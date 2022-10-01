</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a <header class="entry_header">
<h1 class="entry_header__title">Sunday Premier League Tip Sheet: Stats and Bet Builders</h1>
<ul class="entry_header__meta">
<li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/max-liu/">Max Liu</a></li>
<li><time datetime="2022-10-01">01 October 2022</time></li>
<li>3:00 min read</li>
</ul> class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/max-liu/">Max Liu</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-10-01">01 October 2022</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Sunday Premier League Tip Sheet: Stats and Bet Builders", "name": "Sunday Premier League Tip Sheet: Stats and Bet Builders", "description": " Bet Builders based on Opta Stats for Sunday's Premier League Ten Hag and Haaland set for first Manchester derby Leeds aim stay unbeaten at Elland Road as Vi...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/sunday-premier-league-tip-sheet-stats-and-bet-builders-3-290922-204.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/sunday-premier-league-tip-sheet-stats-and-bet-builders-3-290922-204.html", "datePublished": "2022-10-01T18:45:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-10-01T18:47:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/de bruyne celebrates 1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": " Bet Builders based on Opta Stats for Sunday's Premier League Ten Hag and Haaland set for first Manchester derby Leeds aim stay unbeaten at Elland Road as Villa visit Man City v Man Utd: Haaland and co. to check Reds' progress Sunday, 14:00 Manchester City won both derbies last season, by an aggregate score of 6-1, but they haven't won three in a row against United since 2014. The Blues are 1/3 to record a hat-trick of wins over their neighbours on Sunday. Speaking of hat-tricks, Erling Haaland has scored a treble in each of his last two Premier League home games for Man City - against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest - and would love to score against United in his first derby. He'll have Kevin de Bruyne to help him - the Premier League player with the most assists this season (6). Don't forget, though, that this fixture has often seen the visitors do well. The away side has won 21 times in Premier League meetings between City and United - no fixture has been won by the visitors more often in the competition's history. United have won their last four in the Premier League but City have won their last seven Premier League home games, scoring at least three goals each time. This trip to the Etihad will be Erik ten Hag's biggest test yet as United manager. The last United manager to beat City at the first time of asking? Sir Alex Ferguson. United are improving but the good times aren't back yet. Back Man City, Haaland to score first &amp; De Bruyne to score or assist @ 5.5 Leeds v Aston Villa: Whites to bounce back and Sini to strike Sunday, 16:30 Aston Villa have won their last two away league games against Leeds while the Whites have have won just one of their last 10 Premier League home games against Aston Villa. Only two of those 10 matches at Elland Road took place in recent seasons, though, due to Leeds' long absence from the top flight. Jesse Marsch can be forgiven for not reading too much into those patterns. Of more concern to the American will be Leeds 5-2 defeat at Brentford last time out and failure to win any of their last three after a strong start to the campaign. Steve Gerrard, meanwhile, will have been pleased with Villa's 1-0 win over Southampton and their 1-1 draw at home to Man City prior to that. But the Villains have lost all of their three away games in the league this season and cannot be backed on the road. Luis Sinisterra is aiming to become only the second player in Leeds' history to score in his first four starts and we reckon the young Colombian has a good chance against this Villa defence. <div class="entry_body__intro"><ul>
<li>Bet Builders based on Opta Stats for Sunday's Premier League</li>
<li>Ten Hag and Haaland set for first Manchester derby</li>
<li>Leeds aim stay unbeaten at Elland Road as Villa visit</li>
</ul></div>
<div class="entry_body__content">
<div class="editor">
<p><h2>Man City v Man Utd: Haaland and co. to check Reds' progress</h2><p></p><p>Sunday, 14:00</p><p>Manchester City won both derbies last season, by an aggregate score of 6-1, but they <strong>haven't won three in a row against United since 2014</strong>. The Blues are 1/3 to record a hat-trick of wins over their neighbours on Sunday.</p><p>Speaking of hat-tricks, <strong>Erling Haaland</strong> has scored a treble in each of his last two Premier League home games for Man City - against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest - and would love to score against United in his first derby. against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest - and would love to score against United in his first derby. He'll have <strong>Kevin de Bruyne</strong> to help him - the Premier League player with the most assists this season (6).</p><p>Don't forget, though, that this fixture has often seen the <strong>visitors do well</strong>. The <strong>away side has won 21 times in Premier League meetings between City and United</strong> - no fixture has been won by the visitors more often in the competition's history.</p><p>United have won their last four in the Premier League but City have won their last seven Premier League home games, scoring at least three goals each time. This trip to the Etihad will be <strong>Erik ten Hag's biggest test yet as United manager</strong>. The last United manager to beat City at the first time of asking? Sir Alex Ferguson. United are improving but the good times aren't back yet.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Man City, Haaland to score first & De Bruyne to score or assist @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/man-city-v-man-utd/31733655" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">5.5</a></div><h2>Leeds v Aston Villa: Whites to bounce back and Sini to strike</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/leeds-v-aston-villa/31733656">Sunday, 16:30</a></p><p><strong>Aston Villa have won their last two away league games against Leeds</strong> while the Whites have have won just one of their last 10 Premier League home games against Aston Villa. Only two of those 10 matches at Elland Road took place in recent seasons, though, due to Leeds' long absence from the top flight.</p><p><img alt="1280 Jesse Marsch.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280%20Jesse%20Marsch.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p><strong>Jesse Marsch</strong> can be forgiven for not reading too much into those patterns. Of more concern to the American will be Leeds 5-2 defeat at Brentford last time out and failure to win any of their last three after a strong start to the campaign.</p><p><strong>Steve Gerrard</strong>, meanwhile, will have been pleased with Villa's 1-0 win over Southampton and their 1-1 draw at home to Man City prior to that. But the Villains have lost all of their three away games in the league this season and cannot be backed on the road.</p><p><strong>Luis Sinisterra</strong> is aiming to become only the second player in Leeds' history to score in his first four starts and we reckon <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-predictions-opta-stats-number-crunch-md8-270922-1171.html">the young Colombian has a good chance</a> against this Villa defence.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Leeds and Luis Sinisterra to score @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/leeds-v-aston-villa/31733656" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">6.0</a></div></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Football... Only Bettor - listen here</h2> <iframe width="100%" height="166" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" allow="autoplay" src="https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/1353451639&color=%23ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true"><div style="font-size: 10px; color: #cccccc;line-break: anywhere;word-break: normal;overflow: hidden;white-space: nowrap;text-overflow: ellipsis; font-family: Interstate,Lucida Grande,Lucida Sans Unicode,Lucida Sans,Garuda,Verdana,Tahoma,sans-serif;font-weight: 100;"><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast" title="Betfair Betting Podcast" target="_blank" style="color: #cccccc; text-decoration: none;">Betfair Betting Podcast</a> · <a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/who-edges-the-nld-football-only-bettor-episode-208" title="Who Edges The NLD? | Football... Only Bettor | Episode 208" target="_blank" style="color: #cccccc; text-decoration: none;">Who Edges The NLD? | Football... Only Bettor | Episode 208</a></div>
