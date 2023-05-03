</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Liverpool v Fulham: Why to back 11/4 Robertson in the passing market
Paul Higham
03 May 2023
2:00 min read class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/paul-higham/">Paul Higham</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-05-03">03 May 2023</time></li> <li>2:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Liverpool v Fulham: Why to back 11/4 Robertson in the passing market", "name": "Liverpool v Fulham: Why to back 11/4 Robertson in the passing market", "description": "Paul Higham fancies Liverpool just get the better of Fulham at Anfield, where he's got a big stat fancy on Andrew Robertson seeing the benefit of Trent Alexa...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool-v-fulham-tips-why-to-back-11-4-andy-robertson-in-the-passing-market-010523-1063.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool-v-fulham-tips-why-to-back-11-4-andy-robertson-in-the-passing-market-010523-1063.html", "datePublished": "2023-05-03T14:15:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-05-03T09:41:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Paul Higham fancies Liverpool just get the better of Fulham at Anfield, where he's got a big stat fancy on Andrew Robertson seeing the benefit of Trent Alexander-Arnold's new role. Liverpool have conceded seven in last three home games Fulham won just two of 29 league trips to Anfield Back 11/4 shot on Robertson's pass attempts Can Liverpool continue strong finish? [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/liverpool-vs-fulham/954371/"] It's now four wins in a row for Liverpool after that crazy finish against Spurs at Anfield put them fifth but still with a lot to do to somehow pinch a Champions League spot. Man Utd and Newcastle look safe enough and Jurgen Klopp simply wants to finish an awful campaign on a positive note to take into the summer and onto next season. Klopp will have no choice but to be a bit more relaxed on the sidelines after picking up an injury celebrating Diogo Jota's last-gasp winner - but he'll be hobbling about again if they defend anything like they did to throw away a three-goal lead and almost three points. Fulham finding it tough going It's a tough run for Fulham having to go to Anfield having played Man City at the weekend and losing at in-form Villa before that to make it successive defeats. The run leaves Marco Silva's side in 10th and comes at just the wrong time as they had been eyeing up a push for Europe, but are now coasting towards the end of the season in midtable. The Cottagers are unbeaten in their last three games against Liverpool including a 1-0 win on their last trip to Anfield, but that was one of just two away league games against the Reds (D7 L20). Reds favoured to recover best Liverpool are big 1/4 favourites but they'll have to guard against a huge emotional letdown after Sunday, while 10/1 shots Fulham put in a shift against Man City so will also need to somehow shake off tiredness or make changes. That 10/1 is an eye-watering price for any who watched Liverpool throw away a three-goal lead against Spurs and let Forest score twice on the break at Anfield. It's 7/1 draw no bet on Fulham and the 11/4 for Fulham or draw on the double chance may not be the worst idea in the world. It's 11/2 just on the draw, which was the result on the opening day at Craven Cottage, and is certainly in Fulham's reach if the hosts defend as they did against Spurs and Forest. Of course, if Liverpool start like they did against Spurs then they could easily blow Fulham away Both teams to score is 3/4 and Fulham will at least fancy getting a goal with Liverpool still giving up plenty of chances and looking shaky at the back when pressed. Liverpool have conceded seven in their last three home games while Fulham have scored in six of seven away days, so back them to do so again even in a losing effort. Back Liverpool to beat Fulham and both teams to score @ 6/4 Stick with Salah to score - don't pass on Robbo Klopp finally has options up front after injuries, so Luis Diaz may not start a second game in four days with Diogo Jota most likely to start ahead of Darwin Nunez. One man who will start is Mohamed Salah, who has scored nine in 11 and bagged in his last seven games at Anfield - and there's no reason why that run will end here. Salah is just 4/5 to score while Trent Alexander-Arnold is 5/6 for an assist to continue his own fine run of setting up a goal in his last five league games. An interesting consequence of Alexander-Arnold's new role has been more of the ball the rest of the back three are seeing especially from goalkeeper Alisson - and their passing stats have shot up as a result. Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are odds on to attempt 90 passes in the game, but Andrew Robertson is 11/4 despite going over 100 pass attempts in his last four games - since Alexander-Arnold started stepping into midfield at Leeds. He'd eclipsed 100 just once before that game this season, ironically enough also against Leeds, and had 79 on the opening day at Fulham - so the increase in volume is obvious and now looks like a new normal for him. In a game Liverpool should dominate in terms of possesion then that could be the stand-out bet of the lot. Liverpool vs Fulham
Wed 3 May, 20:00 Liverpool vs Fulham prediction and betting tips. Preview the English Premier League Season 2022/2023 match on 03 May 2023 href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fliverpool-v-fulham-tips-why-to-back-11-4-andy-robertson-in-the-passing-market-010523-1063.html&text=Liverpool%20v%20Fulham%3A%20Why%20to%20back%2011%2F4%20Robertson%20in%20the%20passing%20market" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Paul Higham fancies Liverpool just get the better of Fulham at Anfield, where he's got a big stat fancy on Andrew Robertson seeing the benefit of Trent Alexander-Arnold's new role.</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Liverpool have conceded seven in last three home games</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Fulham won just two of 29 league trips to Anfield</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong><a points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Fulham</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Liverpool</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span></li> <li><span class="team">West Ham United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Liverpool</span></li> <li><span class="team">Liverpool</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Nottingham Forest</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leeds United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">6</span> <span class="team">Liverpool</span></li> <li><span class="team">Liverpool</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Arsenal</span></li> <li><span class="team">Chelsea</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Liverpool</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Fulham</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Manchester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Aston Villa</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Fulham</span></li> <li><span class="team">Fulham</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Leeds United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Everton</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Fulham</span></li> <li><span class="team">Fulham</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">West Ham United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Bournemouth</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Fulham</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Liverpool vs Fulham</strong> Wednesday 03 May, 20:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/liverpool-vs-fulham/954371/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>It's now <strong>four wins in a row for Liverpool</strong> after that crazy finish against Spurs at Anfield put them fifth but still with a lot to do to somehow pinch a Champions League spot.</p><p>Man Utd and Newcastle look safe enough and <strong>Jurgen Klopp</strong> simply wants to finish an awful campaign on a positive note to take into the summer and onto next season.</p><p>Klopp will have no choice but to be a bit more relaxed on the sidelines after picking up an injury celebrating <strong>Diogo Jota's last-gasp winner </strong>- but he'll be hobbling about again if they defend anything like they did to throw away a three-goal lead and almost three points.</p><h2>Fulham finding it tough going</h2><p></p><p>It's a tough run for<strong> Fulham having to go to Anfield </strong>having played Man City at the weekend and losing at in-form Villa before that to make it successive defeats.</p><p>The run leaves <strong>Marco Silva's side in 10th </strong>and comes at just the wrong time as they had been eyeing up a push for Europe, but are now coasting towards the end of the season in midtable.</p><p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/marco-silva-fulham.600x338.jpg"><img alt="marco-silva-fulham.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/03/marco-silva-fulham-thumb-1280x720-180741.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p><p>The Cottagers are unbeaten in their last three games against Liverpool including <strong>a 1-0 win on their last trip to Anfield</strong>, but that was one of just two away league games against the Reds <span>(D7 L20).</span></p><h2><span>Reds favoured to recover best</span></h2><p><span></span></p><p><span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/liverpool-v-fulham/32294810?selectedGroup=1611933388">Liverpool are big 1/4 favourites</a> but they'll have to guard against a huge emotional letdown after Sunday, while <strong>10/1 shots Fulham</strong> put in a shift against Man City so will also need to somehow shake off tiredness or make changes.</span></p><p><span>That 10/1 is an eye-watering price for any who watched Liverpool throw away a three-goal lead against Spurs and <strong>let Forest score twice on the break at Anfield. </strong></span></p><p><span>It's <strong>7/1 draw no bet on Fulham </strong>and the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/liverpool-v-fulham/32294810?selectedGroup=1611933388">11/4 for Fulham or draw</a> on the double chance may not be the worst idea in the world.</span></p><p><span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/liverpool-v-fulham/32294810?selectedGroup=1611933388">It's 11/2 just on the draw</a>, which was<strong> the result on the opening day at Craven Cottage</strong>, and is certainly in Fulham's reach if the hosts defend as they did against Spurs and Forest.</span></p><p><span>Of course, if <strong>Liverpool start like they did against Spurs </strong>then they could easily blow Fulham away</span></p><p><span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/liverpool-v-fulham/32294810?selectedGroup=1611933388">Both teams to score is 3/4</a> and Fulham will at least fancy getting a goal with Liverpool still giving up plenty of chances and looking shaky at the back when pressed.</span></p><p><span></span>Liverpool have conceded seven in their last three home games <strong>while Fulham have scored in six of seven away days,</strong> so back them to do so again even in a losing effort.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Liverpool to beat Fulham and both teams to score @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/liverpool-v-fulham/32294810" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">6/4</a></div><h2>Stick with Salah to score - don't pass on Robbo</h2><p></p><p><img alt="AndrewRobertson.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/AndrewRobertson.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Klopp finally has options up front after injuries, so <strong>Luis Diaz</strong> may not start a second game in four days with <strong>Diogo Jota</strong> most likely to start ahead of <strong>Darwin Nunez.</strong></p><p>One man who will start is <strong>Mohamed Salah</strong>, who has scored nine in 11 and <strong>bagged in his last seven games at Anfield</strong> - and there's no reason why that run will end here.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/liverpool-v-fulham/32294810?selectedGroup=1611933388">Salah is just 4/5 to score</a> while <strong>Trent Alexander-Arnold is 5/6 for an assist</strong> to continue his own fine run of setting up a goal in his last five league games.<span></span></p><p><span>An interesting consequence of <strong>Alexander-Arnold's new role</strong> has been more of the ball the rest of the back three are seeing especially from goalkeeper Alisson - and their passing stats have shot up as a result.</span></p><p><span><strong>Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate</strong> are odds on <strong>to attempt 90 passes</strong> in the game, but <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/liverpool-v-fulham/32294810?selectedGroup=1611933388">Andrew Robertson is 11/4</a> despite going over 100 pass attempts in his last four games - since Alexander-Arnold started stepping into midfield at Leeds.</span></p><p><span><strong>He'd eclipsed 100 just once before that game</strong> this season, ironically enough also against Leeds, and had 79 on the opening day at Fulham - so the increase in volume is obvious and now looks like a new normal for him.</span></p><p><span>In a game <strong>Liverpool should dominate in terms of possesion</strong> then that could be the stand-out bet of the lot.</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Andrew Robertson 90+ pass attempts @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/liverpool-v-fulham/32294810" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">11/4</a></div></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">GET A HAND WITH POPULAR BET BUILDER</h2> <p><span>Simply add multiple selections from any tab to create a bet. Manchester City v West Ham: Chance a near 6/1 Bet Builder at the Etihad
The Daily Acca: Goals galore at 16/1
Leeds United Betting: Sam Allardyce 3/1 to keep Whites up and stay as manager Wednesday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place
Premier League Tips: Back 7/1 midweek Acca with West Ham able to limit Man City
Premier League Big Match Focus: How to back a 6/1 Bet Builder in Arsenal v Chelsea 