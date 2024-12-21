Premier League Opta Stats Betting: Back 8/1 assist tip and Bournemouth shots at Old Trafford
Despite a 5/16.00 and 7/52.40 winner, it feels like we hit the post, crossbar and had one cleared off the line last week with Arsenal drawing a blank, and with Gvardiol netting, we were close to our 100/1101.00 best bet. We go once again with 10 more Opta stat related bets this weekend...
City in for another tough game
Back goals at Brentford, and an overpriced Isak
Bournemouth can steamroll Man Utd, and VVD can hurt Spurs
Betfair's 3pm Saturday Superboost!
Aleksandar Isak (v Ipswich) and Jarrod Bowen (v Brighton) form our Saturday Superboost with both players in red hot form.
Isak has scored in his last three Premier League games, whilst all four of Jarrod Bowen's Premier League goals this season have come in home matches.
We just need both men to have a single shot on target for the Superboost to land, and they have each had 14 of those across their last 10 league games.
With Ipswich and Brighton leaking goals, the two strikers leading the line will be fancying their chances this weekend.
Aston Villa v Manchester City
Youri-n even more trouble, Pep
The Opta Stat:
"Manchester City have now conceded two or more goals in 10 of their last 11 games in all competitions, and have lost eight of those games. Youri Tielemans, meanwhile, has created the third most chances in the Premier League this season behind only Bukayo Saka and Cole Palmer, and has more assists than any other Aston Villa player this season (6)."
The Betfair Bet:
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
We must just keep backing goals
The Opta Stat:
"There have been 40 goals scored in Brentford's eight home Premier League games so far this season (F26 A14), with the average of five currently the highest goals-per-game average at a venue in a single Premier League campaign in the competition's history."
The Betfair Bet:
Ipswich Town v Newcastle United
Newcastle's price means Isak is bigger than expected
The Opta Stat:
"Newcastle's Alexander Isak has been involved in 12 goals in his 11 Premier League games against promoted sides (10 goals, 2 assists), only failing to score or assist in two of these matches."
The Betfair Bet:
Back Aleksandar Isak to score 2 or more goals @ 11/26.50
West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion
Bowen to hit the bullesye
The Opta Stat:
"Jarrod Bowen has been involved in 11 goals in his last 14 Premier League appearances at the London Stadium for West Ham United (7 goals, 4 assists). In total, Bowen has the most goals and assists combined at a venue for the Hammers (34 goals, 17 assists at London Stadium), one ahead of Paolo Di Canio at Upton Park (31 goals, 19 assists)."
The Betfair Bet:
Back Jarrod Bowen to have 2 or more goal involvements @ 5/16.00
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Arsenal could come unstuck at Selhurst
The Opta Stat:
"Arsenal kept nine clean sheets in 10 Premier League away games between February and September, but since then have conceded in each of their last six on the road. The Gunners last had a longer run without an away shutout between August and December 2019 (7). Indeed, both sides scored twice in the recent League Cup meeting earlier this week."
The Betfair Bet:
Back Both Teams To Score on the Exchange @ 1.9210/11
Everton v Chelsea
Everton keep clean sheets, but top scorers are in town
The Opta Stat:
"Chelsea have won more away games (6), more away points (19) and scored more away goals (23) than any other side in the Premier League this season. Indeed, their 23 goals scored is the third highest tally after eight away games in a single Premier League campaign, behind only Liverpool in 2021-22 (26) and Manchester City in 2011-12 (25)."
The Betfair Bet:
Back Over 2.5 Chelsea goals @ 15/82.88
Fulham v Southampton
Is Iwobi flying under the radar?
The Opta Stat:
"Alex Iwobi has been involved in eight goals for Fulham in the Premier League this season (5 goals, 3 assists). It's already his joint-best scoring season in the competition (also 5 in 2023-24), while only in 2022-23 and 2018-19 has he been involved in more (both 9)."
The Betfair Bet:
Back Alex Iwobi to score or assist @ 13/102.30
Leicester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Strand Larsen to give Jannik a tough game?
The Opta Stat:
"Wolves' Jørgen Strand Larsen has retained possession with his hold up play more than any other player in the Premier League this season (25). Indeed, Jannik Vestegaard has started all three games under Ruud Van Nistelrooy since his appointment, and was booked after comitting two fouls at Newcastle last weekend."
The Betfair Bet:
Back Jannik Vestegaard to commit 2 or more fouls @ 11/43.75
Manchester United v Bournemouth
Bournemouth shots are the way to go
The Opta Stat:
"Only Manchester City (282) have taken more shots in the Premier League than Bournemouth (270) this season, who have managed 20 or more shots in each of their last three games. The Cherries average 17 shots per Premier League game so far, and hit the 19 mark in games vs Liverpool and Chelsea."
The Betfair Bet:
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
No Romero, No Van De Ven, No Vicario - big problem
The Opta Stat:
"Only three sides have faced a higher Expected Goal figure from set-pieces than Tottenham this season (6.59), with their five such goal concessions the fourth most in the Premier League. Indeed, their xGA figure is higher than Wolves who have conceded 14 goals from dead balls so far."
The Betfair Bet:
Back Virgil Van Dijk to have 1 or more headed shots on target @ 11/43.75
Opta Stats P/L 2024-25 -
(Recommended bet(s) of the week)
Stake: 27pts
Return: 60.55
P/L: +33.55
ROI: +124%
(Overall Column)
Stake: 145pts
Return: 159.36
P/L: +14.36
ROI: +10%
Recommended bets
