you say about Man City's prolific striker?

The 22-year-old scored his 50th goal of a remarkable season on Sunday, and he now has 34 goals in the Premier League to his name, a tally equalling the record set by Alan Shearer and Andy Cole.

It will be quite fitting then for Haaland to claim the goalscoring record on his own with a goal in front of his own fans this evening, and not surprisingly he's just 15/8 to score two or more goals against the Hammers.

If you fancy plenty of goals at the Etihad then that's not a bad price, so we'll include it in a Bet Builder that pays just shy of 6/1 (6.83).

A Man City win and Over 3.5 Goals have to be included given the form of the hosts and the amount of goals they score at the Etihad, but we'll also take a chance on West Ham finding the back of the net.

As good as City are they always seem to give you a chance in front of goal. They've conceded in six of their last eight matches in all competitions, and that includes shipping goals to the likes of Southampton, Leicester and Fulham.