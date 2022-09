Kane & Son to target White



Arsenal v Tottenham

Saturday, 12:30

Live on BT Sport 1

The clash of styles here should make for a fascinating game, although it isn't one Arsenal supporters are likely to enjoy. Their team were able to dismantle Brentford with their pitch-length rondos because Thomas Frank's side pressed them, whereas Antonio Conte will sit back and look to frustrate, creating the sort of stale football that can see energy sapped and mistakes creep in. That is when Spurs will look to pounce.

It will be easy enough for Granit Xhaka and company to appear in control of the match for long periods, only for holes to be exposed when Spurs win the ball and counter - or when they look to play sharp vertical passes through the lines from open play. In either instance, the worst side of Xhaka will come out, and his flat-footedness will leave Thomas Partey (if fit enough to play) with too much to do as Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane drop between the lines to receive a pass, as usual.

Worse still for the hosts, Kane and Son can lean out to the right, targeting the weak link right-back Ben White. He will rarely venture forward, but he is slow over five yards and should get caught out by the counter-attacking visitors. Conte's tactics are exactly the opposite of what Arteta likes to play and, like his mentor Pep Guardiola was last season, the Arsenal manager should get caught out.

Rejigged left side can trouble Clyne

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Saturday, 15:00

Graham Potter will have been delighted to have some extra time on the training ground these last few weeks to get his ideas across to the team, and the result should be a relatively cohesive Chelsea performance in which they are able to manoeuvre Crystal Palace around in neat Potter triangles. Palace's poor form has seen them retreat somewhat, potentially making them the passive opponents Chelsea crave to try out their new ideas.

The most interesting area is on Chelsea's left, where Raheem Sterling is being converted into a left wing-back. Like Leandro Trossard at Brighton, Sterling will be very high most of the time, but with a left centre-back in Marc Cucurella overlapping and positional interchanging around the two of them, Chelsea are likely to outnumber and outthink Nathaniel Clyne and Joel Ward.

They are hardly the quickest players, but Patrick Vieira is likely to deploy them both again in a 5-4-1 formation, as he did in the 4-2 defeat at Man City recently. In that game they were able to race into a 2-0 lead, but Potter won't be quite so attacking this early into his reign.

Haaland selection could help United

Man City v Man Utd

Sunday, 14:00

Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Erling Haaland has obviously been a huge hit at Man City, but the draws against Aston Villa and Newcastle United, along with going 2-0 down to Crystal Palace, revealed the downside. His lack of pressing from the front is allowing opponents to get their heads up and counter-attack when the ball is won back, while his lack of link-up play has forced City into slower possession - and into fielding the full-backs in midfield to make up for it, which has a knock-on effect.

It opens up the flanks for counters, which Manchester United will be happy to regularly deploy. They are channelling Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the time being, playing largely in a low block and counter-attacking via Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford for the 3-1 win over Arsenal. A similar setup can reveal those spaces on the flanks, while the addition of Casemiro to central midfield could block City's stilted route to the final third.

Erik Ten Hag should deploy Christian Eriksen in a midfield three with Casemiro and Scott McTominay with Bruno Fernandes drifting in from the right wing, because this would still allow United to exploit the long ground pass from Eriksen to Fernandes. This did plenty of damage against Arsenal and could do the same here, especially if Rodri is left alone at the base of midfield. There is always the likelihood Kevin de Bruyne and Haaland will combine to make the tactical battle irrelevant, but this will be a surprisingly tight game.

Barnes & Maddison to benefit from Forest press

Leicester v Nottingham Forest

Monday, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports Premier League

There are too many problems at Forest right now to list all of them, but suffice to say an enormous turnover of playing staff has sewed confusion and frustration - hence the up-and-down performances even within matches and the high number of goals at both ends. In terms of their defensive frailty, a lot of it is down to Steve Cooper's demands for a high and hard press throughout the game.

This is a very risky strategy with such new players, because it only takes one player to switch off for the entire system to collapse. It has led to many goals already this season and it should help Brendan Rodgers get things back on track for Leicester City. They are at their best when striding forward with the ball as directly as possible - which will be made easy by Forest's haphazard press and the vertical passing lanes it opens up for their opponents.

Consequently Harvey Barnes and James Maddison in particular should find plenty of room to dribble into and charge towards goal, in turn increasing the team's confidence and reminding them of the talent in the first 11.