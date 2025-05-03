Sunday Bet Builder Tips: Four to back including 9/1 Chelsea v Liverpool treble

London derby to finish honours even in Bet Builder at 5/2 3.50

Home victories for Brighton and Brentford

Salah to score and assist in win at Chelsea at 9/1 10.00

Betfair ambassador Alan Shearer thinks that Spurs' focus on the Europa League means West Ham have a good opportunity to beat their London rivals here. It's a compelling argument but we must consider the Hammers' disappointing form under Graham Potter.

They are without a win in seven (D3L4) and lost the reverse fixture 4-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, although the hosts are unbeaten in their last four Premier League home games against Spurs (W2 D2). Neither side can be trusted in the match odds and the draw appeals. The Hammers have not kept a clean sheet since they beat relegated Leicester in February so we will back both teams to find the net.

Recommended Bet Back Draw and BTTS SBK 5/2

Manchester United are winless in their last five Premier League matches (D2 L3) and, with this match taking place between the two legs of their Europa League semi-final tie against Athletic Bilbao, Ruben Amorim may rest key players. It is, in short, a perfect opportunity for Brentford to improve their record of one win in 12 (D2L9) against the Red Devils.

Eleventh-placed Brentford have won five of their last seven Premier League matches against teams below them in the table on the day of the game (D1 L1). Four of those five victories did come away from home but they should still have enough to beat 14th-placed United on Sunday. We will back the hosts to win both halfs and Yoanne Wissa to score for a fourth consecutive league match.

Recommended Bet Back Brentford win both halves and Wissa to score SBK 6/1

Newcastle are winless in all seven of their away Premier League games against Brighton (D4 L3) and they lost the reverse fixture 1-0 to the Seagulls at St James' Park. Brighton also beat Newcastle 2-1 in the FA Cup. It is difficult to go against that trend, especially when Newcastle lost 4-1 at Ast Villa in their most recent away match.

Brighton's matches feature plenty of goals and their last 11 have seen at least three goals scored, with 45 in total (4.1 per game). Kaoru Mitoma has scored for them in each of his last two Premier League appearances, both as a substitute, the sixth time he's scored in back-to-back games in the competition. He has never score in three games in a row, however, so we will leave him out of the bet builder.

Recommended Bet Back Brighton and Over 3.5 goals SBK 9/2

Chelsea are without a win in their last 10 in the league against Liverpool but seven of those matches ended in draws. Does that mean we want to back the stalemate at 11/43.75? Not when we can get 11/53.20 on the champions marching on. Liverpool fell away after winning the title in 2020 but, they have not played for a week and are in no other competitions, so we are confident that we will want to keep winning.

Liverpool's Mo Salah has scored 28 Premier League goals and got 18 assists this season. He needs one goal or assist to equal the record for goal involvements in one season, held by Andrew Cole in 1993-94 and Alan Shearer in 1994-95 (34 goals, 13 assists in both instances). We are backing the Egyptian to get at least one of each on Sunday.