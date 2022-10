Back goals in Friday night Bees v Seagulls clash

Brentford 3.3512/5 v Brighton 2.3611/8, the Draw 3.55

Friday, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Mark O'Haire says: "Brentford haven't enjoyed recent home meetings with Brighton as the Bees have bagged a solitary success in their last six head-to-heads here in London (W1-D3-L2) as that victory arriving back in September 2014.

"The Seasiders completed the league double over Brentford last season without conceding a goal, including a 1-0 triumph here last September.

"Brentford 3.20 suffered their biggest-ever Premier League defeat last time out against Newcastle but the Bees have not lost consecutive league matches since February.

"Expected Points (xP) rankings have Thomas Frank's team in seventh thus far, although the hosts have tended to find the going tough when welcoming top-half opposition (W3-D2-L6).2

Leicester 2.447/5 v Crystal Palace 3.211/5, the Draw 3.55

Saturday, 12:30

Live on BT Sport 1

Andy Schooler says: "Wilfried Zaha is 3.4 to score at any time and that looks worth an interest.

"He's already netted four goals in seven games this season and while Palace haven't set the world on fire, they've arguably performed better than their position of 15th suggests.

"OK, they have yet to win on their travels but they've drawn at both Liverpool and Newcastle (Zaha scoring at Anfield) and led 2-0 at Manchester City before losing a game the Ivory Coast international missed.

"It's fair to say this game looks easier than any of those given the way Leicester have started the campaign."

Rotherham 2.3411/8 v Huddersfield 3.45, the Draw 3.412/5

Saturday, 12:30

Live on Sky Sports Football

Mark O'Haire: "Rotherham 2.24 have managed a sole success across their last seven Championship outings (W1-D3-L3) but the Millers have remained a tough nut to crack since returning to the second-tier. United have played out draws 3.30 in half of their 12 tussles and have been beaten just once at the New York Stadium (W3-D3-L1), keeping three clean sheets.

"Huddersfield 3.7 have picked up four points from their past two encounters and are W2-D2-L1 since sacking Danny Schofield in mid-September. The Terriers have produced their best work on home soil mind, and Town have earned just one point from a possible 15 on their travels thus far (W0-D1-L4). The visitors rank rock-bottom on Expected Points (xP)."

Wolves 1.784/5 v Forest 5.69/2, the Draw 3.8514/5

Saturday, 15:00

Alex Boyes says: "Emmanuel Dennis scored on his first Premier League start for Nottingham Forest last time out against Aston Villa, becoming the fourth Nigerian player to score on their first start for two different clubs after Alex Iwobi, Victor Moses and Yakubu. Indeed, 10 of his 11 Premier League goals have come in starts, including each of the last eight strikes."

MK Dons 3.55 v Plymouth Argyle 2.245/4, the Draw 3.613/5

Saturday, 15:00

Alan Dudman says: "MK Dons have lost five of their last six league games (W1), losing each of their last three - they last lost four in a row in the Football League in November 2019 (run of five) according to Opta, and their form is a big worry going into what is essentially a crunch game for them on Saturday, and indeed Liam Manning.

"Facing top-of-the-table Plymouth is hardly one to instil any confidence to the MK faithful and the Greens have been very kind to us in recent weeks as their defence is so reliable - especially at home with just two conceded all season at Home Park. Indeed, they came up trumps last weekend for the column with a 1.77 win and a 3.0 success on the Bet Builder."

Tottenham 1.528/15 v Everton 7.613/2, the Draw 4.77/2

Saturday, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Dave Tindall says: "Harry Kane, in stark contrast to last season, has hit the ground running with 10 goals in his 14 appearances for club and country.

"That run includes a goal in five of his latest six outings while he's netted in Tottenham's last three Premier League home games.

"And then there's his record against Everton. Kane has excellent numbers against most teams but 13 goals in 14 appearances versus the men in blue is quite something.

"Kane's partner in crime, Son Heung-Min, suffered a strangely subdued start to the campaign but now looks to be flying again. Last season's joint-winner of the Golden Boot has blasted five goals in his last two home games, the latest two coming in midweek.

"And once again the old Kane-Son double act is thriving, with the pair setting each other up for goals on a regular basis."

RB Leipzig v Hertha Berlin: Nkunku worth backing again

RB Leipzig 1.454/9 v Hertha Berlin 8.27/1, the Draw 5.24/1

Friday, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports Football

Kevin Hatchard says: "I'll keep this short and sweet. Christopher Nkunku scored 35 goals in all competitions for Leipzig this season, and this term he already has ten goals in 15 matches. The French international takes penalties and free-kicks, and his constant movement gets him into lots of goalscoring positions.

"Hertha Berlin are steadily building something under new coach Sandro Schwarz, but they have only kept one clean sheet all season. Nkunku is priced at 2.44 to score, and that is just too big to ignore."