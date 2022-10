Man City v Man Utd: Haaland and co. to check Reds' progress

Sunday, 14:00

Manchester City won both derbies last season, by an aggregate score of 6-1, but they haven't won three in a row against United since 2014. The Blues are 1/3 to record a hat-trick of wins over their neighbours on Sunday.

Speaking of hat-tricks, Erling Haaland has scored a treble in each of his last two Premier League home games for Man City - against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest - and would love to score against United in his first derby. He'll have Kevin de Bruyne to help him - the Premier League player with the most assists this season (6).

Don't forget, though, that this fixture has often seen the visitors do well. The away side has won 21 times in Premier League meetings between City and United - no fixture has been won by the visitors more often in the competition's history.

United have won their last four in the Premier League but City have won their last seven Premier League home games, scoring at least three goals each time. This trip to the Etihad will be Erik ten Hag's biggest test yet as United manager. The last United manager to beat City at the first time of asking? Sir Alex Ferguson. United are improving but the good times aren't back yet.

Back Man City, Haaland to score first & De Bruyne to score or assist @ 5.5

Leeds v Aston Villa: Whites to bounce back and Sini to strike

Sunday, 16:30

Aston Villa have won their last two away league games against Leeds while the Whites have have won just one of their last 10 Premier League home games against Aston Villa. Only two of those 10 matches at Elland Road took place in recent seasons, though, due to Leeds' long absence from the top flight.

Jesse Marsch can be forgiven for not reading too much into those patterns. Of more concern to the American will be Leeds 5-2 defeat at Brentford last time out and failure to win any of their last three after a strong start to the campaign.

Steve Gerrard, meanwhile, will have been pleased with Villa's 1-0 win over Southampton and their 1-1 draw at home to Man City prior to that. But the Villains have lost all of their three away games in the league this season and cannot be backed on the road.

Luis Sinisterra is aiming to become only the second player in Leeds' history to score in his first four starts and we reckon the young Colombian has a good chance against this Villa defence.