Premier League Opta Stats Betting: Back 8/1 assist tip and Bournemouth shots at Old Trafford

Aleksandar Isak (v Ipswich) and Jarrod Bowen (v Brighton) form our Saturday Superboost with both players in red hot form.

Isak has scored in his last three Premier League games, whilst all four of Jarrod Bowen's Premier League goals this season have come in home matches.

We just need both men to have a single shot on target for the Superboost to land, and they have each had 14 of those across their last 10 league games.

With Ipswich and Brighton leaking goals, the two strikers leading the line will be fancying their chances this weekend.

Recommended Bet Back Bowen & Isak to have 1+ shots on target (was 4/7) NOW SBK 6/4

Aston Villa v Manchester City

Youri-n even more trouble, Pep

The Opta Stat:

"Manchester City have now conceded two or more goals in 10 of their last 11 games in all competitions, and have lost eight of those games. Youri Tielemans, meanwhile, has created the third most chances in the Premier League this season behind only Bukayo Saka and Cole Palmer, and has more assists than any other Aston Villa player this season (6)."

The Betfair Bet:

(Recommended bet(s) of the week)

Stake: 27pts

Return: 60.55

P/L: +33.55

ROI: +124%

(Overall Column)

Stake: 145pts

Return: 159.36

P/L: +14.36

ROI: +10%