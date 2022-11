Mitrovic to test City's defence

Sheff Utd 2.588/5 v Burnley 3.052/1, the Draw 3.412/5

Not The Top 20 Podcast says: "Bramall Lane has not been a happy place for Burnley fans in recent history, they have won just one of their last 19 away league games against Sheffield United (D5 L13), dating back to a 3-2 win back in December 2008.

"This looks like a perfect time to end that unwanted run, with all the trends pointing in the away team's favour. They are unbeaten in their last seven away league games (W3 D4) and are the only side in the EFL yet to lose on a Saturday this season, winning six and drawing three of their games on that day.

"Sheffield United, on the other hand, are winless in their last four home league games (D3 L1), conceding more goals in those games (7) than in their previous 20 at Bramall Lane combined (6)."

Empoli 2.915/8 v Sassuolo 2.6413/8, the Draw 3.613/5

Chloe Beresford says: "Sitting 11th with four wins and five defeats already, it might appear that Sassuolo have not matched their performances from recent seasons so far this term. However, a closer look at their results shows that among those defeats are games against Juventus, Inter, Atalanta and Napoli.

"Simply put, the Neroverdi have taken care of the teams they are expected to beat, and they will arrive at this weekend's outing knowing they have won four of their last six meetings with Empoli.

"Sassuolo have also seen over 2.5 goals in 23 of their last 28 away games in Serie A, while there have been over 2.5 goals in seven of their last eight matches against Empoli in all competitions."

Borussia Dortmund 1.261/4 v Bochum 12.5, the Draw 7.413/2

Kevin Hatchard says: "Bochum have been beaten in their last seven away games in the top flight, and they have lost the last four 3-1, 4-0, 4-1 and 4-0. VFL have trailed at half-time in all four of those defeats, and they have the worst defensive record in the Bundesliga, with 32 goals leaked in 12 matches.

"Dortmund came away with a somewhat fortunate 2-1 win at Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend, with pretty much everyone involved admitting the Eagles should've been awarded what could have been a critically-important penalty for Karim Adeyemi's challenge on Jesper Lindstrom. However, a win's a win, and BVB are only four points off top spot in the league, and three behind Bayern.

"Coach Edin Terzic was able to rest players like Jude Bellingham for the midweek draw at Copenhagen in the Champions League, so he'll have a refreshed side here. Bellingham will return to the XI, with Youssoufa Moukoko, Julian Brandt and Niklas Süle all candidates to be recalled."



Man City 1.162/13 v Fulham 21.020/1, the Draw 10.519/2

Stephen Tudor says: "Pep Guardiola's Haaland Globetrotters have already ruthlessly dismantled two promoted teams this season at the Etihad, scoring a total of 10 goals across their matches against Bournemouth and Forest. Now it's Fulham's turn, right?

"Maybe, but the Cottagers' circumstances contrast sharply to those of their fellow-promotees. For one thing, the Blues' freakishly prolific striker is only 50/50 to start, and even then who's to say he is fully fit and firing? Furthermore, City have struggled - by their standards - to find the net in Haaland's absence, averaging 1.1 goals-per-game in their last six fixtures across all competitions. In their previous 12, they racked up 3.6 per game.



"Then there's Alexandar Mitrovic to factor in, a formidable presence up front who's banged in nine in 12, had 78 touches inside the opposition box and committed 22 shots on target in 2022/23. This is not a forward - so often seen - who turns up at the champions in form and leaves neutered.

"Of course, City should be backed to record an 11th straight home win in the league, a run not seen for nearly a century in the top-flight. It would be a disservice to Fulham's fine campaign, however, to believe the hosts will have it all their own way."

Ajaccio 2.942/1 v Strasbourg 2.727/4, the Draw 3.259/4

James Eastham says: "Strasbourg are the stronger of these two struggling sides and a good bet to avoid defeat this weekend.

"Julian Stephan's Alsatian visitors are arguably the great underachievers in Ligue 1 so far this term, flailing far lower in the table than anybody expected.

"They've won just one of 13 matches (W1-D7-L5) and that's a concern as they head to Corsica for this Saturday fixture. Yet Strasbourg are improving and there have been signs in recent weeks of a newly discovered resilience that should stand them in good stead here."

Everton 2.486/4 v Leicester 3.211/5, the Draw 3.45

Mark O'Haire says: "Everton have relished their recent Premier League meetings with Leicester - the Toffees are unbeaten in each of their last five fixtures against the Foxes (W3-D2-L0), having lost five of their previous nine against City. Meanwhile, only two of the past 14 head-to-head match-ups between the pair have ended all-square with Everton enjoying a W7-D2-L5 supremacy.

"Everton have kept four clean sheets in their last eight, earning back-to-back shutouts against Crystal Palace and Fulham. Even so, the Toffees are allowing the fourth-highest Expected Goals Against (xGA) figure, conceding around nine goals fewer than underlying metrics project. Meanwhile, the hosts have fired blanks in 11/31 (35%) outings under Lampard.

"Leicester have also overachieved. The Foxes have scored 21 goals from an xG tally of 13.70, with Brendan Rodgers' outfit also boasting the third-worst defensive record in the Premier League this season. Leicester have already lost eight of the nine games in which they've conceded (W0-D1-L8), with the visitors shipping 19 goals in only six away days."