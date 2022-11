Sassuolo to win in Tuscany

Sorry Spezia can't score

Toro turned the corner

Sassuolo and Empoli to entertain

Empoli v Sassuolo

Saturday November 5, 14:00

Sitting 11th with four wins and five defeats already, it might appear that Sassuolo have not matched their performances from recent seasons so far this term. However, a closer look at their results shows that among those defeats are games against Juventus, Inter, Atalanta and Napoli.

Simply put, the Neroverdi have taken care of the teams they are expected to beat, and they will arrive at this weekend's outing knowing they have won four of their last six meetings with Empoli.

Sassuolo have also seen over 2.5 goals in 23 of their last 28 away games in Serie A, while there have been over 2.5 goals in seven of their last eight matches against Empoli in all competitions.

With all that in mind, the tip here is to back Sassuolo to win and over 2.5 goals, a market that is currently available at odds of 4.03/1.

Milan's defence to shine

AC Milan v Spezia

Saturday November 5, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

Having secured a place in the Champions League knockout rounds in midweek, Milan will return to domestic action when they welcome Spezia to San Siro.

The Rossoneri have won eight of their last nine home matches, making this a tough test for a Spezia side who sit 16th after taking just nine points from their opening 12 games of the season.

Furthermore, they have lost each of their last six away games while failing to score, so the tip here is to back AC Milan to win to nil, a market available at 1.9110/11.

Toro to beat Bologna

Bologna v Torino

Sunday November 6, 11:30

Live on BT Sport 3

After losing to Juventus last month, Torino appear to have turned a corner, dismantling Cittadella 4-0 in the Coppa Italia before winning Serie A encounters with Udinese (2-1) and Milan (2-1).

Ivan Juric has found a formula that works for this team, and has seen over 2.5 goals scored in five of their last six away games. Meanwhile, Bologna sit in 12th place and have conceded 18 goals already this term, a tally that is topped by only five teams in the division as they struggle to compete.

Armed with that knowledge, the tip here is to simply back Torino to win, a market which is available at odds of 2.56/4.