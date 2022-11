Dortmund have won eight of last 12 BL home games

Borussia Dortmund v Bochum

Saturday 05 November, 14:30

When you think of the Ruhr derby, your mind is surely drawn to the Revierderby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke, a bitter rivalry that goes back decades. However, there is another side from the Ruhrpott in the Bundesliga, and Bochum enjoyed their games against BVB last term. Their extraordinary 4-3 win at Signal Iduna Park last term was one of the games of the season, and it sealed their place in the Bundesliga for another campaign.

So much has changed since that sun-kissed Saturday in April. Bochum have parted company with coach Thomas Reis, and they lost a host of key players in the summer. Milos Pantovic, Sebastian Polter, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Maxim Leitsch and Elvis Rexhbecaj all left, and the club was unable to truly replace them. New coach Thomas Letsch has produced impressive home wins against Eintracht Frankfurt and leaders Union Berlin, but the away form is dreadful.

Bochum have been beaten in their last seven away games in the top flight, and they have lost the last four 3-1, 4-0, 4-1 and 4-0. VFL have trailed at half-time in all four of those defeats, and they have the worst defensive record in the Bundesliga, with 32 goals leaked in 12 matches.

Dortmund came away with a somewhat fortunate 2-1 win at Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend, with pretty much everyone involved admitting the Eagles should've been awarded what could have been a critically-important penalty for Karim Adeyemi's challenge on Jesper Lindstrom. However, a win's a win, and BVB are only four points off top spot in the league, and three behind Bayern.

Coach Edin Terzic was able to rest players like Jude Bellingham for the midweek draw at Copenhagen in the Champions League, so he'll have a refreshed side here. Bellingham will return to the XI, with Youssoufa Moukoko, Julian Brandt and Niklas Süle all candidates to be recalled.

You can back Dortmund/Dortmund in the HT/FT market at 1.84/5, but I'll go for Dortmund -1.5 & -2.0 on the Asian Handicap at 1.845/6. Dortmund won 5-0 against Stuttgart recently, and I'm expecting a mismatch here too.

Bellingham has been Dortmund's best player this term, and he has suddenly added goals to his game. The England international has struck nine times in all competitions, and has found the net in seven of his last 14 games. He's worth backing at 3.8514/5 in the Anytime Goalscorer market.

Gladbach to bounce back

Borussia Mönchengladbach v Stuttgart

Friday 04 November, 19:30

In every dramatic victory there is a stooge, a background figure that has to take the pain of defeat while the winning side enjoys the euphoria. Borussia Mönchengladbach played that role on Sunday, as they were victims of a stirring comeback that kept Union Berlin on top of the Bundesliga. The Foals had played well and led 1-0 in the 79th minute, but a misjudgement by backup goalkeeper Tobias Sippel allowed Kevin Behrens to score a brave equaliser, before centre-back Danilo Doekhi's header won it for Union with the last touch of the game.

Gladbach have now lost their last three competitive matches, including an embarrassing cup exit at second-tier side Darmstadt. That said, there is a general feeling of progress under Daniel Farke, and Marcus Thuram is having an exceptional season in attack. The Foals' main problem is defending - they have conceded at least twice in each of their last six matches, and have leaked a total of 16 goals in that spell. There has also been widespread criticism of the team's collective effort in some games, with Union outfighting and outrunning Farke's side on Sunday.

For all of the side's problems, they should be able to overcome a Stuttgart team that is still in trouble in the relegation battle. VfB scraped their way past Augsburg in a 2-1 win last week, as centre-back Waldemar Anton came up with a stoppage-time winner, but their away form is atrocious, with just one win collected from the last 22 Bundesliga road matches. They haven't won a single top-flight away game in 2022.

Gladbach are priced at 2.186/5 to take the win here, and considering Farke's side has won four of its six home games in the league, that's a wager I'm more than happy to make. There's talk that German international Jonas Hofmann might return from injury more quickly than expected, and that makes me even more confident.

Nkunku too big a price to ignore

Hoffenheim v RB Leipzig

Saturday 05 November, 14:30

I know I've been banging the Christopher Nkunku drum for about a year now, but his price in the Anytime Goalscorer market is still significantly higher than it should be, and it's happening on a regular basis.

The French international forward (and he is a forward, don't let anyone tell you any different) scored 35 goals in all competitions last season, and he has already netted 14 times this term. The 24-year-old has found the net in each of his last four matches, and he has scored eight times across the last nine games.

Admittedly a trip to Sinsheim to face Hoffenheim represents a tough game, but Leipzig won 4-0 at Shakhtar in midweek to reach the last 16 of the Champions League, and they scored three times in a stirring comeback during a 3-3 draw at Augsburg in their last domestic away match. Leipzig have won eight of their last ten competitive games, and Nkunku's price of 3.185/40 to find the net is far too big. With Timo Werner out injured (sadly he will miss the World Cup), even more of Leipzig's attacking play will go through Nkunku.