Saturday Football Tips Cheat Sheet: Podcast tips, match previews, superboost and free bets

Premier League tips and predictions

Lewis Jones: "We simply have to back John McGinn then at 13/2 to score at anytime. McGinn is Emery's skipper and he's quietly having a very impressive season playing as one of the four attack-minded players in this system that has the two central midfielders sitting behind as insurance.

"We've seen from his time playing for Scotland, McGinn carries the quality and attacking nous to be a potent player in the final third. He's scored 20 goals for Scotland which puts him fifth on their all-time top goalscorer list. There's a chance he might become their top goalscorer in history as he only needs another 11 goals to break Kenny Dalglish's and Denis Law's goalscoring record.

"For Villa, the rampaging Scot has had at least one shot in his last 11 appearances, totalling 21 shots in total. And his willingness to join the central striker is seen through statistics like the 3.6 runs into the box he's making in his last 11 matches and the 3.8 touches in the opposition box.

"This role he has is all about supporting the lone striker in central areas in the box. That was shown by his goal against RB Leipzig, netting from inside the box in a central area where he was sniffing the knockdowns. The 13/2 is a bit of an insult to his ability in front of goal, so I'll be having a bit of that."

Recommended Bet Back John McGinn to score SBK 13/2

The Opta Stat: "There have been 40 goals scored in Brentford's eight home Premier League games so far this season (F26 A14), with the average of five currently the highest goals-per-game average at a venue in a single Premier League campaign in the competition's history."

Recommended Bet Back Over 3.5 goals SBK 9/5

Stephen Tudor: "The Hammers have faced the seventh highest number of shots this term which is hardly calamitous. In recent weeks, however, there has been a notable spike with 56 faced in their last three league outings. This against a trio of clubs with an average league placing of 14th.

"Lukasz Fabianski in nets deserves a lot of credit for pulling off 15 saves in this period while at the other end Jarrod Bowen is keeping Julen Lopetegui's side competitive, especially at the London Stadium. The England international has 11 goal involvements in 14 at home.

"For all this, when a team is conceding 18.7 attempts on their goal per 90, against non-top-six opposition, their season is always going to be an uphill struggle.

"Brighton have taken on more shots than Liverpool or Arsenal in 2024/25 and what intrigues about them is their scoring prowess away from the Amex. The last time they failed to convert on the road was way back in April."

Recommended Bet Back Bowen to score or assist, BTTS, and Seagulls 6 or more SOT SBK 10/3

Kevin Hatchard: "Crystal Palace have made big strides in the last few weeks, and on a Saturday night with the Selhurst Park crowd in full voice I think they can give Arsenal a real test. Despite not quite being at their best they pushed the Gunners hard on Tuesday night, and I think they'll at least find the net here.

"I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back Both Teams To Score and Crystal Palace +2 on the Handicap, which gives us a combined price of 2.12. Palace have scored in nine of their last 10 games, while Arsenal have managed a clean sheet in just one of their last nine away matches, and that was at Preston North End in the League Cup.

"It's also worth noting that Palace are rarely thrashed under Glasner. They have lost by two goals or more in just three of their last 31 competitive matches."

Recommended Bet Back BTTS and Palace +2 on the Handicap SBK 11/10

EFL tips and predictions

Ryan Deeney: "It's difficult to predict exactly which way the game will swing, so I'm instead going to back somebody to have an impact on the scoresheet.

"Ephron Mason-Clark was struggling to cement himself as a key player following his move from Peterborough United but has shone since the arrival of Lampard with four goal contributions in four matches. Will his hot streak continue? There are reasons to say yes.

"The first is that Coventry are creating chances regularly both recently and across the season, so Mason-Clark is going to find himself in positions to create or finish chances. He has a combined xG+xA of over four in Lampard's four matches - he's not overperforming the underlying numbers.

"The second is that while Pompey have worked around it well, their back four will include at least two players playing out of position or just returning from injury and potentially a third that is struggling sufficiently that a midfielder is starting ahead of him. As well as the unit have performed recently, playing such in-form, quality opposition is going to be difficult for a side that doesn't have round pegs in round holes."

Recommended Bet Back Ephron Mason-Clark to score or assist SBK 17/10

Jack Critchley: "Burnley returned to winning ways last weekend as they came from behind to beat Norwich at Carrow Road. The Clarets aren't used to conceding goals, yet they managed to bounce back courtesy of some individual brilliance. The hosts may not have won either of their last two home games, yet they are incredibly difficult to breach and have conceded an average of just 0.30 goals per game...

"Watford's incredible run of form at Vicarage Road continued last weekend. They have dropped just four points in front of their own fans and have conceded just once since the beginning of October. Away from home, it's a completely different story with Tom Cleverley struggling to replicate that excellent form. They are unbeaten in three of their last four and have several dangermen including Giorgi Chakvetadze and Rocco Vata. Nevertheless, they've lost each of their two trips to top-six sides and this could end in another narrow defeat."

Recommended Bet Back Burnley to Win to Nil SBK 8/5

Alan Dudman: "The brave new dawn of Nathan Jones at Charlton is not happening and they seemed to be locked in a cage of despair - certainly in terms of goals. They've scored just 18 in 19 this season, and only five teams have scored fewer. It's not the stuff of a promotion-chasing side.

"A friend of mine attended last week's 0-0 at home to Mansfield, which he described as an utterly dreadful game. The Addicks clearly lack any sort of guile and creativity in midfield and there is no way Jones' side deserve to be odds-on to win here at 19/20.

"I rarely get involved with Northampton, but they've won four at home and drawn twice, and backing them on the Double Chance against a side that are struggling to create a chance is an appealing bet at 5/6 with the two results running for us. The Under 2.5 Goals price too at 3/4 looks a bit of a standout too.

"Northampton are unbeaten across their last four home league games (W3 D1), keeping three clean sheets during that time."

Recommended Bet Back the League One treble SBK 10/1

European football tips and predictions

Kevin Bundesliga: "They aren't bottom of the table, but Holstein Kiel look ill-equipped for life in the Bundesliga in their first top-flight campaign of the modern era. They lack Bundesliga experience apart from notable exceptions like Lewis Holtby, and the defensive side of their game has been a shambles. To make matters worse, goalkeeper Timon Weiner is having a nightmare - according to official Bundesliga data, Weiner has the worst post-shot xG differential in the division, and has conceded five more goals than he should have.

"However, even though Kiel are dreadful at the back, they have at least scored in ten of their 14 league matches this term, and they should get chances against an Augsburg team that is excellent at home but poor on the road. FCA haven't kept a clean sheet on the road in the league since early March, and even that was against hapless Darmstadt. I think BTTS is generously priced here at 1.8."

Recommended Bet Back Both Teams To Score @ EXC 1.8

Jamie Kemp: "Atletico look to have found their feet in a dangerous way for the rest of La Liga. Diego Simeone has reverted to his classic 4-4-2, they're defending better than anyone in the division, and their bolstered squad from the summer is making a difference in a major way. When your two best players - Antoine Griezmann and Julian Alvarez - are also two of your hardest workers, that makes for a very happy Simeone.

"Scintillating form or not, this is a defining fixture for the Atletico boss. Quite simply, performing away to Barcelona has always been a challenge for him and his side. Simeone has never won this fixture in La Liga, and this will be his 13th such attempt (D4 L8).

"With that in mind, you can expect the defensive gameplan to return. Atletico have been swatting rivals aside on their 11-game run, but in classic Simeone fashion, they will go there to frustrate more than they will to play. We've seen the script many times over the years.

"Between their defensive strength and Barcelona's declining attacking performance, I don't imagine we'll get a high-scoring game when all is said and done. And along with under 2.5 goals, I'll pair that with 2+ fouls for the feisty Marc Casado."