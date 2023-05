Liverpool have conceded seven in last three home games

Fulham won just two of 29 league trips to Anfield

Back 11/4 shot on Robertson's pass attempts

Can Liverpool continue strong finish?

It's now four wins in a row for Liverpool after that crazy finish against Spurs at Anfield put them fifth but still with a lot to do to somehow pinch a Champions League spot.

Man Utd and Newcastle look safe enough and Jurgen Klopp simply wants to finish an awful campaign on a positive note to take into the summer and onto next season.

Klopp will have no choice but to be a bit more relaxed on the sidelines after picking up an injury celebrating Diogo Jota's last-gasp winner - but he'll be hobbling about again if they defend anything like they did to throw away a three-goal lead and almost three points.

Fulham finding it tough going

It's a tough run for Fulham having to go to Anfield having played Man City at the weekend and losing at in-form Villa before that to make it successive defeats.

The run leaves Marco Silva's side in 10th and comes at just the wrong time as they had been eyeing up a push for Europe, but are now coasting towards the end of the season in midtable.

The Cottagers are unbeaten in their last three games against Liverpool including a 1-0 win on their last trip to Anfield, but that was one of just two away league games against the Reds (D7 L20).

Reds favoured to recover best

Liverpool are big 1/4 favourites but they'll have to guard against a huge emotional letdown after Sunday, while 10/1 shots Fulham put in a shift against Man City so will also need to somehow shake off tiredness or make changes.

That 10/1 is an eye-watering price for any who watched Liverpool throw away a three-goal lead against Spurs and let Forest score twice on the break at Anfield.

It's 7/1 draw no bet on Fulham and the 11/4 for Fulham or draw on the double chance may not be the worst idea in the world.

It's 11/2 just on the draw, which was the result on the opening day at Craven Cottage, and is certainly in Fulham's reach if the hosts defend as they did against Spurs and Forest.

Of course, if Liverpool start like they did against Spurs then they could easily blow Fulham away

Both teams to score is 3/4 and Fulham will at least fancy getting a goal with Liverpool still giving up plenty of chances and looking shaky at the back when pressed.

Liverpool have conceded seven in their last three home games while Fulham have scored in six of seven away days, so back them to do so again even in a losing effort.

Back Liverpool to beat Fulham and both teams to score @ 6/4

Stick with Salah to score - don't pass on Robbo

Klopp finally has options up front after injuries, so Luis Diaz may not start a second game in four days with Diogo Jota most likely to start ahead of Darwin Nunez.

One man who will start is Mohamed Salah, who has scored nine in 11 and bagged in his last seven games at Anfield - and there's no reason why that run will end here.

Salah is just 4/5 to score while Trent Alexander-Arnold is 5/6 for an assist to continue his own fine run of setting up a goal in his last five league games.

An interesting consequence of Alexander-Arnold's new role has been more of the ball the rest of the back three are seeing especially from goalkeeper Alisson - and their passing stats have shot up as a result.

Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are odds on to attempt 90 passes in the game, but Andrew Robertson is 11/4 despite going over 100 pass attempts in his last four games - since Alexander-Arnold started stepping into midfield at Leeds.

He'd eclipsed 100 just once before that game this season, ironically enough also against Leeds, and had 79 on the opening day at Fulham - so the increase in volume is obvious and now looks like a new normal for him.

In a game Liverpool should dominate in terms of possesion then that could be the stand-out bet of the lot.